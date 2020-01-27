Citrix: Disappointing Guidance And 52-Week High Does Not Add Up

Citrix Systems (CTXS) is a competitor in the virtualization software market, competing primarily with VMware (VMW). CTXS reported a strong Q4 with subscription revenue growing nearly 50% as the company continues on their successful path of transition into a subscription-based model. Operating margins expanded nicely and the company issued a $1 billion increase in their share repurchase authorization.

However, guidance for both Q1 and FY20 fell below investor's expectations. For FY20, the company is expecting revenue to grow ~3-4% and EPS is expected to decline by 5%+ for the year, well below consensus expectations. Even with the lower EPS guidance, the stock popped over 7% following earnings.

Data by YCharts

With the stock pushing new 52-week highs following the company's earnings release, it would appear the company is hitting stride and beating all expectations. However, the EPS guidance of a ~5% decline should not give investors the means to push valuation to ~24x forward P/E. In fact, most companies would see their multiple contract if they guided to an EPS decline.

The company continues to stride forward with their transition to a subscription-based revenue model, but with margins and EPS expected to decline in FY20, I don't think there is enough to look forward to in FY20 to buy the stock at these levels. With the stock near $130 and valuation now ~24x forward P/E, I think investors would be smart to take some gains and some money off the table. I think I would start to become more bullish around the name if valuation contracted back towards $100, or ~20x forward P/E.

Q4 Earnings and Guidance

Q4 revenue grew only 1% during the quarter to $810 million, which was above expectations for ~$803 million in revenue, or around flattish growth. The company's growth for the full year was only 1%, though their transition to subscription revenue remains on track and healthy.

Source: Company Presentation

Subscription revenue during Q4 grew 49%, which again accelerated from the previous quarter, similar to the past several quarters. The company's transition to a software subscription model has been relatively easy going. SaaS revenue during the quarter grew 45% while other subscription revenue grew 56%. This slightly more than offset the 16% decline in product and license revenue and a 5% decline in support and services revenue. Nevertheless, investors have been pleased with the company's progress as their stock has been up 25% over the past year.

During FY19, the company had strong growth in international markets relative to the Americas. The company reported 4% growth in EMEA and 5% growth in APJ, which compares to a 1% decline in the Americas. However, during Q4, the company reported a 3% growth in the Americas and a 1% decline in EMEA and a 4% decline in APJ. I believe this continues to be an area of focus for the company as nearly 60% of revenue currently comes from the Americas, with a large international opportunity yet to be highly penetrated.

Operating margins during the quarter were 34% and continue to improve. As the company moves towards a more subscription-based model, margins should naturally push higher over time. The slightly higher than expected revenue combined with strong operating margins led to EPS of $1.71 during the quarter.

Source: Company Presentation

For Q1, the company expects revenue of $730-740 million, which represents only 2-3% growth and was below expectations for ~$740 million. Subscription bookings are expected to be 55-60% of total bookings during the quarter, which continues to demonstrate the company's transition to a subscription-based model. EPS is expected to be $1.15-1.20, which fell below expectations of $1.23.

Source: Company Presentation

For the full year, the company expects revenue of $3.10-3.13 billion, which ultimately was slightly above expectations for $3.11 billion and represents ~3-4% growth for the year. The transition to a subscription model continues to weigh on the company's growth, with the company expecting 65-75% of bookings coming from subscriptions for the year, compared to 62% in FY19.

Operating margins are expected to be under pressure during the year, with guidance implying margins contracting from 30% in FY19 to 28-29% during FY20. The lower operating margin guidance led to EPS expectations of $5.35-5.55, which represents a 5% decline from the $5.69 EPS in FY19.

Valuation

Even though the company's progress towards a subscription-based model has been going well, revenue growth has been minimal as the company loses license revenue. However, over time, I believe the transition will be a success and the company will return to strong revenue growth.

During the company's Q4 earnings release, they also noted a $1 billion increase in their share repurchase program, bringing the total to $1.75 billion under authorization. Given the company's market cap of ~$16.7 billion, this represents over 10% of their market cap, which can ultimately help EPS come in ahead of initial guidance given the lower share count.

Data by YCharts

Valuation has become a little challenging at this point given management's FY20 EPS guidance of $5.35-5.55, which represents a 5% decline from the $5.69 EPS in FY19. Even though the company's increase in their share repurchase program can provide some relief for the expected decline, the contracting operating margins on top of minimal EPS growth make it challenging to defend a 24x forward P/E multiple.

Usually when a company guides to lower EPS growth for the year, investors are not quick to push the stock higher. The lower EPS for next year should imply a lower valuation, all else equal. In addition, with the company's operating margin expecting to contract next year, it could take even longer before investors start to see the significant benefits of transitioning to a subscription-based model.

The chart above shows how the company's forward P/E has expanded from ~16x only a few months ago to nearly 24x now. In fact, the company's forward P/E has not eclipsed that of VMware, the main competitor. The biggest different here is VMW is a much bigger company with more scale who is growing their EPS in a nice fashion. For now, I think my money is better off in VMW given the current valuation.

While the company has been successful in accelerating their subscription revenue growth over the past several quarters, the disappointing guidance makes it tougher to put new capital into the name when the stock is trading near 52-week highs. For now, I continue to remain on the sidelines until valuation comes down a bit or the company better demonstrate a path to clear EPS growth in FY20.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.