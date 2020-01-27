Assessing A Long-Term Play In Berry Petroleum Corporation

Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY) is an upstream company working out of Dallas in the US. Its market cap is $586 million. When searching for value plays with exciting upside potential, we believe it is imperative that the underlying company does not have too big a market cap. In fact, the longer in business and the more established the respective company is, the less likely you are going to see strong double digit returns every year.

In fact, when looking for above-average returns over a long period of time, the micro-caps (market-cap of $50 million to $300 million) would probably be the best space to find them. Berry Petroleum is not a micro-cap stock but rather a small-cap. The disadvantage from a sheer growth point of view is that the company is worth almost $600 million already. The advantage is that sales of $587 million are up 37% already in the company's short history.

Although net earnings growth is what primarily drives stocks north in the market, it is not a necessity. Berry actually beat earnings by $0.02 per share in its third quarter, but the real beat from our standpoint was its net sales. In the third quarter, Berry reported sales of $194 million which were a 22% increase on what was originally expected. Although sales are expected to drop sequentially in Q4 to around the $169 million level, the consensus for 2019 is just under $602 million which if met would be a 2.6% increase over 2018. 2020 is expected to return top-line growth of 6.62%

These growth numbers are encouraging considering Berry's present valuation. The stock is trading well under book value (p/b of 0.6) and as seen above, sales are on a par with the market cap of the firm. Berry's low earnings multiple of 2.6 along with its low cash flow ratio confirm how cheap this stock really is. Low valuation multiples combined with sustained growth is invariably the combination value investors look for.

Furthermore, we like the fact that shareholder equity of $997 million is well above the total amount of debts Berry currently has on its balance sheet ($768 million). Furthermore, the dividend of 6.2% is bound to attract value investors considering the company's present valuation. Moreover, the dividend looks viable considering the firm's growth, low cash flow ratio as well as its strong balance sheet.

In November of last year, 5 different directors bought shares in the company. The top three directors in Berry Petroleum currently have about $5 million of stock between them. When they started buying (over $500,000 of stock in total), they must have believed that the recent sub $7 per share lows will ultimately hold.

On the technical chart, we can see that the shares have been in freefall since basically the company was spun off. However, the volume pattern is painting a different picture. As the OBV (On Balance Indicator) shows, strong institutional buying from the likes of Goldman Sachs and Oaktree Capital has continued to take place although Benefit Street has been selling some of its stake of late. The trend-line in the OBV indicator is most definitely bullish. The insider's transactions of late bring more validity to our argument.

The energy sector has been out of favor for some time now and for no apparent long-term reason. Yes, fracking developments in recent times have led to more saturation on the supply side, but we still see this as more a temporary development and not a permanent one. Oil usage is not going to go away any time soon. Despite the recent down-move in the price of crude oil, for example, it still is well up in price over the past 12 months.

To sum up, as Howard Marks once said.

To achieve superior investment returns, you have to hold non-consensus views regarding value and they have to be accurate.

Based on how strong the number looks here, we may begin to scale into this stock for the long term once we see some stability here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BRY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.