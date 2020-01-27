Sorrento's Share Price Woes Are In Remission, But The Long-Term Prognosis Is Far From Certain

Ignoring a share price bump from the recent non-binding buyout offer, short-term share price growth from operations indicates the business unit reorg may be working.

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) is a clinical-stage Biopharmecutical company attempting to bootstrap its way into the $75 Billion Cancer Immunotherapy market. There are a number of aspects of Sorrento to be excited about including growing Year-Over-Year (YoY) revenue and a robust product pipeline. Unfortunately, with seven quarters of Generally Accepted Accounting Principals (GAAP) earnings misses; multi-million dollar litigation matters; and anemic transparency in the form of no earnings calls for quarterly results, it is hard to tell if Sorrento's woes are chronic or acute. I recommend holding current positions and do not recommend initiating new long-term positions until Sorrento demonstrates capability around hitting its earnings target and bringing additional products to market.

Introduction

I am highly interested in Biopharmaceutical companies having started my career in Biopharmaceuticals. The science behind creating life-saving medicine from the human body's natural defenses fascinates me. This is not to mention the tremendous financial upside potential, of investing in companies developing medical therapies for life-threatening diseases.

Cancer is one of these diseases. According to the American Cancer Society, Nearly 1 out of 3 people in the United States will have cancer during their lifetimes. Expanding this globally, in 2018, the World Health Organization estimates there were 18.1 million new cancer diagnoses and 9.6 million cancer deaths world-wide:

18.1 MM new global diagnoses translate into a large potential market for companies in the Cancer curing business. Traditionally, cancer therapy fell into one of three categories: Chemotherapy, Surgery, or Radiation. The success of these three treatment types hinged on a patient's body being stronger, during and post treatment, than the cancer's ability to proliferate, spread, and crowd out healthy cells. Mortality rates indicate these approaches by themselves still leave much to be desired. Enter Immunotherapy Therapy.

Immunotherapy Therapy is the stimulation of the immune system to treat cancer. The concept is to teach a patient's body to seek out and destroy cancer cells, leaving healthy cells untouched. Immunotherapy drugs have enjoyed such success, that from the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval of the first cancer vaccine in 2010, to December of 2019, "cancer immunotherapy drugs have captured nearly 50% of the overall oncology drugs market" according to a research report by Business Wire. Additionally, the global cancer immunotherapy market generated about $75 Billion in 2019 and is projected to grow to $115 Billion by 2023.

I recently learned of Sorrento Therapeutics and the work they are doing in the field of cancer immunotherapy, so I decided to give them a look to see if I wanted to add them to my portfolio.

Sorrento Therapeutics, according to their website:

is a clinical stage, antibody-centric, biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to turn malignant cancers into manageable and possibly curable diseases.

In addition to its goal of developing mainstream Immuno-Oncology treatment products, Sorrento produces non-opioid pain management products. Some cancer associated pain is not easily treatable with opioid-based pain killers so this product-line makes sense in two ways. First, a non-opioid pain treatment can serve as the point of entry for Sorrento into oncology clinics. Secondly, non-opioid pain treatment is an interesting market considering the size of the current opioid crisis garnering much political and media attention.

Business Basics

Sorrento Therapeutics was co-founded in January of 2006 by Henry Ji, Ph.D. In addition to co-founding Sorrento, Henry served in several director-level roles prior to becoming Chief Executive Officer in 2012. Since 2006 Sorrento has undertaken multiple strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

In 2019, according to Sorrento's most recent 10-Q, Sorrento resegmented its business into two core segments, "Sorrento Therapeutics" and "Scilex Holding." In the interest of level-setting, Sorrento's Market Capitalization is $793MM which puts it squarely in "Small Cap" stock territory. Digging deeper, Sorrento generated around $18.3MM in total revenue in the nine months ending in September of 2019.

The Sorrento Therapeutics division generates most of the company's $6.5MM in services-based revenue from two subsidiaries Concortis Biosystems Corporation and Bioserv Corporation. The Concortis Biosystems Corporation's branded "contract fill" operations ($4.6MM) and Bioserv Corporation's branded "finish and fill" services ($1.5MM) as of the nine months ending September 2019 represents $6.1MM of total services-based revenue.

The Scilex Holding division, as of September 2019, generated most of Sorrento Therapeutics' $11.9MM total product-based revenue. Scilex generated $11.3 MM from a single product - ZTlido 1.8%, a topical non-opioid based, lidocaine pain relief system. Interestingly, according to the 10-Q, all of the "ZTlido 1.8%" revenue was generated from sales to a single customer. This means 94% of Sorrento Therapeutics' products-based revenue, or 61% of the company's total revenue is currently generated from sales of a single product, to a single client. Since Sorrento still relies heavily on debt financing this revenue concentration risk is not as concerning as it would be but it is a concern that will need to be worked out as Sorrento matures.

Product Platforms

I alluded earlier that Sorrento has two main "platforms," "Immuno-Oncology Assets" and "Pain Management Assets." They are also exploring, "Translational Efficiencies" through a wholly owned subsidiary, "Ark Animal Health," focused on treating animal diseases leveraging Sorrento's human therapies.

I jump into the science of Sorrento's product platforms in this section. If you are not interested in the science, feel free to skip to the "Investment Thesis" section below.

Immuno-Oncology Assets

The basis for Sorrento's Immuno-Oncology platform is its proprietary "G-MAB technology" which contains "more than 10 quadrillion (10^16) distinct antibody sequences" and is one of the most robust antibody libraries in the biopharmaceutical industry according to their website.

This platform is further broken down into four sub platforms as follows:

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCS)

ADCS are biopharmaceutical therapies designed to treat cancer. Unlike chemotherapy, ADCS are intended to target and kill tumor cells while sparing healthy cells.

According to Sorrento's website, "Sorrento's next generation ADCS technology platform utilizes innovative conjugation methods to produce stable ADCS by linking the toxin to only specific, preselected sites of an antibody; the resulting ADCS have shown high anti-tumor efficacy in preclinical studies."

Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T CAR-T, NK

CAR-T cells, according to The University of Texas' MD Anderson Center, are a type of T-cell, genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells. This therapy must be tailored individually to each patient.

CAR-NK cells are human immune system, Natural Killer cells which can also be genetically engineered to seek out and kill cancer. The benefit of CAR-NK therapy over CAR-T is this therapy can be shared among patients without risk of Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) or rejection by a patient's body.

Sorrento is awaiting results from its anti-CD38 CAR-T Phase 1 clinical trial due in early Q1 2020. This therapy expressly targets CD38 positive cells and is being evaluated in multiple myeloma.

Intracellular targeting Antibodies (iTABs)

According to the National Institute of Health, "Intracellular antibodies are antibodies that are produced in the cell, and bind an antigen within the same cell."

Sorrento is exploring ways to leverage their (G-MAB) library combined with City of Hope National Cancer Center's intracellular targeting technology to develop therapies which could be applicable to an array of conditions including: auto-immune disorders, diabetes, nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, viral infections and cancer.

Oncolytic Virus (Seprehvir®, Seprehvec®)

Sorrento's oncolytic virus assets are based on the human herpes simplex virus (HSV-1).

Seprehvir® - which has been tested in over 100 patients of all ages, destroys tumor cells across several different cancer types including: glioblastoma, mesothelioma, melanoma, head and neck cancer, pediatric sarcomas and pediatric neuroblastomas. Not only does it destroy tumor cells in existing cancers, it also stimulates anti-tumor immune responses post-administration.

Seprehvec® - is a future Immuno-delivery system product Sorrento hopes to develop in its oncolytic platform allowing targeting and arming of the HSV-1 virus to generate additional "novel oncolytic immunotherapies."

The most promising candidates in the Immuno-Oncology platform product pipeline are progressing through the clinical trial pipeline as follows:

Pain Management Assets

ZTlido™ is a topical lidocaine patch launched in October 2018 for relief of Post-herpetic Neuralgia (PHN), a painful condition caused by damage to the nervous system. This condition primarily occurs in cancer, HIV/AIDS patients, and those with Shingles infections. Ztlido offers an equivalent level of lidocaine to Liboderm and Versatis® produced by Teikoku Pharma USA and can potentially offer a challenge to their dominance in the market.

RTX is a pain treatment for hard-to-treat cancer pain, currently in the developmental stage. The product is derived from Resinferatoxin, a chemical found in a Moroccan shrub and aims to supplant or supplement the current opioid-based treatment approach. According to Sorrento's website they completed a positive Phase IB proof of concept with the National Institutes of Health.

The Pain Management platform pipeline also contains a number of promising candidates progressing through the regulatory approval process:

If these therapies are ultimately approved for clinical use, they would supplement Sorrento's products-based revenue and alleviate some of the revenue concentration risk I mentioned earlier (depending on Sorrento's ability to capture market share).

Investment Thesis

Now that we understand Sorrento's corporate structure and product platforms we can dig into the financial picture. Let's look at Sorento's 1-year performance in comparison to comparable companies like CymaBay (CBAY), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC).

Source: Y-Charts

Sorrento leads the pack from a total returns perspective over the last year. This shows promise, at least in the short term further indicating the reorganization may be working. Now let's zoom out a bit and take a 5 year view.

Source: Y-Charts

Despite the glimmer of hope presented by the short-term view, over 5 years the picture is dimmer, Sorrento is the second worst of our comparables group and has not justified the risk of owning their shares from a share price perspective.

Sorrento's GAAP Earnings per Share EPS have not traditionally told a great story either. Sorento generated greater EPS loss than analysts expected for the last seven quarters. Early stage Biopharmaceutical companies are expected to generate EPS losses but 7 quarters of misses insinuates management either lacks the ability to forecast such losses appropriately or does not provide transparent clarifying guidance.

Source: Y-Charts

Source: Y-Charts (Data-only)

It is no surprise Sorento is making large expenditures in Research and Development (R&D) to develop their product pipeline.

Source: Y-Charts

The total investment in R&D is the largest piece of Sorrento's Loss from Operations at $27.6MM. This makes sense as clinical-stage pharmaceutical companies creating new drugs must expend capital to develop their products. Additionally, Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) accounted for the second largest chunk of Sorrento's Loss from Operations at $25.2MM with most of the $5.1MM YOY increase attributed to the sales activities associated with ZTlido.

Source: Y-Charts.

I am a long-term value investor, so I do not usually review the Simple Moving Averages to gauge buying opportunity, but I am including it here for the benefit of short-term investors interested in gauging momentum. The short-term average pushed over the long-term average in January representing an upside momentum shift which could be interesting if timing the stock.

The reasoning behind this inversion is most-likely two-fold: First, a recent Sorento press release announcing its Chinese partner Mabpharm (HK:2181) filed a New Drug Application for the Infliximab biosimilar antibody in China and Secondly, the recent non-binding buyout offer sent shares soaring to the seven dollar range momentarily.

Source: Y-Charts

I have looked at Total Returns, EPS, and Moving Averages, now I'd like to examine Sorrento's share price in comparison to the LONCAR Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (CNCR). "The Cancer Immunotherapy ETF offers exposure to a basket of companies that develop therapies to treat cancer by harnessing the body's own immune system" according to LONCAR's website. The question I want to answer is: can I get reasonable upside exposure to the Immunotherapy sector without taking the risk associated with investing in Sorrento by itself?

Source: Google Finance

Sorrento is certainly more volatile but those investing in Sorrento versus CNCR have been rewarded to the tune of 79% for their trouble over the last year. Lastly, as more of a baseline metric I compared Sorrento to Vanguard's S&P 500 ETF (VOO). The price growth premium is less pronounced at 67% but still meaningful.

Source: Google Finance

It is worth mentioning much of this pronounced difference comes as a result of their 3rd quarter 2019 results and more recently the non-binding buyout offer. At first glance these returns are tempting and over the last year Sorrento has shown a few positive indications they may be able to sustain an upswing. Again, I am looking for long-term value plays so a demonstrated history of EPS misses prevents me from acting on Sorrento. I expect the share price to normalize down to the $3.00 - $3.50 range once it becomes apparent Sorrento is not accepting the buyout offer. Additionally, I found a number of concerns as I was researching Sorrento.

Concerns

Four main concerns, in addition to sustained EPS misses, jumped out at me regarding Sorrento during my research. First, Sorrento appears to do the bare minimum from a transparency standpoint. Second, Sorrento currently has legal issues concerning its NANTibody partnership with NANTWorks, LLC. Third, Sorrento is funding its expansion with a heavy debt load. And fourth, there are concerns regarding the validity of the recent buyout offer.

Transparency

Sorrento has a transparency problem, they do not have quarterly investor calls like other publicly traded companies making it hard to gain additional clarity on their financial filings beyond what is on the page. Instituting quarterly calls would make it easier for investors to solicit guidance from management around business strategy and operations. This would ultimately improve investor relations.

Legal Issues

Sorrento is still in the midst of the NANTibody legal matter which seemingly casts doubt on their ability to create value by entering into, and executing strategic partnerships.

In 2013 Sorrento acquired a Chemotherapy compound CynviloqTM by acquiring IgDraSol, a private company in a $29.1MM cash and stock deal. In 2015 Sorrento sold all its equity stake in IgDraSol to NantPharma, a NantWorks, LLC subsidiary, for $90.1MM. In line with the sales agreement, $60MM of the sale price was to be used to fund two joint ventures between Sorrento and NantPharma.

One of these joint ventures was the creation of a new Immunotherapy company in partnership with NantCell, a subsidiary of NantPharma, named NANTibody. NANTibody started with $100MM in seed funding, $60MM from NantCell and $40MM from Sorrento's sales proceed from IgDraSol, granting 60% and 40% ownership to NantCell and Sorrento respectively. In addition, NantCell appointed 3 board members to the 5 person board with Sorrento appointing the remaining 2. In subsequent years NANTibody spent relatively little of its seed money and thus, cash on hand remained at essentially $100MM.

In 2018 according to Sorrento's latest 10-Q, the 3 members of the NANTibody board appointed by NantCell, voted to sell all outstanding equity in IgDraSol for $90.1MM to NantWorks, LLC, including the rights to the CynviloqTM drug product, without alerting board members appointed by Sorrento. As a result, Sorrento has filed two legal actions alleging NantWorks, LLC purchased the right to the CynviloqTM drug product for the purpose of keeping it from progressing to market.

Anyone can fall victim to fraud, if indeed this is fraud as alleged by Sorento, but this to me seems avoidable by entering an equal partnership. There is always more to the story but without additional guidance from management it is hard to understand why Sorrento entered into a partnership with such unfavorable terms. See Transparency.

Heavy Debt Load

Sorrento currently has $356.5 of long-term debt outstanding according to its 10-Q which is substantial for its size. Additionally, management is confident they have enough financing to fulfill their operating and capital requirements for the next year but if access to debt dries up this could be detrimental to Sorrento's long-term viability.

Buyout Validity

There have been questions on the validity of the recent non-binding buyout offer which materially affected the stock's price in recent days. The author of this article posits "The takeover bid announcements have been conveniently timed right after the conversion of debt at $1.70 per share." and "There is just too high of a probability of it [the buyout offer] being a liquidity event for the selling stockholders that benefited from a recent note conversion at $1.70." If this indeed is an event orchestrated by those with close ties to Sorrento for the purpose of influencing the stock price it adds support to the argument Sorrento is not being transparent with its shareholders and could possibly signal something more serious.

Recommendation

I am placing a Hold rating on Sorrento Therapeutics due to the opaqueness of their business practices. On the surface I like that Sorrento is bootstrapping revenue, leveraging their new approach to the traditional Lidocaine patch, in addition to renting their growing production capacity (assuming they will eventually use it to scale production of their immunotherapy offerings). However, I would like to see them hit their earnings for at least 2 quarters, as well as settle outstanding legal matters, and start providing additional regular detail to their investors in the form of earnings calls, before I feel comfortable adding them to my portfolio or recommending others do the same.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.