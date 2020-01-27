Wells Fargo Preferred Shares Series L: A Good Option For A Barbell Portfolio

We also like its long duration, owing to its non-callable nature as well as historic resilience in down markets.

We like WFC.PL as part of a higher-quality, longer-duration allocation in a barbell portfolio. We like the stock for its relative value in spread and yield terms.

As short-term rates have fallen and the yield curve has normalized, we think extending out the curve is more attractive.

As risky assets continue to trade on the expensive side, our investment approach has been to position in a barbell fashion, that is to combine risky assets alongside a higher-quality asset allocation with the aim of capital preservation, decent income and a store of dry powder to take advantage of the inevitable sell-off.

Prior to the recent pivot by the Fed in a dovish direction, our higher-quality preference was toward limited duration assets as we found short-term rates relatively attractive during a period of curve inversion and low long-end rates. Now that long-term rates have risen somewhat and the curve has normalized, we think shifting out along the curve makes sense to take advantage of higher rates as well as curve rolldown.

In this article, we take a look at the Wells Fargo & Co., 7.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L (WFC.PL) which is one of a number of busted convertible preferreds issued by financial institutions going into the financial crisis. We think the stock's stubbornly attractive valuation, non-callable nature, and duration profile make it an attractive choice in a barbell portfolio.

Duration Becomes More Compelling

One of the most closely followed market dynamics of the past year has been the shape of the yield curve. As the curve inverted, shorter-duration assets became more appealing for several reasons. First, shorter-duration assets had a yield advantage which made them more interesting, particularly as longer-end rates were close to their decade lows, providing an attractive risk/reward.

Source: FRED

Secondly, we remained skeptical that the inverted curve presaged a recession as our preferred term-premium adjusted curve was not flashing red. This meant that we did not see a need to keep a longer duration profile as we did not expect interest rates to keep falling.

Now that recession fears have subsided somewhat, longer-end rates have risen and the curve has normalized, we think that extending duration is more attractive. This is the case for two reasons, first, longer-end yields are close to six-month highs and secondly, higher-quality longer-duration assets can provide a cushion during a risk-off market environment as we saw at the end of 2018.

Not Callable Beats Callable

One reason we think WFC.PL is a good option as part of the higher-quality barbell portfolio allocation is its lack of callability. This means that it has a higher duration which can provide a greater cushion in case of interest rate drops during a risk-off period.

A second reason we like non-callable preferreds can be illustrated with the following chart. Callable bonds and preferred stocks effectively give away any upside from lower yields below a certain level. This gives up any duration advantage in case of lower yields. For this reason, callable bonds and preferreds tend to trade at a higher yield than their non-callable alternatives, all else equal. However, in the case of WFC preferreds, this is not the case as WFC.PL trades at a higher spread as well as yield-to-worst than the other WFC preferreds. One possible explanation for this unusual phenomenon is a bifurcated market as WFC.PL is a non-$25 preferred despite being available to retail investors.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC

Relative Value

There are many ways to gauge value in preferred stocks. One of the better ones is spread to worst, which adjusts for both the embedded optionality of many preferreds as well as their varying duration. We can see from the chart below that the spread of WFC.PL has held up much better than the Banks sector average.

Source: Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

Taking a look at the yield-to-worst metric, we can see that WFC.PL looks quite a bit wider of both the sector as well as the broader universe average. Part of this has to do with its longer duration.

Source: Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

WFC.PL is often compared with BAC.PL - another busted convertible from the financial crisis era. Plotting spreads of both stocks shows that WFC looks more attractive on both an absolute as well as a relative basis.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC

Finally, if we look across other WFC preferreds, WFC.PL has a significant spread advantage of at least 1% and yield-to-worst advantage of at least 1.5% versus the other stocks.

Source: Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

Comparing Apples to Oranges

It is not always straightforward to compare the yields of callable and non-callable instruments. For instance, just because a callable instrument offers a higher yield does not mean it is a better deal. For callable bonds and preferred stocks, the bond or stockholder is short the embedded call option which has a non-zero value. It is possible, if non-trivial, to express the value of this option in yield terms, which is what we need in order to compare these two yields.

The value of the call option at any one time depends on a number of different factors, such as current yields, volatility, time to call, strike price and others. To come back to the 5% 5-year bond example in the chart above, we can visualize the value of the embedded call option by subtracting the price of the callable bond from the price of the non-callable bond for each yield value. The current price of the call is then the probability-weighed price of each of these call prices.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC

For the existing callable WFC preferreds, we calculate the value of their embedded call options at around 1% on our service in yield terms, which means that the yield advantage of the WFC.PL stock rises from 1.5% closer to 2.5% per annum, making it that much more attractive versus its callable alternatives of the same issuer.

Drawdowns - The Other Side Of The Coin

Of course, yield is not all there is to preferred stocks. We like to look at historic drawdowns as a guide to not just risk-adjusted valuations but potential future volatility as well.

In this respect, WFC.PL comes out very well - only lagging WFC.PT and WFC.PV. Against the broader Banks sector, WFC.PL performed better than the rest of the Banks sector in the last quarter of 2018 as well.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC

And The Risks?

It is worth mentioning one general and one specific risk of WFC.PL First, the bank management does not have a stellar history. During the financial crisis, they bungled the Wachovia acquisition, initially declaring no need for government support. More recently, Wells Fargo continues operating under an asset cap as a result of its practice of opening new customer accounts without their permission.

Secondly, and more specifically to WFC.PL, the stock is trading well north of its liquidation value of $1,000 at a clean price of $1,447 at the time of this writing. To understand why this gives rise to a potential risk, let's consider two bonds both trading at a yield of 5% but one trading at a price of $90 and the other at a price of $110. Let's assume two scenarios: either both bonds repay their principal, providing a yield of 5% (this is a further simplification as a yield-to-maturity assumes an ability to reinvest at the same yield, but we can ignore it for the purpose of this example) or both bonds default, repaying a recovery value of, say, $40.

Why is the bond trading at $90 more attractive than the bond trading at $110 even if both have the same yield? It is because buying the bond at $90 leaves you with a loss of $50 ($40 - $90) in case of default, while buying the bond at $110 leaves you with a loss of $70. While neither is desirable, a small probability of a loss of $50 is better than the same probability of a loss of $70. Standard yield calculations do not take this default dynamic into account and more specialized metrics have been developed. In the case of corporate bonds, it is called the par-equivalent credit spread which takes into account how far from par a given bond is trading.

Given that the stock is trading at a 45% premium, this is an issue for holders of WFC.PL. Given low expected recoveries for bank preferreds, the fall from 145% is much more painful than the fall from 100%. So, if we had a choice of buying a WFC preferred trading closer to its liquidation value, we should buy that one instead of WFC.PL. However, that stock doesn't exist, at least not at the same yield as WFC.PL. How much of a larger credit spread should investors claim for a 45% premium? In our view, not a huge amount. While the risk is there, because WFC credit spreads and the expected recovery are both low, it means the probability of default is low as well (the risk-neutral mathematical probability, it should be said, rather than any "fundamental" one). This means that, at least in risk-neutral terms, the additional credit spread investors should ask to hold a stock trading at a 45% premium is fairly small. And the credit spread premium of WFC.PL over the other WFC preferreds is more than sufficient to compensate for this.

Conclusion

The stock is not without risks. It is trading at an elevated price compared to its liquidation value which puts investor capital at greater risk than a stock that is trading closer to "par". On balance, however, WFC.PL remains a good choice for a higher-quality longer-duration part of a barbell portfolio due to its spread and yield relative value as well as a long-duration profile, owing to its non-callable nature.

