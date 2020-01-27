Brookfield Infrastructure Partners: Regardless Of How The World Changes, People Need Infrastructure

Someone who invests today, even at the bottom end of the company's FFO/unit growth, should see substantial long-term increases for their yield on cost.

Long term, there is a significant demand for energy founding - the shortfall in North America alone is almost $300 billion/year. This means ample opportunities for investors.

Management continues to take advantage of low-interest rates by selling quality assets to other desperate investors generating double-digit IRRs. It reinvests into other quality long-term assets.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP), at a market cap of more than $20 billion, is one of the largest publicly-traded infrastructure asset companies. The company operates infrastructure assets across the world and has seen its share price rocket upwards on the back of low interest rates as investors chase the company's secure dividend yield of just over 3.7% in a low-dividend world.

However, despite the current lofty share price, we'll see that the company is supported by its investment decisions and the long-term demand for infrastructure assets that will support steady and low-risk growth in its yield.

Brookfield Infrastructure Operations Map - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Asset Improvements

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is interesting because the company doesn't have any preconceptions about its assets. Rather, not only does it acquire undervalued assets around the world but when its assets become expensive, it takes time to sell them and generate strong profits.

Let's start by discussing some of the actions the company has taken to improve its asset portfolio, something that's helped it grow cash flows. At the same time, this discussion will help provide insight into the company's management team and how they think.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners New Zealand Business - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Investor Presentation

To start, the company has sold 4 mature assets in the transport, energy, and utility sectors for a total of $1 billion in sales proceeds with a 2.5x multiple of capital and a 17% IRR. At the same time, the company has redeployed its assets into a number of other opportunities. Generally, the company takes a small stake in these opportunities allowing it to diversify its risk.

One example of this is the company's investment in New Zealand data distribution - a high quality wireless and fiber network in an incredibly modern and developed country. The network has ~2.5 million customers or more than half of the company's small population of just under 4.8 million. The company's equity here is ~$200 million and it's a business that will generate long-term cash flow for the company.

The company has also invested $500 million in an $8.4 billion North American rail business. The business is the largest short-haul operator in North America with roughly 26 thousand kilometers of track. The business is diversified across commodity groups and has more than 3000 customers. Again, it's an example of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' investment decisions in quality companies.

Railroads are such a good business, Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) largest holding is its stake in BNSF.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Gas Pipelines - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Investor Presentation

Just to continue with one more example of the company's plan for asset improvements by selling assets at expensive prices and investing in quality well-priced infrastructure is the company's investments in regulated gas pipelines in North America. The company has a co-controlling interest in two operational natural gas pipelines with $150 million equity in a $3.2 billion enterprise value business.

The company's stake is in 740 km of newly-constructed assets that are fully-contracted under long-term take-or-pay arrangements. The company's contracts for the assets mean that it faces no volume or commodity price risks - and it's a classic example of how regardless of how the world changes, people need infrastructure. And that infrastructure means cash flow for shareholders.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a history of making several hundred million dollar investments in quality assets with decades of predictability of cash flow. It helps the company to diversify risks and support long-term cash flow.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Infrastructure Growth

Now that we've discussed Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' asset improvements and management's investment philosophy, let's look at what'll support the company's long-term growth - which is rapidly growing demand for infrastructure across the world. Again, the beauty of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is that the company isn't tied to any particular assets or industries, rather it can go where the opportunities are.

Infrastructure Funding Gap - Vietnam Investment Review

The above image shows total infrastructure investment need and gap by region from 2016-2040. One of the interesting things worth paying attention too is that the Americas actually has one of the largest infrastructure investment gaps - roughly $7 trillion from 2016-2040 or an astounding gap of almost $300 billion per year. This is especially true given that the Americas are a stable investment environment.

This infrastructure growth helps to highlight the massive amount of opportunity available for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to cost-effectively deploy its capital even in today's environment where everyone is chasing the best yield they can. This, combined with the stable cash flow of the company's existing assets, mean continued funds and rewards for shareholders.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Shareholder Cash Flow

We've already seen management's approach to investing along with the funding gaps that are in the market. Now, we can discuss how this all translates into in terms of what you care about - long-term shareholder rewards.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Returns - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Investor Presentation

As we can see, since its inception, BIP has had effectively unparalleled results for an infrastructure company. The company has had 18% annual returns for its NYSE listed component, while its Canada listed component has done even better. Now, a substantial part of this is due to the company's share price boost as investors chase its 3.7% yield in a low-interest environment.

However, it's worth noting that even if you cut its current stock price in half, the company's returns would still be significantly above the S&P 500. And the company's dividend yield would be 7.4% - an incredibly strong yield in effectively any environment. There is some risk to the share price if yields go up, however, the company's returns are evidence of its abilities in any environment.

At the same time, the company's portfolio is positioned for strong FFO/unit growth. The company has 75% of its EBITDA indexed to inflation with 3-4% annual FFO/unit growth from inflationary price increases. At the same time, the company expects 1-2% in additional annual increases from GDP growth. Lastly, it expects 2-3% annual growth from cash flow reinvested - resulting in overall 6-9% annual growth.

This company is a multi-decade investment, so let's take a moment to highlight what'll happen for your investment decades out as a result of this. We'll assume a 2% annual GDP increase and that the company only increases its FFO/year at 6% - or at the bottom of the range. More importantly, 6% means if the company maxes out inflation & GDP growth, it doesn't need to reinvest any FFO to get 6%.

Let's say you invest today and hold for 20 years. For each dollar you invest, you're currently making 3.7 cents/year in dividends. At the end of the 20 years, that'll become 11.9 cents/year with inflation making that worth the equivalent of roughly 8 cents/year today. This helps to highlight the ability of an investment that compounds faster than the inflation rate - something that has defined Brookfield Infrastructure Partners returns so far.

Conclusion

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners operates in a great industry - regardless of how the world changes, people need infrastructure. The current gap between infrastructure needs and spending is huge - even with massive current spending, the gap in North America alone is almost $300 billion/year. This means continued opportunities for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is taking advantage of low interest rates too. The company can borrow money to grow. Simultaneously, it can sell what are quality assets at incredibly high prices because of investor desires for yield at any cost. The company sold $1 billion of assets and generated a 17% IRR. It redirects these assets into other opportunities with multi-decade contracts to support cash flow.

As a result, the company expects a 6-9% FFO growth. The company has done well so far - its returns since inception have dwarfed the S&P 500 even if you adjust for a much higher yield. Long-term investors will continue to win as FFO/share growth beats inflation - and those that invest even at today's yields will generate long-term cash flow for their portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, BRK.A, BIP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.