Southwest Airlines: Still Navigating The Turbulence Well

It would be an understatement to say that Southwest Airlines (LUV) had a rough 2019. Hit directly in the nose by the grounding of Boeing's (BA) 737 MAX (this particular aircraft accounts for about 5% of the fleet), the company saw some of its key operational metrics dip into negative territory during an otherwise strong year for air travel - including revenue passengers carried, available seat miles and trips flown.

Yet, the airline weathered the storm well and ended the year on a positive note with its 4Q19 earnings report that seems to have pleased investors. Despite all the challenges, LUV has been one of the best performing large-cap airline stocks over the past year, having trailed only Delta Air Lines (DAL) and JetBlue (JBLU) during the period.

Doing what it can

To be fair, there wasn't much about fourth quarter results that could have excited shareholders at first glance. Revenue passenger miles (a measure of traffic) dipped by 1.5% while available seat miles (a measure of capacity) decreased by 0.9%, suggesting deterioration in occupancy. Worse yet, CASM-ex (cost per unit excluding fuel and oil) jumped 8% in 4Q19, almost entirely as a result of temporarily unabsorbed overhead costs caused by the grounding of the MAX aircraft.

But the figures above should be put in context. First, the results had already been previewed by Southwest in December when it issued its most recent investor update. Second, they were largely in line with, if not better than, the year-to-date trends observed as of the third quarter of 2019. It also helped that the company's margins and earnings growth were boosted by an 8% YOY dip in crude oil prices in the fourth quarter.

Lastly, investor sentiment may have been supported over the past few weeks by the deal reached between Southwest and Boeing on the damages to be paid by the aircraft maker for losses incurred due to the MAX grounding. Seeking Alpha author Adam Levine-Weinberg, CFA has done a more detailed analysis on the deal, explaining how most if not all of the negative impact caused by the operational issues may end up being absorbed by the Chicago-based company in the form of lower aircraft order costs in the future.

Not as expensive as it seems

All factors considered, I remain a LUV bull, understanding that investing in the stock is not without a fair deal of risk. More importantly, however, the airline has been doing what I believe to be a superb job at running its operations, delivering minimal levels of delays and customer complaints, while doing what it can to deal with the fleet and route challenges. At a higher level, I also continue to appreciate the company's credit profile (Southwest is the only U.S. airline to be rated A3 by Moody's and A- by Fitch) and conservatism in hedging volatile fuel expenses.

When it comes to valuation, LUV stands out as one of the priciest stocks in the sector. The graph above depicts how current-year P/E of 12.2x is well above other airlines' multiples, even those of high-quality names like Delta and JetBlue. But keep in mind that Southwest's earnings have been (and will continue to be, in the near term) severely impacted by the MAX issues. At an effective tax rate of 22% and an outstanding share count of 539 million, I calculate that the estimated $830 million reduction in 2019 operating income caused by the MAX problems has resulted in LUV's P/E being inflated by nearly three turns.

Once the Boeing aircraft finally ceases to be a drag on Southwest's financial performance, possibly in late 2020 or next year, the expected jump in EPS will probably lead to valuations looking quite a bit more compelling than they do today.

