Sesen Bio With High Probability FDA Approval Upcoming

2019 saw a major milestone year for Sesen Bio (SESN) with Type C CMC Meeting, Type B clinical pre-bla meeting, Type C confirmatory trial meeting, Type B cmc pre-bla meeting, obtaining small business exemption and starting the BLA submission under rolling review. Outside of the large spike in May-June 2019 from the announcement on Vicinium, the stock has continued to remain flat largely lagging under its amazing potential. On the verge of FDA approval, investors remain weary and are waiting to invest with concerns of continued dilution and lingering potential for the FDA to still deny Vicinium.

While 2019 was a great year for Sesen, 2020 is showing just as much promise with potential to send the stock higher than it has been in almost 5 years. The company is built on strong foundation and now has several catalysts that look to be promising.

Targeting the treatment of Bladder Cancer, which constitutes 440,000 new cases annually with approximately 80% being NMIBC (Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer), Sesen is taking on the single most expensive cancer treatment in the United States. With one of the worst patient experiences for treatment, Sesen is hoping to improve the lives of many.

Strong Cash Position

Investing in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies often comes with concerns of dilution and raises in order to continue to fund operations. Sesen is currently sitting strong. With over $57 million in working capital (cash and cash equivalents) the Company is in a comfortable position to continue operations without concerns through the end of Q4 2020. Reporting a net loss of $13.1 million in Q3, the company has seen consistent spending across quarters and expects to continue spending for 2020.

Having completed a public offering of 20.4 million shares of common stock that raised approximately $30 million in funds several months ago, Sesen appears to have enough cash to not need an additional raise until the late second half of 2020 as the company prepares for commercialization upon approval of Vicinium. Surprisingly, the raise also did not appear to have too much of a detrimental effect on the share price as the stock was already in a fast drop off the highs of the start of June.

Sesen may need to undergo another offering in the late second half of 2020 as the company prepares for commercialization upon approval of Vicinium.

There is only roughly 105 million in outstanding common shares, putting the market cap of the company around $100 million. This relatively small company trades a pretty astounding volume, averaging almost 1.6 million shares per day traded. With high volume and the cheap price, active news can cause this share price to soar. There also seems to be growing short interest that has increased every week from October to January, with a short interest of 3,487,223 last reported on 12/31/2019. High short interest, high volume and a low share price is a great combination for a short squeeze on positive news.

The company currently only has one real product in their pipeline, being Vicinium. They are looking to hit three different indications for the drug, with Vicinium for the treatment of BCG refractory high-grade NMIBC being the primary target in Phase III awaiting BLA approval.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Getting in at under $1 where the price currently stands could lead to generating impressive returns.

Catalysts

In the second half of 2020, Sesen plans on completing their BLA submission for Vicinium. In 2019, the company had several milestones surrounding collaborative meetings with the FDA:

May 20 – Type C Meeting where the FDA Accepted analytical comparability plan to support the BLA and commercialization of Vicinium. No additional trials deemed necessary, subject to final review Company had switched manufacturing sites but proved no issue Type C meetings facilitate early consultations on the use of a biomarker as a new surrogate endpoint that has never been previously used as the primary basis for product approval in the proposed context of use June 6– Type B pre-BLA Meeting where the FDA recommended accelerated approval pathway with rolling review No additional clinical trials needed for BLA submission Data is sufficient to support submission Pre-license inspection may be performed at new manufacturing site to reduce risk in the CMC review timeline November 4 - Type C Meeting which aligned the Company with the FDA to begin enrolling BCG-refractory patients Broader patient population than initially discussed which will be reflected on label upon success Should demonstrate superiority as a treatment compared to current options December 4 – Type B CMC pre-BLA meeting Aligned with FDA on final content on BLA Accelerated the timing of the pre license inspection with FDA

With these major milestones in the past year, Sesen is now looking forward to completing their BLA submission in the second half of 2020. The FDA has hinted at priority review upon acceptance of the BLA filing which will only speed up the process, leading to faster approval.

The company is also looking forward to international news, with feedback from both the Japanese PMDA on regulatory pathway for NDA and European EMA on regulatory pathway for marketing authorization application.

Potential for Approval

Statistically speaking, oncology drug candidates have an 82% chance of approval based on historical data by from the FDA when they have a BLA submission. The outlook for Vicinium is promising with that statistic alone. However, we have to look at other factors of the drug such as safety and efficacy.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

The current mainstream treatment, BCG, is comparatively a less favorable product than Vicinium. With no dose or age-related increase in adverse effects, Vicinium is shown to selectively target cancer cells while generally avoiding healthy cells.

The Phase III Vista trial which is a single arm, 24-month clinical trial for the approval of Vicinium in the treatment of patients with high-risk, BCG-unresponsive NMIBC. According to the trial data, through May 29, 2019, 95% of AE (adverse effects) were grad 1 or 2 but were consistent with the profiles of bladder cancer patients in general. Beyond that, let’s take a look at the general results of the study:

90% of all 133 patients treated with Vicinium are estimated to remain progression-free for 2 years or greater, using the Kaplan-Meier method

Across all 133 patients treated with Vicinium, >75% of patients are estimated to remain cystectomy-free at 2.5 years, using the Kaplan-Meier method

96% of all 133 patients treated with Vicinium are estimated to have an overall survival of 2 years or greater, using the Kaplan-Meier method

52% had a complete response for a total of 12 months or longer after starting therapy, using the Kaplan-Meier method.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Vicinium also shows promise of reducing the need of cystectomy that is prevalent with NMIBC. Cystectomy is an intensive procedure that has significant morbidity rates that reach up to 60% within 90 days and low mortality rates that are down to 2% within 6 months according to a study published in International Urology and Nephrology. With staggering complication rates, remissions and the toll it takes on patients, avoiding the need for cystectomy is a critical component of Vicinium.

Market Need and Commercialization

As mentioned earlier, there are approximately 440,000 new cases of NMIBC annually around the world and there is currently a Global BCG Shortage that is hurting the market and patients. Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) is the main intravesical immunotherapy for early stage bladder cancer. Since 2012, Merck (MRK) has been the sole provider of BCG in the United States and many other developed countries. In 2014, Merck begun experiencing shrotages in BGC as global demand increased. The company even went as far as increasing production more than 100% but still can't match the global demand for the drug.

The single most expensive cancer to treat in the United States is experiencing a shortage in the main treatment option. This is simply unacceptable. With many prominent groups seeking additional drug approvals from the FDA to meet the market demand for an accessible treatment option that produces greater results. Investors may see this opportunity as moot since there is already a functional treatment available

According to Sesen, after questioning urologists, 84% stated they would prescribe Vicinium to their patients over other treatment options. Their data shows that roughly 1,500 urologists prescribe to about 75% of the current BCG patients, allowing for optimal targeting in the sales channel. Providing a more efficient product where BCG was ineffective to already identified potential targets. With Safety and tolerability, MOA, and efficacy all being attractive drivers to these prescribing physicians, Vicinium is showing great promise before commercialization.

Based on the Company’s projections laid out in their investor deck, there would be over 23,000 potential patients annually out of the 80,000 total patients in the US diagnosed with bladder cancer who have NMIBC that are high risk and saw treatment failure with BCG. Looking beyond the US, the company estimates that the opportunity for Vicinium could be 3 times greater than that in the US.

Combining the expensive cost of treatment, potential annual market globally and the strong go to market plan that Sesen has identified, revenue potential in 2021 could be extensive.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Bearish Case

While I remain bullish on the stock, there are points to be made that draw investor concern. One is mass dilution. The company diluted the market cap substantially less than a year ago and does not have enough funds to fully operate through the end of 2020.

The company also has no approved drug candidates. This leaves heavy weight on Vicinium approval. If the indication for BCG Refractory High-Grade NMIBC were to be delayed or denied approval by the FDA, the stock will receive heavy repercussions that may also affect the ongoing clinical trials including Vicinium for additional indications. This is the only late stage indication that is the driving force behind the company.

Although high probability of approval, the risk involved is the company will be looking at having to work through catastrophe with little hope of recovery. I perceive this chance as being low risk due to past statistics of approval for BLA's combined with the safety and efficacy profile of Vicinium, but I am not putting all my eggs in this one basket due to the inherent risk. I will remain bullish unless denied approval by the FDA.

Summary

Unmet market need combined with high potential of approval for a safe and effective drug is a successful combination to send a company’s share price flying. With a strong cash position of over $50 million that can sustain operations through 2020, upcoming BLA for Vicinium in the US and strong data to support approval, Sesen is a buy. The company has a potential market of over 23,000 patients in the US that they have already begun to target with a go to market strategy for the single most expensive cancer to treat. With all signs pointing to approval and the company’s position, it is amazing that the stock is at such a low valuation.

I am a buyer anywhere around $1 with a price target of $5.00 by the end of 2020. Given the 23,000 potential patients they are aiming for, I assume 10% of those patients are actually targeted in the first 1-3 years. Based on their deck presenting expenses for treatment roughly $175,000, the annual revenues are quite impressive in the hundreds of millions compared to their current roughly -$55 million in annual net losses. With approval I see the stock rising to the $5 range and consolidating before moving based on their initial revenue targets and actual numbers. Their go to market strategy however is sound and I can see the stock continuing higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SESN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.