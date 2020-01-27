ServiceNow To Acquire Loom Systems For Log Analysis Tech

With the deal, NOW is adding more capabilities to its AIOps system as it remains disciplined in its acquisition approach.

ServiceNow said it will acquire Loom Systems for an undisclosed sum.

ServiceNow (NOW) has announced the proposed acquisition of Loom Systems for an undisclosed amount.

Loom has developed a system that processes IT logs to analyze and respond to customer service issues more efficiently and proactively.

NOW is acquiring firms to add capabilities rather than transform the platform, but its shares are priced for perfection, so my bias is NEUTRAL.

Israel-based Loom was founded to develop enterprise IT software to assist firms in analyzing their compute system logs to respond to application issues quickly.

Management is headed by founder and Chief Executive Officer Gabby Menachem.

Below is an overview video of Looms Predictive Ticketing system:

Loom’s primary offering is its SophieAIOps suite:

Zero-configuration log parsing

Real-time issue detection

Automated root-cause analysis

Cross-applicative events correlation

Incident and problem prediction

Insights and recommendations

Investors have invested at least $16 million and include Jerusalem Venture Partners [JVP], Flint Capital, Meron Capital and 31Ventures Global Innovation Fund.

According to a recent market research report by Grand View Research, the market for log management software is expected to see 'significant growth' in the year ahead.

The main drivers for this expected growth an increasing need for high volume, high speed data analysis and growing usage of cloud-based applications leading to increased complexity and need to understand root causes of application performance issues.

Major vendors that provide competitive services include:

Cisco (CSCO)

Cyveillance

Dell

Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Symantec (SYMC)

Trend Micro

Alert Logic

ArcSight

LogLogic LogRhythm

Q1 Labs

Splunk

ServiceNow didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K, so the purchase price was likely a financially non-material amount.

Management also didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019 ServiceNow had $1.47 billion in cash and short-term investments and $3.3 billion in total liabilities, of which $705 million were senior notes and other long-term liabilities.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $629 million.

In the past 12 months, ServiceNow’s stock price has grown in value 64.6% vs. the U.S. Software industry’s rise of 39.0% and the U.S. S&P 500 Index’ rise of 22.9%, as the NOW chart indicates below:

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in eleven of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has risen markedly from a low in Q4 2018, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $58,340,000,000 Enterprise Value $57,990,000,000 Price / Sales 17.68 Enterprise Value / Sales 17.99 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 243.88 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $1,040,000,000 Revenue Growth Rate 32.00% Earnings Per Share $0.18

NOW is acquiring Loom for its log analysis and potential for predictive analytics technologies, which it plans to add to its AIOps capabilities.

As Jeff Hausman, VP and GM of IT Operations Management at ServiceNow stated in the deal announcement,

By bringing together Loom Systems’ ability to analyze log and metrics data with ServiceNow’s AIOps and workflow automation capabilities, IT departments will be able to proactively pin-point and resolve operational issues, enabling seamless experiences for their customers and employees.

In its most recent earnings call, incoming CEO Bill McDermott laid out their M&A focus as very different from his previous employer, SAP.

NOW will likely avoid strategic or transformational M&A deals in favor of ‘expanding the solution set, it’s a matter of getting to new customers, the new geography, expanding the industry, expanding maybe the market profiles.’

So the deal for Loom appears to be in the category of expanding the solution set by adding its potential for predictive analysis to NOW’s AIOps initiative.

However, NOW’s current stock price is main point worth discussing. The transition of middle market and large enterprises from on-premises systems to cloud systems is a multi-decade process that is only partially complete.

Companies such as ServiceNow are squarely in the middle of streamlining IT operations across a range of functionalities.

NOW’s valuation appears to be a function of its revenue growth and potential for future earnings, not based on its current earnings.

In effect, investors buying the stock at its current level are betting that its growth will take it to new heights and that it will start generating much larger earnings.

Perhaps, but a discounted cash flow analysis using very generous 20% earnings growth assumptions still doesn’t pencil out:

The DCF shows a forward earnings baseline of $3.24 growing at 20% per year for ten years, with a discount rate of 8% and still the stock is overvalued by more than twice.

Maybe NOW will meet or exceed the dreams of its cheerleaders, but I’m NEUTRAL until it starts to justify its valuation with significant earnings and not just revenue growth and TAM expansion.

