As Boeing Struggles, Airbus Booked $81 Billion In Orders

Each year the order battle between the world’s biggest jet maker, Boeing (BA), and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) attracts a lot of attention. Both jet makers manage to sell and deliver hundreds of jets each year and that can and should be considered a sign of forward robust demand. Obviously, 2019 was different in many aspects with the most notable event being the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX, removing any doubt that Airbus would outsell Boeing

In this report, AeroAnalysis will have a look at Airbus sales in 2019. We won’t be comparing the Airbus sales with the Boeing sales in this piece, because we think the sales figures themselves are interesting enough to have a closer look at in an isolated view. If we would mix in the Boeing numbers as well, it would become an article focusing too much on one company’s sales vs. the other’s. That's something that we might do in another report.

This report will not be a simple summary of the numbers, because a lot more observations can be made that are far more important than the numbers. We also will be looking at dollar values (list price and discounted prices) because the unit tallies do not take into account the difference between a wide body sale and single aisle sale. In the order tally, you just lump the numbers and disregard that a wide body jet has a price 2-3 times higher than that of a single aisle aircraft.

In this report, we will drill down from gross to net orders to list price to market value.

Net orders

Table 1: Airbus 2019 gross orders and adjustment for cancellations (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What we see in Table 1 is that Airbus’ order inflow was heavily focused on single aisle jets. That shouldn’t come as a surprise, since most growth and demand exists in the single aisle segment with strong demand from Asian customers. Airbus received a total of 363 cancellations, or a cancellation rate of 32%. This might seem huge but standard practice is to express the cancellation rate in terms of full backlog since aircraft ordered in previous years also are cancelled and fully attributing this to a specific year skews the numbers. Currently Airbus has 7,482 aircraft in backlog after cancellations. This means that the cancellation rate was around 4.6%, in line with the 5 to 6 percent which is typical. Net orders for Airbus were 768 units up 21 units compared to last year, but lower than the numbers of deliveries in 2018. This means that Airbus’ backlog declined in 2019, but at a modest rate of just 95 aircraft.

Airbus A220

Source: Airbus

2019 was the first full year in which the Airbus A220 was part of Airbus’ product line. However, gross sales didn’t change much compared to last year - 135 in 2018 vs. 118 in 2019. In fact, net orders came down by 72 units year-over-year. Highlight of the year was an order from Air France (OTCPK:AFRAF) for 60 Airbus A220-300, outside from that order perspective it would have been a dull year for the Airbus A220. The prospects for the aircraft do, however, remain strong.

Airbus A320ceo/neo

Source: Airbus

2019 was a good year for the Airbus A320neo program. Airbus booked nearly 800 gross sales marking a ~250 unit increase year-over-year while cancellations increased by 114 units. So, on a net basis, sales grew by 136 units. This increase can primarily be explained by the launch of the Airbus A321XLR with 125 orders collected during the year while Airbus booked big orders from United Airlines (UAL), Air Arabia and IndiGo for 50, 100 and 300 Airbus aircraft. The most notable cancellation came from Synergy Aerospace Corporation, the parent company of troubled Avianca, which cancelled 62 orders accounting for over half of the in-year cancellations.

With 654 net orders and 642 deliveries, the order and delivery flow was almost perfectly balanced.

Airbus A330

Source: Wikimedia

While the Airbus A330 sales were considered unsatisfactory low in previous years, 2019 was actually a good year with 104 sales compared 37 last year. On a net basis, sales increased by 62 units which is roughly one year worth of production. So it was a good year for the Airbus A330neo, even though Emirates hasn’t firmed its agreement for the A330neo aircraft it intended to buy. With 53 deliveries during the year, the order book increased modestly.

Airbus A350

A program I believe did somewhat less well was the Airbus A350. Big orders came from Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF), Air China and Emirates for 20, 20 and 50 units and in total there were 113 gross orders. What was disappointing were cancellations for 82 aircraft led by Etihad which cancelled 42 aircraft. In aggregate, it brings the net orders to 31 units which is nine units lower compared to last year and 81 units below the output. So, the backlog shrank while United Airlines deferred its Airbus A350 orders and we are still not seeing robust demand for the Airbus A350-1000.

Airbus A380

Source: Airbus

We don’t have to say a lot about the Airbus A380 program. For years we have been waiting for this program to be axed, and while there was some hope in early 2018, Emirates ended up pulling the plug, meaning the superjumbo’s lifeline was gone. There were no sales and the order book was fully deflated with 70 cancellations during the year.

Order value

We’ve now done a quick analysis of the numbers per program. In my view, the Airbus A220 and Airbus A350 net orders came in low… too low even, while the Airbus A320 and Airbus A330neo did very well. It's also interesting to have a look at the actual order values. We’ve inserted the net numbers in our proprietary pricing model and came with the results as tabulated below.

Table 2: Net order value Airbus orders 2018 (Source: AeroAnalysis International)

figures in $ millions

What we see is that in total Airbus’ aircraft sales net of cancellations can be valued $43B compared to $40.5B last year, so sale-price adjusted the increase in net order value was just 1% on a 3% increase in net orders. 96% of this value comes from single aisle jets as the Airbus A380 termination triggered $15B in cancellations, almost fully offsetting the contributions of the Airbus A330 and Airbus A350.

Conclusion

Compared to last year, net orders increased by 21 units. So, Airbus had a pretty stable year booking $81B in gross order value and $43B in net value. What stood out for me were the strong Airbus A320neo family sales where Airbus reached a net book-to-bill in excess of 1 even as it ramps up production. Also, the Airbus A330neo that failed to gain traction in previous years did very well. While Emirates became a key customer for the Airbus A350 and Air France became a key customer for the Airbus A220, I found the sales of these programs a bit underwhelming. Nevertheless, if we look at the economic concerns, with a main role for trade, and geopolitical tension I do think that 2019 sales were good for Airbus.

