HOMZ: A More Diverse Approach To Real Estate Investing May Be A Better Idea

Its diversity makes it an incredibly unique offering and I think there's a lot to like here.

HOMZ is not just a REIT or homebuilder ETF. It targets all subsectors, including mortgage lenders, home furnishings stores, building material providers, appliance makers, etc.

One thing the ETF industry is known for is its product innovation. Investors can deploy their capital in just about any sector, region, niche or investment strategy they can think of. Yes, some of these are too niche and poorly thought through, but there are enough good quality choices out there that you can now position your portfolio in a variety of unique and targeted ways.

One such ETF that has caught my eye is the Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ). On the surface, it may appear to be just another fund targeting the real estate space, but a deeper dive shows that it's much more than that.

When most people think of investing in real estate, they think of REITs. This could be individual names, such as Simon Property Group (SPG) or Equity Residential (EQR), or a broad-based REIT ETF, such as the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

Those products certainly offer you one avenue to real estate investing, but HOMZ attempts to offer more complete exposure to the space.

Background

It would be incorrect to categorize HOMZ as a real estate ETF. In reality, it's a play on the entire housing sector encapsulating virtually all sub-industries of the market that are affected by it.

Most ETFs in this space stick to their chosen niche. Pure real estate ETFs tend to focus on REITs. Homebuilder ETFs target housing manufacturers, such as Lennar (LEN) and PulteGroup (PHM).

HOMZ, on the other hand, casts a wider net by including other industries that are impacted by the housing market. These could include mortgage brokers, lenders, home furnishings stores and mortgage insurance providers. Truthfully, HOMZ is part real estate, part consumer discretionary, part financial, part technology ETF all rolled into one.

HOMZ is just under one year old and tracks the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index, a rules-based index composed of the 100 companies that collectively represent the performance of the U.S. housing industry. According to fund documents, "the index was designed to be the new barometer for the U.S. housing sector."

It invests in a total of 100 companies broken down into four housing-related business segments. The weight dedicated to each of these segments is based on their relative contribution to U.S. GDP.

Home Ownership & Rental Operations

These are the traditional REITs that you find in most existing ETFs. They pay out most of their income in the form of dividends and are frequently targeted by income seekers looking for their high yields.

Home Building & Construction

These are the companies that build homes and provide the basic materials that go into these homes. You've got the traditional homebuilder names in here as well as companies, such as Masco (MAS) and Weyerhaeuser (WY), which provide everything from lumber to faucets and light fixtures.

Home Improvement & Furnishings

These are primarily the companies that sell you everything that could go into your house. Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW) are HOMZ's top two holdings with about 3% of assets each. It also includes home goods retailers, such as Whirlpool (WHR), Williams-Sonoma (WSM) and Wayfair (W).

Home Financing, Technology & Services

These companies are focused on the technology side of things. They could include mortgage providers, home sellers, such as Re/Max (RMAX), or businesses, such as Zillow (Z), which provide industry analytics and services.

In the end, HOMZ ends up looking something like this.

It's not a REIT ETF. It's not a homebuilder ETF. It's really just a nice diversified portfolio that covers all corners of the housing market.

Performance

As mentioned earlier, HOMZ is still less than one year old having launched on March 19, 2019. As such, we don't have a lot of history to go on and we don't have a good sense as to how it will perform in a variety of market conditions.

What we do know is that since its inception, it has handily outperformed the broader market.

Data by YCharts

It doesn't take a great deal of research to figure out why HOMZ did so well. The home construction sector, after bottoming out at the end of 2018, has staged a massive comeback since then. Since the start of 2019, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) is up more than 60% as falling interest rates have made housing more accessible and home prices keep rising. Such a heavy presence to this segment of the market, which doesn't show up in great percentages in many other broad market investments, has been a big boost for this fund.

Other Factors To Consider

Up to this point, HOMZ is still largely undiscovered as it still has just over $11 million in total assets. The fund's 0.45% expense ratio is a bit on the high side, especially in comparison with broader ETFs which often have expense ratios of 0.10% or less. Keep in mind, though, that specialty products, such as HOMZ, typically come with a higher price, so its expense ratio isn't necessarily egregious in comparison.

The other factor that investors will want to consider before buying is the fund's yield. It's not unusual to find yields of 3-4% with traditional REIT ETFs, but this isn't a traditional REIT ETF. With 70% of fund assets committed outside of REITs, the yield comes way down. The current yield of 1.98% compares favorably to the S&P 500, but it won't come close to what you'd find in something, such as VNQ.

Conclusion

HOMZ scores a 10 out of 10 on the "unique" scale. In an industry of well over 2000 different choices, there really isn't another ETF out there that is built quite like HOMZ. And I mean that in a good way. There are a lot of ETFs out there that you can tell are almost trying to be unique for the sake of being unique. HOMZ doesn't fall into that category.

Its objective of trying to capture the entire housing market - not just REITs and homebuilders - makes logical sense and does a better job of giving investors a true "all in one" option.

It's still a small fund, so expect wider spreads and potentially higher trading costs for establishing a position.

But there is, in my opinion, a lot to like here and real estate investors should definitely keep HOMZ on their radar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.