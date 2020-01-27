Tesla: It's Earnings Time

One of the most anticipated reports of this earnings season will come this Wednesday afternoon when electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) announces its Q4 2019 results. The company announced better than expected delivery results on the heels of some key tax changes at the end of last year, and that has sent the stock soaring as seen below. Now, it's up to management to show how these numbers translated to the bottom line and that the 2020 story is impressive enough to keep the rally going.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Tesla surprised the street back in October with a GAAP profit, as margins rose strongly, restructuring expenses disappeared, and other income items swung in the company's favor. Investors want to know if this was the start of a trend, or if there were certain one-time items that boosted the period's results. Between the Q3 report and Q4 delivery count, estimates have risen as you might expect. The street is currently looking for revenues of $7.02 billion, which would be down 2.9% year over year, and non-GAAP EPS of $1.72, down a little more than 20 cents over the prior year period.

Last year's period saw a lot more deliveries of the higher priced and higher margin Model S/X. This year, it's all about the Model 3, which now represents the majority of vehicles delivered. During Q4 2019, the company started production of Model 3 in China, so it will be interesting to see how those expenses factor into the quarter's results. As I've done in the past, I've created three scenarios seen in the table below for what I think could happen (bear, base, bull), as compared to Q3 2019's results. Dollar values in millions.

*Actual diluted share count depends on profit/loss situation.

The primary thesis of the bear case is that Model 3 mix slanted more towards the lower end in Q4, hurting margins. We did see a lot of Standard Range Plus versions shipped to the Netherlands ahead of the major tax change there. If Q3 also saw some one-time items that reversed in Q4, plus China expenses were rather large, we could see the GAAP bottom line swing back into the red. However, if the mix wasn't that bad and non-China margins showed more improvement, combined with additional expense control on the operating side, we would likely see another large beat. It will be interesting to see how much credit and self-driving revenues were recognized, but I'm guessing it will be enough to get the company a full year non-GAAP profit for 2019. However, that still will mean that Tesla fell well short of what the street was looking for when the year started, nearly $7 a share.

Tesla's stock has soared in part to the company's expected growth for this year. The China gigafactory will ramp up production, expected to see 3,000 units per week of the Model 3 by the end of Q2, and we'll see if the company can overcome a weak auto market in that country. I recently laid out my 2020 production estimate for Tesla, which should be approaching 600,000 units. The other half of that will depend on the Model Y, which investors are waiting to hear an update on this week. While some pro-EV sites are reporting that deliveries could start at the end of this week, Tesla's Model Y page below still shows production not starting until late next year, which implies late 2021. Of course, Tesla has been known for many website issues over time, including the fact that the Model Y page shows self-driving for this vehicle having one less major feature than self-driving on the S/X/3.

(Source: Tesla Model Y page, seen here)

In the short term, investors want to see how bad the seasonally weak Q1 period could be. Tesla lost the last part of the US tax credit when 2020 started, and tax changes in its home state provide another headwind in a key market. With the Netherlands having a blockbuster quarter in Q4 ahead of the tax change at the end of the year there, sales are expected to fall off a cliff there in the near term. Through January 23rd, registrations in Norway, Spain, and the Netherlands were at 183 units, compared to 237 units in the same time during Q4. Before Tesla bulls tell me this was due to low inventory, the Tesla inventory tracker actually had Model 3 inventory units up 30% in these three countries at the end of Q4 as compared to the end of Q3.

With more than 18,000 Model 3 units registered in the final quarter of 2019 in these three European countries, it's a massive uphill climb to overcome. Of course, the majority of the quarter's deliveries will come in the final two months, but shipment activity to Europe is not off to a great start. We'll see how much China can help to overcome these losses, and how much the coronavirus may impact this quarter, but it wouldn't surprise me if total unit sales fell below 105k in the period. With the current street estimate only calling for a $300 million decline in sequential revenues, analysts don't see unit sales falling that much in Q1, so it will be interesting to see what we get for guidance, if management even gives us an actual number and not just a forecast in word form (like "small sequential decline in deliveries").

The other major question will be in regards to the balance sheet. Tesla's $5 billion plus cash balance may seem nice, but it's due to a lot of debt and dilution over the years, plus multiple capital expenditure cuts in recent years. If Tesla continues to not invest proper amounts in its service infrastructure and other areas, legacy automakers with much deeper pockets will catch up rather quickly. With the China ramp, Model Y launch, and other projects on the current roadmap, you wonder if the latest rally should result in a capital raise. It would seem like a good business move to raise a few billion in equity here to at least cover some of the debts and outstanding bills that need to be paid off.

In the end, Tesla's Q4 earnings report will determine if the stock can hold onto these massive recent gains. Deliveries were well ahead of estimates, but did that translate to meaningful profits? This year, production is set to soar, and management must show that demand has not fallen off, thanks to tax changes in key markets. Even if some of the gains do evaporate, it's probably also a good time to raise some additional capital to help with future plans. What do you see Tesla reporting this week? I look forward to your comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.