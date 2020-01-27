It's Time To Open Hedges Against The S&P 500

Since the start of October 2019, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) has rallied almost 15% following the initial announcement of a US/China Phase 1 agreement. Once a key technical resistance trendline was broken in early November, the stair step climb higher came on extremely low volatility despite mixed economic signals and increased geopolitical tension. The strength of the S&P 500 rally has surprised some market observers and as new highs were being made almost daily, comparisons to the dotcom mania twenty years ago have been brought up. Perhaps the best way to describe today's market is with an old saying, 'history does not repeat but it often rhymes.' By some metrics, the S&P 500 has reached historic high valuations and when combined with cyclical warning signs, slowly averaging into a hedge position against the SPY could serve as valuable portfolio protection.

Valuations

Earnings

While the SPY's 100 point and nearly 43% rally off late 2018 lows has expanded multiples, absolute valuations on a price to earnings basis are still well below mid-1999 levels. Certain segments in today's stock market have gone parabolic and raised comparisons to the internet bubble two decades ago. However the S&P 500's current trailing twelve month [TTM] operational earnings multiple is only slightly above 21x compared to 29x at its all time peak in the middle of 1999.

Thus on an absolute P/E basis, bearish claims of the index approaching 1999 mania levels are not accurate. Since earnings valuation is often tied to growth, an argument can be made price to earnings growth [PEG] has reached internet bubble levels of twenty years ago. The following table shows the S&P 500's operational earnings compound annual growth rate [CAGR] for a five year period ending 1999 and the latest fully reported Q3 2019. Since the index has rallied 15% since, the current PEG ratio is actually higher at 3.01. On a PEG valuation basis, the current S&P 500 index is over 8% more expensive than in 1999.

Period Ending 12/31/1999 Period Ending 9/30/2019 5 Year CAGR 10.23% 6.97% Operational P/E Multiple 28.43 19.46 PEG 2.78 2.79

Revenues

While the overall earnings multiple for the S&P 500 has not surpassed prior highs, valuations based on revenues have already exceeded prior levels. At recent highs, the S&P 500 price to sales ratio hit 2.37 based on estimated fiscal 2019 totals which have yet to be officially finalized. At its height during the 1999-2000 period, the index's price to sales ratio slightly exceeded 1.9. By this valuation metric, the current market index is over 20% more expensive than its peak during the internet bubble.

Part of the reason behind the S&P 500's lagging sales relative to earnings growth was due to the Tax Cut and Jobs Act passed in late 2017. Corporate earnings got an immediate boost as a result of corporate income tax rates being cut from 35% to 21%. Using simple math, the impact of this tax cut increased earnings by over 21% at constant revenues. If earnings today were evaluated at a constant tax rate, multiples based on pre-tax net income would be much closer to 1999 levels. I have recently written several articles regarding established S&P 500 heavyweights already exceeding their dotcom era peak valuations based on pre-tax net income figures.

Intrinsic Value

Another often used valuation metric is the Tobin's Q ratio. This value is a ratio of a company's asset value divided by the replacement cost of those assets. Thus at fair value equilibrium, the Q ratio should be 1.0. As the chart below shows, the Q ratio for the S&P 500 was 1.9 at the end of 2019 and is over 2.0 currently given the year to date rally for the index. While not quite at 1999 levels, the current index is trading at an extreme 150% above the historic mean.

Red Flags

Corporate Buybacks

There has been a lot of chatter regarding the magnitude of corporate buybacks. As the chart below shows, the level of S&P 500 buybacks during the past two years has exceeded highs set during 2007. Coincidentally 2007 was also the year the index peaked right before crashing as a result of the Financial Crisis of 2008.

While the buyback ratio relative to overall market capitalization has not been as high as during 2007, increased corporate buyback likely supported the broad market rally during the past decade. What should be noted is that trading volume has diminished greatly during the past decade. This market trend most likely magnified the positive effects of recent corporate buybacks. In short the markets have been making new highs on decreasing volume with a larger percentage of its volume from corporate buybacks.

Corporate Debt

One interesting aspect of the increased rate of corporate buybacks during the past decade has been a correlation to the increase in corporate debt which is nearing $10 trillion. According to a Fortune article a few months back, more than half of recent corporate buybacks were financed by debt. In a recent McDonald's (MCD) article, I detailed how the company's tripling of debt during the past decade has negatively impacted the absolute level of its pre-tax net income. McDonald's hasn't been alone since this practice has been widespread especially for larger and more mature companies less able to grow organically.

Companies have been able to get away with this questionable practice because the overall US economy has been in a record decade long expansion. As long as business remains stable, lower share counts made possible by debt financed buybacks will keep the earnings on a per share basis growing. Of course the flaw with this strategy is that it is unsustainable in the longer term once debt ratios reach a certain point. Another problem is of course if the economy slows or enters into a recession. A higher debt service level would result in much weaker earnings during a cyclical downturn.

Perhaps one of the most contrarian indicators relating to corporate debt is its level relative to US GDP as the chart below shows. Levels above 43% have been followed by a recession during the past thirty years. With this ratio reaching record highs at 47%, the odds of a recession would be high if historical patterns hold.

US Economy

Unless this time is truly different, the economy will eventually experience another recession and that would be a good thing. Recessions are just a part of economic cycles. Recessions remove market excesses and imbalances. Recessions reset the starting line for the next expansion to even higher levels. How companies perform during and after an economic contraction depends on how financially prudent they were during the previous expansion. This also applies to the Federal Government since its ability to react to a recession would depend on its own finances prior to one.

Without a doubt, the US economy has been extremely strong with unemployment at half century lows. However much like how corporate buybacks can manipulate earnings per share figures, one may question how much of the US economy's recent growth is sustainable. Obviously the US is in no danger of defaulting on its government debt since it controls the power to print money. Even still there are limits especially with US Federal debt recently exceeding 100% of GDP as the chart below shows.

In addition and unlike prior to the past two recessions, the US Federal budget deficit would be starting off above historical average levels. If the US enters into a recession within the next year, it would enter with a starting budget deficit of $984 billion [4.6% of GDP] compared to a deficit of $161 billion [1.1% of GDP] in 2007 and a budget surplus of $236 billion in 2000. The current expanding budget deficit may affect the government's ability to delay an inevitable recession and/or the ability to manage the degree of its economic damage.

Lastly should the US enter into a recession within the next year, it would be doing so with the Federal Funds Rate at a peak of 2.5% in 2019. This compares to peak rates of 5.25% in 2006 and 6.5% in 2000 just prior to the past two recessions. At a starting lower level, the Federal Reserve would have less ammunition to work with in limiting the scope and longevity of a recession.

Recession Indicators

There have been two fairly accurate economic gauges for predicting an upcoming recession. The first is the Treasury yield spread between the 10 year bond and 3 month bill. The inversion of this spread, shown as a dip below zero in the chart below, has predicted the past seven US recessions. The only caveat is that the lead time could be up to six quarters. If this indicator again proves correct, the US could enter into a recession by the turn of 2021 based on the yield inversion last summer in 2019.

The second indicator is the Fed recession indicator also based on treasury spreads. A recession probability exceeding 30% has again predicted the past seven recessions dating back over fifty years. The first cross occurred six months ago. Again if this indicator holds true, the next recession could occur within the next year.

Technical Outlook

On a short-term daily time frame, the SPY has been clearly strong and in full bull mode with very little volatility and brief minor pullbacks. With SPY well above an up-trending 50 and 200 day moving average, there should be lots of buying support between $300 and $319. Last November's breakout above a two year resistance trendline should now serve as support. Thus there should even be more significant support between $300 and $310. Until these levels break, the index is in buy all dips mode.

(Daily chart for SPY with 50 and 200 day moving averages shown in green and red respectively. Trendline support lines have also been drawn in purple.)

The technical picture is only mildly less bullish on the weekly chart. The only slight negative is a potential multi-year trendline resistance that is still up-trending and at about $340 currently. Thus $340-350 could be a minor resistance zone given how extended the SPY is above its 50 and 200 week moving average.

(Weekly chart for SPY with 50 and 200 week moving averages shown in green and red respectively. A multi-year trendline resistance dating back to 2011 has been drawn in purple.)

In a longer-term monthly window, the technical picture is a little more mixed. Obviously the recent and even decade long trend has been up but in recent years the strength of the advance has been weakening as represented by the declining PMO trend since 2015. This momentum divergence does not signal a selloff but rather that the current rally could be more prone to a selloff. In addition volume has been decreasing at a significant rate since the start of the decade long bull market. As mentioned above, the lower trading volumes combined with increased corporate buybacks may have contributed to a higher portion of the index's recent advance. Lastly the SPY is extremely extended above its 50 and 200 month moving averages. While the shorter-term charts show no weakness, the monthly chart could be signaling a more significant correction may be just few months away.

(Monthly chart for SPY with 50 and 200 month moving averages shown in green and red respectively. Negative volume and PMO divergent trendlines have been drawn in purple.)

Final Thoughts

While many points brought up in this article may sound cautionary, I am not advocating an outright sell on the S&P 500 and its derivative SPY ETF. The short-term technical picture is still extremely bullish and as the market has shown many times in the past, buying often begets more buying. Trying to call a top with a directional trade could be suicidal if conditions lead to a continual melt up.

However with the S&P 500 at arguably historically high valuation levels and with potential market red flags increasingly visible, a correction to the mean could be in store for the index sometime in the not so distant future. For market timers, a potential trade might be to reduce exposure to more richly valued stocks. For those who prefer to stay mostly invested in equities, slowly adding to a SPY short position over time could help hedge one's portfolio should the market's correction be back to historic valuations or should the US economy slow further and possibly enter into a recession.

How much one hedges depends on one's risk tolerance. A market hedge using index ETFs could range from 5% to 15% of one's portfolio. One strategy I often employ is to average into positions over time. In this specific case for the SPY, I plan to allocate up to 5% of my overall portfolio to a short position. I have already shorted a 1% position in SPY and will add another 1% every 6-8 weeks until I reach my 5% maximum position. Since I have already started hedging using two other index ETFs, my effective market hedge could be around 15% of my portfolio within the next 6-8 months. The overall goal is to limit downside risk without having to trade out of long-term positions.

