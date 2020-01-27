Weekly Cannabis Report: A Tale Of 2 Companies

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for investors to receive the latest developments and analysis in the cannabis sector.

Trading Summary

Cannabis stocks pulled back last week. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF) fell 6.4%, the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) dropped 7.0%, and the Horizons U.S. Marijuana Index ETF lost 5.2%.

Canada: Stocks pulled back from the previous week's big rally. OrganiGram (OGI) dropped 15% after surging 63% the prior week. Canopy (CGC) dropped 9% after naming a constellation insider as its new Chair of the Board. Aphria (APHA) was flat after announcing two EU GMP certifications and a C$100 million investment from an unnamed investor.

The U.S. and International: MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) dropped 21% after rumors emerged that it is offering shares to vendors in lieu of payments. Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) dropped 18% after Falcon counter-sued Harvest amid the ongoing merger fallout. Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) and CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) gave back some of the recent gains as vaping concerns linger. Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) dropped 9% after its large shareholders agreed to an extended share lock-up agreement.

Industry News

Looking Ahead

There were two pieces of news that might have given out some clues to investors on how cannabis stocks will perform in 2020. First of all, Aphria announced that it received a C$100 million investment from an unnamed institutional investor, boosting its already large cash balance. Aphria's stock finished flat while the majority of Canadian cannabis stocks fell. On the other hand, news emerged that MedMen was reportedly offering to pay its suppliers in MedMen shares in order to save cash. MedMen stocks finished the week down 21% which was the biggest drop in our watchlist. We think these two examples perfectly illustrated our prediction that cash and liquidity will become one of the most important factors in determining how most stocks will perform this year. This will be true for both Canadian and U.S. companies.

The reason why cash will dominate the conversation in 2020 is that most companies are running out of liquidity. Except for Canopy, Cronos (CRON), and Aphria, most Canadian cannabis companies are holding less than C$200 million of cash, while most of them remain unprofitable and cash flow negative. Some of the companies are facing immediate threats such as Aurora (ACB) due to excessive expansion and a heavy cost structure, while others will be constrained on growth due to limited resources. For companies that have a strong balance sheet, there could be chances to make opportunistic acquisitions or take market share from other competitors.

Turning to U.S. names, the situation is similar as most companies are holding a small cushion relative to their size. Post-Q3, several companies have raised a fresh round of capital, including Curaleaf's $300 million debt offering and Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) $100 million debt raise last week. While companies like MedMen are forced to divest assets and struggle to pay its vendors, other players are raising new capital to capitalize on the organic growth opportunities as markets like Illinois begin legalization.

Most cannabis companies are trading on lofty multiples when using convention valuation metrics such as EV/Revenue. However, investors are paying these multiples because they believe in the potential market size for cannabis globally. Importantly, we think the U.S. market possesses tremendous near-term growth potential as more states legalize cannabis. On the other hand, it is crucial for companies to secure funding in order to weather short-term market volatilities and achieve critical scale. That is why we think investors need to identify companies that demonstrate long-term viability and access to capital markets. Curaleaf has thus far led most competitors with its latest debt raise and will be well-funded to pursue additional growth. Interestingly, Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF), on the other hand, has already achieved strong profitability and only raised capital to fund additional expansions, including entry into new markets. The worst scenario happens when companies overstretch themselves and face liquidity crunch when financings dried up. We believe last week's events perfectly demonstrated how companies could be facing very different situations during the rest of 2020 based on their financial strength.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.