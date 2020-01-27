Bumps On The Road Do Not Change The Future Destiny Of Sociedad QuíMica Y Minera De Chile

SQM will most likely be able to proceed as planned, and there are good reasons why.

Not many people may be familiar with Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM). The name may be somewhat obscure, but the company is a supplier of lithium, iodine, potassium, and a number of other chemicals. SQM is a company that should be on people's radar. Why will be covered next in greater detail.

SQM is a supplier of essential products to many countries

SQM supplies a wide range of products that are used in a wide range of industries. Their products are mostly derived from mineral deposits located in the northern part of Chile. For instance, the caliche ore in northern Chile is the only known nitrate and iodine deposit in the world. SQM considers itself to be the world's largest producer of potassium nitrate and iodine. The table below lists the various product lines at SQM and their share of revenue.

2016 2017 2018 Specialty plant nutrition 32% 32% 35% Iodine and derivatives 12% 12% 14% Lithium and derivatives 27% 30% 32% Potassium 21% 18% 12% Industrial chemicals 5% 6% 5% Other 3% 2% 2%

Source: SQM 2018 Annual Report

Region Revenue share Asia & others 42% North America 21% Europe 21% Latin America & Caribbean 8% Chile 8%

Specialty plant nutrients are SQM's number one product line. They include potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, and specialty blends. Specialty plant nutrients have certain advantages over commodity fertilizers. For instance, they allow for rapid and effective absorption. Specialty plant nutrients are sold at a premium in comparison to commodity fertilizers due to their ability to improve yields and quality of crops. They are used mainly on high value crops such as vegetables, fruits and flowers.

Potassium includes potassium sulfate and potassium chloride. The former is a specialty fertilizer used primarily in crops such as vegetables, fruits and industrial crops. The latter is a commodity fertilizer used to fertilize a variety of crops such as corn, rice, sugar, soybean and wheat.

Iodine and its derivatives are used in a wide range of medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural and industrial applications. Examples include x-ray contrast media and polarizing films for LCD/LED display screens.

All of these products are crucial in the world we live in. However, the product that has raised the profile of SQM the most is probably lithium carbonate. That is because lithium carbonate can be used in a variety of applications, including electrochemical materials for batteries, rechargeable batteries that are essential for mobile devices and electric vehicles.

Secular trends underpin increasing demand for SQM

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations ("FAO"), the global population is expected to grow to 9.1B in 2050. Feeding such an enormous number of people requires increased food production. For instance, developing countries may need to double their current production of food.

One way to boost production is through the use of fertilizers. Demand for fertilizers is on the increase due to several factors, including a growing world population, increased demand for protein-based diets and less available arable land. Fertilizer use has become essential in order to make efficient use of available resources and to maximize crop yields. Excellent news for SQM since special plant nutrients and fertilizer are such a big part of the company.

Another secular trend in favor of SQM is the increased use of electric vehicles. According to recent forecasts, passenger EV sales are projected to reach 56M in 2040 and account for 57% of all passenger vehicle sales. Around 30% of the global passenger vehicle fleet will be electric by then.

Annual passenger EV sales 2040 56M 2030 28M 2025 10M 2018 2M

Source: BloombergNEF Electric Vehicle Outlook 2019

All these electric vehicles require rechargeable batteries. Demand for lithium needed to manufacture these batteries is expected to skyrocket. According to the latest annual report from SQM, demand growth for lithium surpassed 27% in 2018. Average prices in the lithium market increased by 25.6% in comparison to the year before.

The growth is led by demand for batteries needed in electric vehicles. Demand in 2019 is expected to grow by double digits compared to 2018. The boom in lithium demand is music to the ears for SQM, one of the world's biggest producers of lithium.

Increased demand for lithium leads to increased competition

However, the jump in lithium demand has encouraged other market participants to get in on the act. Competition for SQM in the lithium market is rising, something that SQM is aware of. Lithium prices declined in 2019, partially as a result of changes in subsidies for EVs in China. In order to stay ahead of the pack, SQM needs to raise production of lithium.

But increased production requires increased consumption of water. The process of extracting minerals out of the ground requires access to large amounts of water. SQM relies on existing water rights laws in Chile, but changes to these laws and other regulations could affect operating costs and hence competitiveness in the market.

At the moment, there are attempts to do just that as SQM states in its annual report:

"A series of bills are currently being discussed at the Chilean National Congress that seek to desalinate seawater for use in mining production processes, amend the Mining Code for water use in mining operations, amend the Political Constitution on water and introduce changes to the regulatory framework governing the terms of inspection and sanction of water. As a result, the amount of water that we can actually use under our existing rights may be reduced or the cost of such use could increase. These and potential future changes to the Water Code or other relevant regulations could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations."

The water issue has led to legal disputes involving SQM. A court in Chile recently ruled against SQM regarding its use of water. This decision could endanger SQM's plan to expand lithium carbonate production in the salt flats of the Atacama Desert, which supplies more than one-third of the global supply of lithium.

Other parties have weighed in on the issue. For instance, Chile's environmental regulator has thrown its weight behind SQM and appealed the decision by the lower court. The outcome of the dispute has yet to be determined. The legal process could drag on for quite some time.

Why SQM will most likely be allowed to boost lithium production in Chile

Chile has seen a wave of civil protests in recent months. When subway fares were raised, protests erupted against the increased cost of living, inequality, and other social issues. The government in Chile is under pressure to improve the living standards of the common people. That will almost certainly require increased spending on social welfare.

The government will need to balance increased spending with increased tax revenue. Since increasing taxes on the average citizen is not a good idea under current circumstances, the government will have to rely on business to pick up the slack. Businesses like SQM can help the government with increased investment and increased exports.

Of all the exports from Chile, lithium can be regarded as the one with the best prospects. There is a lot of scope for increased lithium production if future demand is taken into account. Increased production can help increase government revenue and offset obligations elsewhere. The most likely outcome is that SQM will be allowed to proceed with increased production, because it's in the best interest of Chile, the government and the average citizen.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

SQM is a supplier of a number of crucial products that look set to be in increased demand in the years ahead. As such, SQM deserves to be kept an eye on. The world population continues to grow and, with that, the need for more food goes up as well. Growing more food requires more fertilizer and specialty plant nutrition. Both of which SQM provides. This trend does not look to change anytime soon.

So too is the trend towards increased use of electric vehicles. These vehicles require batteries and lithium by extension. Since SQM has access to some of the biggest reserves of lithium in the deserts of Chile, the company is in a great position to ride the boom in lithium demand. SQM reiterated this in its Q3 2019 quarterly report when it states that:

"Despite the short-term softening in the lithium demand this year, we remain very positive about the long-term demand fundamentals and continue without commitment to the previously announced capacity expansions in Chile and the development of the Mt. Holland project in Australia."

But none of this will do SQM any good if it cannot boost production. The stock has come under pressure because of concerns that SQM may not be able to increase production if it is denied access to enough water. Without the ability to raise production, SQM will not be able to take advantage of the expected increase in market demand. The bull case would have to be revised under such a scenario.

While no one can be certain of what will happen in the future, the most logical outcome is that SQM will eventually prevail and be allowed access to the water it needs for increased production. The Chilean government will need extra tax income to deal with social problems in the country. Increased revenue from companies like SQM can help make this possible. So, Chile is most likely to refrain from making business too difficult for SQM. From this standpoint, the legal issues are a bump on the road that do not change the future course of SQM.

Assuming that this is correct, long SQM is appropriate. The stock has been held down by legal concerns, but these are likely to be exaggerated. It's in the best interest of almost everyone in Chile that SQM proceeds with its plans. No one in Chile benefits if SQM has to pack their bags and go elsewhere. Once concerns subside, attention should shift back to the strong fundamentals of SQM, fundamentals that are bullish as shown earlier.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SQM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.