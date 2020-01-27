Predicting Cirrus' Price Through Qrovo's Lense

Although Cirrus' price in the $80s might seem high, it still could go significantly higher over the next 6 quarters.

Viewing through a Qorvo's (QRVO) lenses, we dive deep inside Cirrus Logic's (CRUS) coming growth, which in our view, will be of sufficient value to continue investing. At Qorvo's last conference call, the company expanded upon its near and long-term growth with which appears to us to be leading with 5G technology. The market reacted positively to Qorvo's news driving the stock price significantly higher. Although Cirrus' and Qorvo's growth coming from 5G isn't exactly the same, Cirrus expects to be benefit significantly.

We begin with a financial summary from Cirrus' last report. The company guided revenue between $325 million to $365 million with GAAP costs between $118 million and $124 million minus $20 million in non-cash charges. Margins are expected at 52% with a tax rate of 15%. From past experience, Cirrus tends to guide with the high-end slightly less than its own expectation. With that in mind and that Cirrus announced its earnings date a few days into the new year, we believe that a conservative December quarter result is $360 million times 0.52 minus $100 (net cash costs) plus $3 million in earned interested times 0.85 divided by 60 million shares equaling $1.30 earnings non-GAAP.

Looking into March

Continuing with the March quarter, we expect that quarter up year over year significantly for several reasons. The company remarked in its shareholder letter that it had won two haptic's sockets with major Android customers in the December quarter. Also, it won new amplifiers in December, which were not in last year's March quarter (Apple's (AAPL) wireless headsets).

Perhaps the biggest positive change is through two other factors, improved sell through of iPhones and improvement in China. During last year's March quarter, several companies with exposure to China suffered from that market collapse. For Cirrus, the year over year change in Apple revenue was $240 million in FY-2018 versus $160 million in FY-2019. We recognize that Cirrus did lose the dongle revenue representing about $40 million, yet still China trade issues primarily lowered Cirrus revenue near $40 million more. This year seems different. A report from Bloomberg states that Apple upped its A-13 order for March with TMCS due mainly from higher demand in China.

Continuing, last year the volatility beginning in the December quarter likely reduced non-Apple revenue in March. For example in FY-18, non-Apple revenue was $63 million and $67 million for December and March quarters. Last year, it was $55 million in December and $81 million in March. Notice the very low December results. With Cirrus winning significant new Samsung business, the March quarter still increased significantly. Would it have been higher in a normal year? We think so.

Another reason, we expect the March quarter results above last year is the purported release of a new iPhone SE. "TF Securities' analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is today forecasting that Apple will sell about 10% more iPhones in the first quarter of 2020, due to strong replacement demand for iPhone 11 and the launch of the iPhone SE 2 starting in the same period." A 10% improvement equates to approximately a 5 million unit increase times $4.00 ASP or $20 million.

All-in-all, our view claims additional revenue through Apple of at least $20 million year over year and $10-$20 million of new Android revenue plus other Apple revenue. Our estimate for March 2020 reaches $280 million ($245 plus $20 million plus $10-$20 million) or $0.65. +/- $0.5. It could be higher.

Adding our estimate with two quarters of actual results, the revenue for FY-2020 equals $240 June plus $390 September plus $360 December plus $280 March equaling $1.27 billion. Earnings by quarter follow: $0.35 plus $1.55 plus $1.30 plus $0.65 equaling approximately $4. This base case begins our venture into a possible future Cirrus price range.

Outlining Cirrus' Growth Path

Cirrus' possible future growth looks staggering at 10,000 feet, but estimating a year or two forward has been difficult. Our first look starts with possible foreseeable earnings for the virtual year beginning in calendar July of 2020 and ends with June 2021. We are skipping June of this year by the way. After admitting that significant headwinds dominated the past few years, Jason Rhode, Cirrus' CEO, "So I think we've got a strong lineup of good news that should be coming over the next year or so and is expected to get us back on more of our normal growth outlook." He continued stating that though the largest opportunities are still in mobile phones, new momentum with tablets laptops and headsets will significantly increase in the coming 12 months. We view this positively.

But, in our view, Cirrus will experience its major revenue growth from two sources, a new closed loop controller with Apple beginning in September and significantly higher iPhone unit volume sales. We expect other revenue increases from new design wins for amplifiers, haptic devices in the Android space. Uncertainty limits our vision in determining hard growth.

Details for Growth Coming from Amplifiers, Haptics & Other Device

The shareholder letter discussed strong sales for boosted amplifiers with volumes for the top four OEMs including Cirrus' parts. In particular, boost amplifiers are expected to launch in new laptops and tablets during the next 12 months. A new general market boosted amplifier taped out with improvements in power and performance is expected to begin engagements during the 1st half of calendar year 2020. The company included this statement, "Given our momentum and pace of innovation in boosted amplifiers, we anticipate revenue from this product line will increase on a year-over-year basis in the second half of FY20." With respect to mid-tier opportunities, Rhode stated, "So we see some demand for stereo, even in a mid-tier devices, both in - and we see that both in China and Korea as well."

The company also tapped out an exploratory haptic product which incorporates additional functionality providing for the customer lower bill of materials coupled with increased Cirrus ASP.

With respect to Huawei, Rhode added, "Yes. We are pleased as this should enable the company to provide the support necessary to target new design opportunities for our low-power audio amplifier products in smartphone applications at Huawei." In November, Cirrus announced that it obtained permission for United States government to work with and sell additional audio parts at that Chinese company.

We understand that new amplifier design wins with haptics and amplifiers are coming. Again with a lack of vision, hard numbers seem impossible. It will likely be much more than $50 million a year, but beyond that we hesitate.

Closed Loop

Cirrus still expects a meaningful new closed loop part to begin shipping during the second half of 2020. Cirrus also included a statement in the shareholder letter which broadened the vision stating that it was actively engaged in sampling it with customers. Cirrus guided that ASP at higher than an amplifier and less than a codec. Our guess is $1.25 with the new iPhones selling mix at the typical 70%.

Apple & Other Unit Growth

Since Apple introduced its higher cost iPhone line, unit sales volumes have dropped from 230 million units to approximately 185 million in the last year. Several analyst have increased their estimates beginning in September of 2020 to above 200 million units.

Other estimates place unit sales significantly higher. Using an assumption for 70% new phone production, the 100 million 5G units reported suggests that Apple expects to build 140 million units in the last half of 2020. Unit sales patterns in past years suggests that 60% of the units are sold in September and December with 40% sold in the last two quarters. If 140 million units represent 60%, Apple might sale a total 240 units in total.

We believe the total will be between 200 - 240 million units. Our estimate is based on 220 million. With an expectation for higher iPhone sales in the March quarter by 5 million year over year, our estimate is based on an increase from 190 million units.

Totaling Growth

Additional revenue from the closed loop device plus additional unit sales is calculated by 190 iPhone unit sales from April 2019 through March 2020 at an ASP of $4.25 times 190 million units equaling $810 million. Estimating revenue from the coming changes becomes 220 million units times ($4.25 plus $1.25 (closed loop device)) times 0.70 plus ($4.25 times 220 million units) equals $1.13 billion. The difference is $325 million.

With additional revenue from other wins in Android of $50 million or more, Cirrus' increase in revenue might reach $400 million. $400 million in revenue equals $400 times 0.52 (margin) times 0.85 (after tax) divided by 60 million shares equaling $3 a share. When adding the base earnings of $4, it appears to us that Cirrus is on a path toward $7 a share per year.

After Qorvo reported, analysts placed its future earnings near $7. The price jumped upward significantly toward a P/E of 16.5. With the Qorvo lenses in front, Cirrus' price might increase the same toward 16.5 times $7 or $110-$120. We understand that our iPhone unit sale number might be high. We also expect our Android revenue guess to be low. What we believe is that a strong case for Cirrus to trade above $100 next year exists. The fundamentals seem to support this.

The Chart

We also include two self-made charts from TradeStation. The first chart suggests that recent prices in the middle $80 might be a top. The MACD fast (yellow line) crossed under the slower (cyan line) with the stock price treading slightly higher. The chart also shows that twice a flag pattern has appeared following earnings. That in itself suggests a top is in place. Multiple consecutive flag patterns tend to be rare.

The longer-term term chart is the most important. Several months ago, the price reached $70 before falling to almost $30. In the recent past, the price broke above $70 on significantly higher volume. The pattern move generated from this break-out is $70 minus $30 plus $70 or $110.

The technical chart and the fundamental analysis seem aligned. We should also note that Cirrus back in the middle 90's reached a high of $124 pre-stock split. Prices tend to migrate toward old prices even very old prices during times of either boom or bust.

In Summary

In summary, we see that the market has figured out Cirrus at least for the next one and half years. We believe that significant price growth perhaps to prices well above a $100 is still possible for the patient. Although we are expecting significantly higher prices going forward, the price begs us to wait for market corrections before adding. We own plenty.

Also, always remember owning Cirrus Logic is not for the faint of heart.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRUS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.