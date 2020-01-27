IPO Update: Beam Therapeutics Proposes IPO Terms

The IPO may be more suited to institutional investors with a long-term hold time frame.

Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) intends to raise $100 million from the sale of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company is advancing a pre-clinical set of programs for the treatment of various diseases that may possibly be treated via gene editing of a single base pair of genes.

BEAM has promise, but the IPO is extremely early stage, genetic treatments are proceeding very slowly through the US FDA and the IPO may be more suited to institutional, long-term hold investors.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Beam was founded in 2017 to develop life-long genetic treatments for serious diseases by editing a single gene pair.

Management is headed by CEO and Director John Evans, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously Senior Vice President for Corporate Development and Portfolio Leadership.

Traditional gene editing technologies, such as CRISPR, Zinc Fingers, Arcuses, and TAL Nucleases, work by making a targeted double-stranded break in the DNA and rely on cellular mechanisms to complete the editing process.

Management says that traditional approaches are effective in the case of a disruption of gene expression but they lack control of the outcome, have low efficiency of precise correction, and can result in unwanted DNA modifications.

Beam has developed a gene editing technology that enables the company to develop medicines that use CRISPR’s detection mechanism to locate and land on a piece of DNA, where an attached base-editing enzyme, such as deaminase, modifies a single base pair without making double-stranded breaks.

Below is a brief overview video of how gene editing works:

Source: Wellcome Trust

In 2020, management expects to obtain preclinical proof-of-concept in vivo, including engraftment of ex vivo base-edited human cells in mice or base editing with adeno-associated viral vectors [AAV] or lipid nanoparticles [LNP] in non-human primates, which, If successful, would enable the firm to file applications for investigational new drugs [IND] in 2021.

The company’s lead drug candidate is currently being investigated for its efficacy in the treatment of sickle cell disease, a severe inherited blood disease, caused by a single-point mutation in the beta globin gene at the sixth amino acid [E6V mutation].

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company registration statement

Additionally, although no clinical trials have been conducted and there is no guarantee that Beam’s clinical trials will yield similar results, management says it has demonstrated in cell lines ‘the ability of base editors to perform simultaneous multiplex editing with very high efficiencies and without any detectable chromosomal rearrangements.’

The firm intends to engineer allogeneic CAR-T products by multiplex editing T cells from healthy donors, with an initial focus on the treatment of relapsed, refractory, pediatric T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia [T-ALL] and pediatric Acute Myeloid Leukemia [AML].

Other drug targets currently being investigated include Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency [AATD], an inherited disorder that can cause progressive lung and liver disease, Glycogen Storage Disease Type 1A, also known as the Von Gierke disease, an inborn disorder of glucose metabolism which results in low blood glucose levels, as well as Stargardt disease - an inherited disorder of the central region of the retina, causing progressive vision loss.

Investors in Beam Therapeutics include F-Prime Capital, ARCH Venture Partners, Cormorant Asset Management, Redmile Group, Altitude Life Science Ventures, GV (GOOG), Omega Funds, Eight Roads Ventures, and Osage University Partners. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Global Market Insights, the global gene editing market is projected to reach $7.5 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% between 2016 and 2024.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are the rising prevalence of cancer and other genetic disorders, rising demand for synthetic genes, and increased production of genetically modified crops and organisms, as well as an increasing preference for personalized medicine.

The CRISPR technology segment is the fastest growing as business revenue is expected to surpass $3 billion by 2024 due to its wider applications in genetic engineering as well as the speed and specificity of edits carried out using it.

According to another 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the global sickle cell disease treatment market was valued at $2.1 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $5.5 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% between 2018 and 2024.

Currently, about 20 to 25 million people globally are living with inherited sickle cell traits and about 300,000 infants are born with the disease annually.

It is common among people of African, Middle Eastern, as well as South Asian descent and an increase in immigration, improvements in the healthcare sector, as well as the widespread population of African descent are some of the factors expected to drive the global market.

Major competitors that provide or are developing gene editing technologies include:

Agilent Technologies (A)

Allele Biotech

Bio Rad (BIO)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

Dharmacon (LON:HZD)

Other competitors that are developing treatments for Sickle cell disease include:

Emmaus Medical (OTC:OTC:EMMA)

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

bluebird bio (BLUE)

Pfizer (PFE)

Novartis (NVS)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Status

BEAM’s recent financial results are typical of pre-clinical stage biopharma IPO firms in that they feature nominal revenue and significant R&D and G&A costs associated with advancing its pipeline of drug treatment targets.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¾ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, the company had $110.9 million in cash and marketable securities and $43.8 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

BEAM intends to sell 6.25 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $16.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $100.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. Since it is typical for investors to support life science IPOs in this manner, the absence of this element is a negative signal to prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $614 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 13.79%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds (together with its existing cash) as follows:

approximately $64.0 million for continued research and development of our portfolio of base editing programs, including preclinical studies and advancement through potential preclinical proof-of-concept for our three delivery modalities; approximately $54.0 million for IND-enabling studies and the potential initiation of clinical studies for certain of our current programs; approximately $42.0 million for continued advancement of our platform technologies and discovery-stage research for other potential programs; and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Barclays and Wedbush PacGrow.

Commentary

BEAM is seeking public capital market funding for its very early stage pre-clinical pipeline of single base pair gene editing programs.

Its lead program has ‘achieved preclinical proof-of-concept in vivo with long-term engraftment of ex-vivo based edited human CD34 cells in mice.’

While the firm’s programs have significant long-term potential across a range of disease conditions that may be cured via single base pair editing, the risk is extremely high.

Management seeks to focus on simpler gene editing approaches such as those conditions that may be improved or cured via a single base pair gene edit, but even these types of genetic therapies are highly speculative and rely on algorithms to minimize errors and mutations.

Additionally, the US FDA is proceeding very slowly on approving gene therapies. To my knowledge, there is only one gene therapy that has been approved to-date.

Management has entered into various collaborations, none of which are with major pharmaceutical research firms.

As to valuation, the proposed valuation at $614 million is at the very high end of the typical range of biopharma IPOs.

Given the firm’s pre-clinical stage of development and its gene editing focus, the IPO would appear to be more suited to institutional, very long-term hold investors.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: February 5, 2020.

