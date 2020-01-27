Steady Performance At Umpqua, With Some Possible Upside From Opex

Mid-single-digit loan growth could be an aggressive target for 2020, and management likewise needs to restore confidence in its opex leverage goals.

Having lagged a bit leading into my last piece, Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) came back strongly, rising as much as 14% before declining into and after earnings, following the sector lower as earnings reports and guidance have failed to live up to investor hopes and expectations. Still, the shares reflect a little more of the underlying value I saw, and management continues to execute relatively well against their targets.

Looking to 2020 and beyond, my feelings are a little mixed. Fundamentally, I think this is a solid bank with a solid core deposit base. I also think it’s a bank with growth potential across the West Coast, particularly on the commercial side. The “mixed” part is that, while I see ongoing opportunities to execute better on costs, management has come up short so far, and I’m likewise a little concerned about the below-expectation trend in loan growth. While I see upside towards $20, these shares are not quite so undervalued as before and management needs to execute better on cost initiatives.

A Pretty Much Flat Quarter, With Some Moving Parts

You could call Umpqua’s fourth quarter “lackluster”, “mixed”, “just okay”, and so on. Although the revenue beat was nice, core pre-provision profits were just in line, and the rest of the earnings leverage came from provisions and taxes.

Revenue rose 2% yoy and declined 2% qoq, beating expectations by about 2%. Net interest income fell 8% yoy and 1% qoq, though, missing expectations by about 2%. Net interest margin, which declined 64bp yoy as reported and 58bp on a core basis (and 12bp/6bp qoq), missed by 6bp and was a significant negative driver, as loan yields disappointed. Earning assets rose 9% yoy and almost 3% qoq, missing expectations by a modest amount.

Fee income was a standout, as the mortgage banking business continues to deliver volatile growth. Overall fee income rose 47% yoy but declined 5% qoq, still good for a roughly 20% beat against expectations. Mortgage banking rose 125% yoy and declined 28%, supplying about 40% of non-interest income in the period. Investors should note that mortgage banking is an intrinsically volatile business, so there will likely be significant quarter to quarter “noise” in the future.

Expenses rose 3% yoy and 1% qoq on an adjusted core basis, missing expectations by about 4% (though not all analysts make the same adjustments to arrive at a core number). The efficiency ratio declined about 20bp yoy and 110bp qoq and missed sell-side expectations by about a half-point. Pre-provision profits rose less than 1% yoy and declined more than 5% qoq, but came in almost exactly in line with expectations. With lower than expected provisioning expenses, Umpqua posted a modest core EPS beat for the quarter.

Lackluster Loan Growth With Yield Compression

Most banks have disappointed with respect to loan growth expectations this quarter, and Umpqua was different only that the magnitude of the miss (around 3%) was a little larger. End-of-period loans rose 4% yoy and fell more than 1% qoq, while average balances rose 7% and 1%, respectively. While there were some loan sales in the quarter, even adjusted numbers showed a decline in loans, as the company continues to see above-average paydown activity. The performance was also pretty steady across loan types, with core C&I lending down about 3% qoq, CRE lending (excluding C&D) just barely up, and mortgages down about 1%.

Yields were softer, driving some of the NIM miss, as loan yields declined 17bp yoy and 13bp qoq to 4.8%.

On the other side of the balance sheet, deposits rose 6% yoy and were flat qoq on a period-end basis, while average balances grew 8% and 2%, respectively. Average non-interest bearing deposits rose 3% yoy and more than 2% qoq, a pretty good result on balance, and that helped drive total deposit costs down 4bp qoq (up 22bp yoy) to 0.79%. Compared to many banks, Umpqua didn’t do all that well with its interest-bearing deposit costs, as costs rose 28bp yoy and fell just 6bp qoq.

Credit is not an issue, with non-performing loans down 5% qoq and down as a percentage of loans as well (to 0.3%). The NPA ratio is holding steady, as is the charge-off ratio (at a relatively low level on a historical basis).

The Outlook

Elevated paydowns could remain an issue in 2020, and I’m worried that uncertainty around the election cycle will dampen C&I and CRE loan demand further. With that, I see more downside than upside to management’s mid-single-digit loan growth target for 2020. Steady core NIM seems like reasonable guidance, particularly with additional loan repricings coming up, but I’m interested to see what (if anything) management can do to improve deposit pricing further.

Ongoing operating expense efficiency is going to be a key item to watch. The company’s multiyear NextGen plan has thus far had mixed results, with underlying operating expenses growing more than expected. Management thinks they can reduce opex a further 3% to 5% in the relatively near future, but many banks have struggled to hit their opex targets, and strong execution here is key to operating leverage in 2020.

My core earnings assumptions haven’t changed much, and I’m still looking for long-term core earnings growth in the high single-digits. This year (2020) will likely be lackluster from a pre-provision profit growth perspective, but I see double-digit growth in 2021. Putting those numbers into my valuation models (discounted core earnings, P/E, and ROTCE-driven P/TBV), I see fair value in the $18 to $19 range, more or less the same as before.

The Bottom Line

Umpqua is not quite as cheap on short-term earnings or returns-driven metrics, so I think it may take a better spread, operating leverage, and/or balance sheet growth to keep sentiment bullish on the shares in the near term. Longer term, I still think these shares are undervalued enough to be worth owning, though they’re definitely not the most undervalued shares I follow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.