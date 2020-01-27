Adaptimmune's Data In Treating Solid Tumors Reinforces Prior Data And Highlights Technology Platform

Adaptimmune (ADAP) announced positive preliminary results using its SPEAR T-cell platform to treat patients with severe different types of solid tumors. These recently released results reinforce prior data in synovial sarcoma and myxoid/round cell liposarcoma (MRCLS), and ADP-A2M4 where 7 patients obtained a partial response (PR) and 4 with stable disease (SD) out of a total 12 evaluable patients. These two patient populations are being explored in a phase 2 study, which, ultimately, could end up receiving accelerated approval. The more pressing thing about both data sets is that it is refreshing to see a cell therapy work in so many different types of solid tumors. This opens up the door for the biotech to pick multiple suitable solid tumor cancer targets, so that it can explore other studies. A newly formed partnership adds cash to the balance sheet and brings about additional shots on goal. Not only that, but a recent cash raise will allow the biotech to have sufficient cash on hand past 2020.

Preliminary Data Proves Need For SPEAR T-cell Platform

The recently reported data stems from a phase 1 study using ADP-A2M4 treating patients with several different solid tumor types. There were a total of 2 confirmed partial responses and then 2 unconfirmed partial responses. The most impressive data stems from 1 patient with liver cancer who had not only achieved a partial response but had also seen a decrease of target lesions by 100%. This follows another partial response observed in a melanoma patient, who had a decrease in target lesions by 42%. The two unconfirmed partial responses were in patients with gastroesophageal junction cancer and head/neck cancer, with target lesion reductions of 42% and 36% respectively. Why was there a massive climb on the preliminary data when it was released? The reason for such a large climb in stock price on the back of this preliminary data had to do with the potential game-changing technology in cell therapy.

The thing is that CAR-T is highly known for being good at mainly being used for hematological cancers (blood cancers). However, they are not able to achieve any type of meaningful efficacy (responses) in solid tumors. Therefore, the current notion is that cell therapies have little to no chance of succeeding in patients with solid tumors. This includes most CAR-T therapies like Novartis (NVS) Kymriah and Gilead Sciences (GILD) Yescarta. They perform well in blood cancers but not so much in solid tumors. One other biotech to quickly note, which has been making huge strides with cell therapy in solid tumor types is Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA). It has a good technology of Tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs). Besides this biotech and a few others, cell therapies haven't really hit their stride yet in targeting solid tumors. With Adaptimmune achieving the preliminary data that it did, it showed that its SPEAR T-cell platform is able to overcome these limitations. Thus, the reason for the stock trading higher by more than 200% on the back of this positive preliminary data.

As I noted in the beginning, there were prior positive results from another early-stage study using ADP-A2M4 to treat patients with synovial sarcoma and myxoid/round cell liposarcoma (MRCLS). This was where the use of the company's drug showed a 92% disease control rate (DCR) for patients. Again, broken down into 7 patients with a partial response and 4 with stable disease. These were preliminary results, but these two indications are also already being explored in the phase 2 SPEARHEAD-1 study. This is not only crucial because it has been advanced into phase 2 development, but because these two exact indications treat rare cancer types. Which means if the data is very good, there is a chance that the FDA may allow Adaptimmune to file for accelerated approval for ADP-A2M4 based only on the phase 2 data alone. Synovial sarcoma is a type of soft-tissue sarcoma and occurs in 1 to 3 individuals in a total of 1 million people. The biotech may not need to run a phase 3 study first in order to gain FDA approval for ADP-A2M4. It might be able to do so only on the back of the phase 2 data. Such an action is not guaranteed to happen, but depending how good the final data is, this may end up being possible.

Risks

The biggest risk of all is that this preliminary data achieved using ADP-A2M4 to treat patients with solid tumors was only done so in a small pool of 4 patients. It will be important to see if additional patients obtain a similar positive outcome by being treated with this type of cell therapy. The other phase 1 study, using ADP-A2M4 to treat patients with synovial sarcoma and MRCLS, falls under the same premise. In that study, it must show positive data in a much larger pool of patients. This falls to the next risk for the biotech, in that these were just early-stage studies and additional studies with more patients will be needed to confirm clinical findings.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Adaptimmune had $39.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and $102.9 million in Total Liquidity as of September 30, 2019. Including all cash and liquidity, it believed it would have enough to fund its operations through Q3 of 2020. Based on this projection, it would only have had enough cash until sometime during Q2 of 2020, maybe towards the end of that quarter. However, there was a newly created deal with Astellas. With such a deal, Adaptimmune got an upfront cash payment of $50 million because of it. Despite establishing a partnership deal with upfront cash, Adaptimmune still didn't think the cash on hand wouldn't be enough to fund pipeline activities. Therefore, it chose to raise more through a public offering. It sold 21,000,000 of its American Depositary Shares at a price of $4.00 per ADS. It also granted the underwriters a 30-day options to purchase up to an additional 3,150,000 ADS shares at the same price. The public offering closed this past Friday and it raised total net proceeds of $78.1 million from it. With the cash issue out of the way, the only thing now is to replicate the positive results in its tumor studies.

Conclusion

The most recent results, with the use of ADP-A2M4 to treat multiple different types of solid tumors, are quite impressive for preliminary data. While the number of patients is minimal, it does show that this drug is active as a cell therapy in producing responses for these patients. On top of that, this newly released data reinforces prior positive data achieved in other tumor types, known as synovial sarcoma and MRCLS. I believe that after the latest data, it shows that Adaptimmune's SPEAR T-cell platform is good for targeting solid tumors. With proof of concept being achieved, it opens up the possibility to explore the cell therapy for many other types of tumors. The SPEAR T-cell platform consists of T-cell receptors that are engineered for increased affinity towards cancer cell's HLA peptide complex.

The peptide occurs between the linkage of the complementarity determining regions (CDR) on Adaptimmune's enhanced TCR cell therapy and the HLA antigen of a cancer cell. Why is this needed? That's because cancer proteins appear to be similar to other proteins that are in a patient's body. T-cell receptors aren't able to greatly recognize and bind to cancer cells at first because of low peptide HLA complex being displayed by cancer cell itself. Well, ADP-A2M4 and other TCRs in the pipeline are being modified to allow the immune system (T-cells) to recognize cancer cells with high affinity (high affinity meaning increased attraction between two substances or binding strength molecules). Thus, the name "Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptors" or SPEAR T-cells. This enhanced affinity (matching) to HLA allows for the enhanced T-cells roaming in the patient's body to recognize, bind to and kill cancer tumor cells by releasing cytotoxic granules. These cytotoxic granules destroy the cancer cell. I believe this technology is strong and it has already proven itself in multiple different solid tumor types as clinical proof of concept. I believe that this biotech has a good chance to continue to achieve positive data in treating solid tumors in the coming years. Now, the only thing left is to confirm such findings in a larger pool of patients.

