Novanta, Inc.: A Better Odds-On Capital-Gain Alternative To Intuitive Surgical

Such balanced expectations, derived systematically across actively-traded stocks and ETFs provide useful comparisons and value insights for all different equity investments.

Its reward~risk appraisal by Market-Makers [MMs] hedging their risks of being short while balancing sellers for buyers in volume block-trades shows price gains in 88% of cases.

While 95% of its shares are institution-held, it is known by only some 1,500 Seeking Alpha reader/contributors, out of well over a million.

Investment Thesis

Objective: Wealth-building of an always fully-invested portfolio via repeated near-term (weeks or months) capital gains from careful, diversified, odds-on issue selection and timely price opportunity capture. This article deals, by comparisons, with Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) market price questions currently being raised.

Novanta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) stock offers a substantially larger and more likely achievable price gain in the next 3 months, with less interim price drawdown exposure, than most of some 2,700 other stocks whose price prospects are now forecast by well-informed investment professionals.

Why Read This Report?

This is an analysis of how the prices of specific securities are likely to change in the next 3-4 months, based on the way major investment organizations ("institutional investors" or "big-$" funds) have perceived those prospects and made multi-million-dollar trade changes of holdings in their multi-billion-dollar portfolios. That rationale is explained further in my SA blog's article "Why Read This Report?"

What is NOVT's business?

"Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. Its Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless imaging and operating room integration technologies; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal chart recorders; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The company's Precision Motion segment offers optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, motion control sub-assemblies, air bearings, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components. It sells its products through its direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and system integrators under the Cambridge Technology, Lincoln Laser, ExoTec Precision, Synrad, Laser Quantum, WOM, NDS, NDSsi, Reach Technology, JADAK, ThingMagic, Photo Research, General Scanning, Celera Motion, MicroE, Applimotion, Zettlex, and Westwind brands. The company was formerly known as GSI Group, Inc. and changed its name to Novanta Inc. in May 2016. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts."

How does NOVT's Reward to Risk balance compare to competitors?

Figure 1

Source: Author

This map locates equity securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. These subjects are stocks of software venders. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The "frontier" of best advantage runs from SPY at location [6] to OFIX at [15]. Of most interest to us here is NOVT, at location [8]. Figure 1 is limited to the size of likely up or down price changes for its subjects. Of additional interest is questions of how soon, how likely, and how well forecast are these comparisons.

Those questions are addressed for several available similar investment alternatives using measures illustrated by NOVT in the MMs' recent price range forecasts, pictured as vertical lines in Figure 2.

Figure 2

Source: Author

Figure 2 shows how NOVT's range of stock price expectations has varied daily over the past 6 months. The heavy dot in each day's range is of the closing price on the forecast day. It separates the range into upside and downside prospects.

The row of data below the daily trend picture tells what prices are currently being seen as possible. And from a restricted sample of prior forecasts from the past five years, what could be gained or lost from being "long" in the security while following a simple but rigorous portfolio management discipline. A discipline described in the "TERMD explained" link.

How effective the MMs have been in forecasting for these stocks is a matter of market records, when conditions of uncertainty similar to today's are examined. That was done in the row of data between the graphics of Figure 2. For ease of comparison, they are repeated and slightly expanded in Figure 3 for the more interesting stocks of Figure 1.

Figure 3

Source: Author

NOVT has had 129 prior-outlook days (out of 894) where less than a third of the full forecast price range lay below its then current market quote. Now, this segment from $97.45 to $91.52 is 30% of the full range from $91.52 to $110.74. We use this measure, which we call the Range Index [RI] as a comparative standard for expectation balances (between up and down prospects) for all stocks.

Using that RI of 30, the 129 priors for NOVT produced net gain %Payoffs under TERMD of +8.3%. Not all of the 129 were profitable, but 88% of them (113) either reached or exceeded the price target at the forecast time (now $110.74) by or before the next 3 months after the forecast. Or the subject's price was above its entry cost at the end of that holding patience period.

A comparison of the prior accomplished +8.3% payoffs with the present forecast of +13.6% suggests a mediocre degree of credibility for the current outlook: 0.61 as indicated at column [N] of Figure 3. Any such Credibility Ratio of 0.75 to 1.25 encourages acceptance of the current forecast [E]. The conservative approach is to base forecast evaluation comparisons on Realized Payoffs [I] rather than Sell Targets.

Real risk evaluation

So much for the "good side" of a buy proposition; what about the "bad side"?

As we condition the credibility of the upside price change forecast by comparison with actual experience, so too do we look to see how bad the downside might get. But with concern only during those "long" holding periods when committed capital would be at risk under the TERMD discipline. All other periods are irrelevant, shocking as they may be.

Figure 1's data row tells what the worst case price drawdowns have been (an average of them) during all of each actual exposure period when they were to be held. What matters is how bad a fear of loss may get induced any time, not just whether or not it existed at the end of the holding. Investors will have varied reactions to the exposures, so there is no way to evaluate potential risk impact by historic outcomes. But some useful guidance may be provided by having knowledge of the maximum degree of intensity possibly becoming present.

Integrating the Good and Bad

One logically-simplified way to address the combination of stock price risk and reward is to weight each part by its probability and combine the two. The "Win Odds" of profitable position odds here for NOVT of 113 out of 129, or 88 out of 100 offer such a probability. One minus those odds, or 100 - 88, provides the loss probability weight. Thus 0.88 times +8.3% plus 0.12 times -7.8% produces a weighted net payoff of +6.4%.

To make this style of evaluation more comparable between varied investment opportunity situations, an integration of the likely holding periods used in the calculation is helpful. For NOVT, the average number of market days required by all 129 positions of the sample was only 35 out of the maximum 63 possible, because of the high proportion of upside target prices reached.

A standard evaluation measure used in many capital planning decision situations is the expected net payoff stated in "basis points" of 1/100ths 1%, per day of capital involvement. On a 365-day calendar year +19 bp/day when sustained for a year doubles the original capital, or a CAGR of +100%. When a smaller-count of 252 market days makes up a relevant year, the fewer days are each proportionally more powerful, so only 14 bp/mkt day does the 100% equivalent.

Comparing Investment Alternatives

Comparison is the essence of evaluation. If the investing objective is to make capital as productive of future spend-able amounts as possible, using an odds-weighted bp/d yardstick can be helpful.

To that end, Figure 3 includes the relevant MM forecasts and their prior outcomes for ISRG and eight other Medical Equipment stocks. For a broader perspective, a market-index proxy of the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) is provided, along with the average of some 2,700 current-day MM price-range forecast issues, and a ranked set of the day's likely 20 best of those near-term wealth-building stocks under TERMD portfolio discipline.

All of these comparisons in Figure 3 have the same basic data as included in the row of Figure 1 for PRO. That is expanded by the columns [O] thru [R] to provide for odds-weighted bp/day price-prospect evaluation comparisons.

Please note that NOVT has a history of superior Win Odds [H] at its current MM forecast RI [G] of 30, and each other stock's outlook is the product of its own RI. While its upside sell targets [E] are less than some others its forecast credibility [N] is higher than most others because its achieved payoffs [I] are above most others.

That combination puts its net Odds-Weighted return [Q] higher than most others. Its Days Held of 35 widens that advantage to all cases.

Competition from the market-index alternative SPY at this point in time is rather limited because of an unenthusiastic upside target outlook of only +5.0% at a CAGR of only +9%. That is better, though, than the overall population of 2,754 MM forecasts of a modest net decline (-2.6%).

As usual, all is not gloom among that large population, where the best-looking 20 stocks appear better than the 2963 at [Q] and [R]. The currently-popular speculation of ISRG has block-trade-induced hedging support offering significantly lower payoffs than NOVT and others. Odds-weighted in ISRG there are even loss possibilities. But cash held in the ETF of BIL (for t-Bills) offers just what is expected, little else. For further information, please check my website here on Seeking Alpha.

Conclusion

Novanta, Inc. stock presents a strong competitive case to be bought now as a means of near-term building of portfolio capital value while maintaining portfolio diversification in Medical Equipment participation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.