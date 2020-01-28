Affimed: An Impressive Platform And An Enticing Valuation

AFMD has finally set off the buy alarms, and I am ready to deploy recent returns into the ticker, while the stock is trading at such a low valuation. I discuss the company's current market value and where I think it should be valued in the coming years.

Affimed not only has an impressive platform but the company also has a comprehensive partnership deal with Roche's Genentech that is worth up to $5B.

The company's platform and pipeline offer unique innate cell engagers that can be used in specific indications and patient populations. I review the company's platform and current pipeline programs.

Affimed has been a watch list ticker for over a year, but I have been patient, and now, I am looking to buy into this impressive small-cap biotech.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has been on my watch list for a few years, but I always found a way to get distracted from clicking the buy button. In fact, I listened to the company's Q2 2018 earnings call and left ready to click the buy button in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, for me, the company subsequently announced their partnership with Genentech, which rocketed the AFMD share price from ~$1.60 per share to over $7.00 per share. After several days of kicking myself, I set up several price-action signals on my platform to alert me to pull the trigger on a buy. Recently, I had a couple of conditions hit (Figure 1). and now, I am looking for entry.

Figure 1: AFMD Daily (Source: Trendspider)

Affimed has made significant progress with clinical programs, including AFM13 and AFM24. In addition, the company's collaboration with Genentech and the recent secondary has strengthened their cash position has provided me with enough assurance for me to reallocate some funds to AFMD.

I intend to review the company's platform and why it could generate power agents in the battle against cancer. In addition, I discuss why I am so bullish about AFMD and how the Genentech partnership should provide investors with some confidence in their investment. Finally, I present why I see AFMD's current valuation to be discount and how I plan to take advantage of its bargain price.

Innate Cell Engagers

Affimed's "fit-for-purpose" ROCK platform is designed to develop innate cell engagers for specific indications and patient populations. The platform creates multi-specific antibodies with explicit aspects tailor-made to an indication, which will allow the immune cells to hone in on its target. Affimed's "innate cell engagers" bind to natural killer "NK" cells and macrophages by means of the CD16A-binding area, while concurrently binding to the target cancer cells (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Innate Cell Engager (Source: AFMD)

The innate immune system is the body's first line of defense and will activate NK cells and macrophages to destroy abnormal or foreign cells. Unfortunately, cancer cells can avoid revealing their location and, thus, dodging the innate immune system's ability to attack with the NK and macrophages.

Figure 3: Innate Cell Engager MOA (Source: AFMD)

Affimed's CD16A-targeting innate cell engagers create a bond sandwiched between NK cells and tumor cells, which will trigger the release of perforins to generate pores in the cancer cell's membrane to allow granzymes to trigger apoptosis and eventually cell death (Figure 3).

Figure 4: First Line Focus (Source: AFMD)

Why Are Innate Cell Engagers So Important?

At the moment, immuno-oncology therapies are quickly becoming the standard-of-care in multiple indications. Immuno-oncology attempts to activate or bolster the patient's immune system to combat their cancer. Contemporary immuno-oncology treatments include checkpoint inhibitors and cell therapies. Despite the success of these new therapies, immuno-oncology therapies still work in the adaptive immune line and are not perfect in terms of safety and efficacy. Not only is Affimed's innate cell engagers targeting the lysis activating CD16A receptor, but the therapy won't require harvesting the patient's NK or T-Cells. What is more, the company's technology can be applied to several hematological and solid tumor types (Figure 5) and possibly produce complete responses.

Figure 5: AFMD Pipeline (Source: AFMD)

Leading Pipeline Programs

AFM13 is the company's most advanced CD16A-binding innate cell engager in clinical development. Currently, the company is dosing their Phase II study of AFM13 as a monotherapy for relapsed and refractory patients with CD30-positive peripheral T cell lymphoma "pTCL". If the results are positive, they could form the foundation for a BLA submission and accelerated approval for AFM13.

The company is also employing AFM13 in a Phase I study in combination with cord blood-derived allogeneic NK for relapsed/refractory CD30-positive lymphoid malignancies. This will be considered a cellular therapy because the NK cells will be "pre-loaded" with AFM13, which could help patients that have low levels of NK cells or dysfunctional NK cells.

AFM24 is an innate cell engager that works with both EGFR and CD16A receptors. Affimed has initiated the Phase I/IIa clinical study of the first innate cell engager entering clinical development, addressing patients with EGFR-expressing solid tumors.

In addition, Affimed plans to advance their AFM28 and AFM32 preclinical studies in 2020 which will hopefully lead to an IND submission.

Genentech Partnership

Perhaps the most enticing aspect of Affimed is their collaboration with Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Genentech to develop and commercialize novel NK cell engager-based immunotherapeutics to treat multiple cancers. Affimed and Genentech will cooperate on the discovery and research phases. Genentech will be accountable for worldwide clinical development and commercialization. Affimed was to receive $96M upfront payment and near-term funding. In addition, Affimed could receive up to an additional $5B in developmental, regulatory, and commercial milestones, plus, royalties on sales.

Figure 5: Genentech Details (Source: AFMD)

Affimed recently publicized their second milestone in 2019 and that Genentech has exercised its option for an exclusive target under the company multi-program agreement to develop and commercialize novel NK cell engager-based therapies. Once Roche selects their target indication, Affimed is expected to receive another milestone from Genentech.

Honestly, I am bullish on AFMD because of the Genentech partnership alone. Roche is arguably one of the best oncology companies on the globe, and $5B is a mountain of money for a small-cap biotech company. In addition, Roche is going to be more than financially invested in this partnership; they are committed to all stages from discovery to commercialization. I can't imagine Roche would be willing to commit to that level of responsibility and funding on hypothetical technology. Roche has identified the clinical and commercial potential of Affimed's platform, which should provide AFMD shareholders with a heavy dose of confidence that they are holding onto something with a lot of pending value.

Financials

Affimed recently completed a secondary offering that has raised the company's bank account to about $117M in cash and cash equivalents. Based on the company's current OpEx, Affimed anticipates that they have enough cash to run into Q4 of 2021. It is important to note that projection doesn't include any potential milestones from Genentech or any other potential agreement; so it is possible the cash runway could run into 2022 or beyond. Still, investors need to concede that there is a possibility the company might need to perform additional offerings in the coming years as they expand their pipeline programs.

Valuation

AFMD's market value is also very inviting for a speculative biotech investor like me. At the moment, AFMD only has a market cap of ~$221M (Figure 6), which I believe is incredibly discounted when considering the company's platform technology and their pipeline's commercial potential.

Figure 6: AFMD Valuation (Source: Seeking Alpha)

What Is Their Potential? Looking at figure 7, we can see that some Street analysts believe that Affimed will start to bring home notable revenues in the coming years.

Figure 7: AFMD Estimated Earnings (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Looking five years out, we can see the Street expects Affimed to record about $186M in revenue, which would be a forward price-to-sales of 1.2x. Considering the sector's average price-to-sales is around 5x, we can AFMD is currently discounted for its potential revenue.

What could AFMD be valued at in 2025? Using the Street's estimated revenue of $186M and the sector's average price-to-sales of 5x, we get a market around $930M, or about $12 per share. Admittedly, these numbers are a bit conservative, but they illustrate how discounted AFMD is at these current prices.

Conclusion

The company's CD16A-binding innate cell engagers may well renovate the current immuno-oncology landscape by realizing the latent power of the innate immune system to fight cancer. Affimed is advancing novel and differentiated pipeline programs set to deliver data milestones in 2020 in several programs, including Genentech partnered programs (Figure 8).

Figure 8: Upcoming Milestones (Source: AFMD)

If all goes well, Affimed could be leaving 2020 with at least one Genentech milestone payment and a few critical data readouts in their lead pipeline candidates. As a result, I am looking to take some recent returns and establish a sizable AFMD position over in the coming weeks while it is still trading under $3.17 per share (Figure 1). However, I am not going to go "all-in" and will plan to add to the position in the coming years. I plan to hold AFMD for at least five years anticipation of a large return on my investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AFMD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.