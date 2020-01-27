AMD: Gloom And Doom Vs. To Infinity And Beyond

AMD has had a great run and it could continue, but they have to crush earnings. I think some caution is warranted in the short term.

Group think can be a dangerous thing in the stock market, but also a very profitable event. Such is the case with AMD (AMD). Every analyst is posting catch up "upgrades" after the fact. Every article I read is fawning over AMD proclaiming "Up up up"! Every investor is giddy and that makes me cautious. At what point does the herd reach the point of rationality? Could AMD go higher to infinity and beyond? Sure... but at some point cooler heads will catch up and I want insurance for that event.

Known Catalysts

At this point, the herd is well aware of the AMD story which is - server gains, CPU comeback, future consoles, and (to a lesser extent) AMD entering into cell phones via Samsung.

It bears repeating - everyone knows the CPU story, everyone knows that AMD is locking in server market share gains, and, indeed, everyone knows about the console wins.

Yet, when all is known, then the stock becomes a game of "hit the number" and (obviously) with the extreme price rise of AMD this quarter, everyone is projecting this onto the stock. AMD can't simply beat the numbers. No, they have to "crush" them (as once again we all know they are going to post very good numbers). Guess what? AMD very well might crush the numbers projected - but why risk it? Why not insure that position against catastrophic loss?

Fire Insurance

As my readers know, I've been preaching how smart it is to buy a few "fire insurance" puts for years around earnings season. Looking at some of the options the market is projecting - some big movement as the prices for the options are rather high (no surprise, as it is earnings).

Thus, we might have to go pretty deep and just get the dirt-cheap disaster insurance. After all, we do not want to burn a lot of money doing this. The goal is to avoid that freak occurrence while maintaining our long position.

Our Plays

Right or wrong, going into earnings I'm risk adverse to owning a large common position due to the massive run up. Thus, I have opened a small position via long-term options (long June $55 calls and long Jan 2021 $65 calls) to capture any upward gain to supplement my small common position.

One idea I'm pondering is opening a straddle on AMD as we get closer to earnings. Let that time decay eat at the contracts a little bit so we hopefully pay less and then structure it so if we have any "massive" movement we can profit. Now a successful straddle is not an easy thing to accomplish because you have to have enough movement in the stock to cover one leg imploding.

Example: You buy long call X at say 2.00 and short put Y at 2.00 at the same strike. Thus, after earnings hits, you need enough movement to cover one of those legs evaporating. If the stock does not move enough (or simply does not move at all) you will take losses. If the stock moves big time (either down or up) you can profit however. A straddle is not an easy one to pull off, and I do not use it often in my investing toolbox - but I will reconsider it as we get closer and time decay eats at the contract prices.

History Lesson - Modern Parallels

I was around during the 1986 big crash, but I was not trading stock. Yet, I do remember the impact of it. I was, however, trading during the tech crash of 1999. I was around for the 2001 9/11 stock market implosion. Heck, I remember the talking heads on the TV saying it was patriotic to buy stock (I knew we were going to dive at that point).

During the 2008 disaster, I got to experience first hand just how irrational people could get and just how low stocks could go (International Paper (IP) at $4 anyone? How about some Nvidia (NVDA) at $8?). The current administration has had an explosive effect on the stock market, but you have to wonder at what point does the run end? How far can quantitative easing push things up? These are some of the big-picture questions that are outside the normal purview of AMD, but that investors must think about.

You can be dead on about your favorite stock, but if the market in general sinks - you sink with it. Just some food for thought.

Stay Frosty

I've little doubt that long term AMD is a winner via the story that we all know. Server gains, CPU gains, console wins, wild card wins (such as Atari's new console), and a deal for cell phone chips for Samsung. Long term - I love AMD.

Short term, I think the stock is dangerous as well as the general market. The stock and the market have leaped up too fast for my liking. Thus stay frosty my friends. Insure that position if you have any doubt, keep the positions reasonable, and do not get overweight. No one ever went broke taking profits.

Authors Note: I did slightly increase my common stock on 1/27/20 and increase my long options due to the commotion about the virus scare in the markets. While I think we are somewhere close to the delusion levels this is not to say it can't and won't go higher in the short term. Long term I've little doubt AMD will be higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We own AMD common stock as well as the listed options. As time decay eats at the puts we may open a protective position as we get closer to earnings.