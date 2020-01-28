2 Questions For General Electric Into Earnings

What is GE's gross debt/EBITDA before and after certain divestitures? The answers to these questions could impact sentiment for the stock.

Source: Barron's

General Electric (NYSE:GE) reports quarterly earnings Wednesday. Analysts expect revenue of $25.59 billion and EPS of $0.18. Comparing estimates to prior periods could be difficult since GE has been hiving off assets. Investors should focus on the following key items.

NewCo's Segment Profits Could Rise

In Q3 2019, revenue from core GE (NewCo) - Aviation, Power Systems and Renewable Energy - was $16.5 billion, up 3% Y/Y. Focusing on NewCo can potentially remove the noise of asset sales and non-core operations. Power represented 24% of revenue, down from 29% in the year earlier period. The decline of Power's importance was a good thing as it was NewCo's worst performing segment.

Power reported 15 new orders for heavy-duty gas turbines. Management indicated orders may have been negatively affected by timing, which implied orders could improve in 2020. The segment is still being disrupted by renewable energy, so I expect more revenue declines in Q4.

Aviation is expected to replace Power as the new moat. The segment's revenue of $8.1 billion was up 8% Y/Y, yet orders fell in the low single-digit-percentage range. FedEx (FDX) has been grounding planes amid headwinds to its air network. UPS (UPS) has been cutting capex and wringing costs out of the system to offset a weakening global economy and slowing industrial production. In my opinion, declining aircraft orders from UPS and FDX will likely hurt GE's Aviation segment at some point. The declining transportation sector is likely a signal the economy is in decline. That sounds foreboding for GE's industrial businesses. I would anticipate a slowdown in Aviation by the second half of 2020.

Management has been wringing costs out of GE, particularly within Power. That helped spike segment profits. NewCo reported segment profits of $1.5 billion, up over 30% Y/Y. Segment profit margins were 9%, up 200 basis points versus the year earlier period. Combined segment profit for Power and Renewable Energy was -$242 million, up from -$560 million. The marked improvement of over $300 million was a key narrative last quarter. I expect additional improvements in Q4, which could further energize bulls.

Aviation's segment profit of $1.7 billion was up 3% Y/Y. Segment profit margin was 21%, down 100 basis points versus the year earlier period. Management expects long term segment profit margins to be in the 20% range. Let's see if management reduces this target amid headwinds in the transportation sector and hiccups with Boeing (BA) 737 MAX. However, I believe improvements at Power will drive the narrative on segment profits.

Two Key Questions For GE

Besides earnings, I believe there are two key questions management must address.

What Are Cash Flow Implications Of The 737 MAX Halt?

Boeing recently agreed to temporarily halt production of the 737 MAX. The delay and production reduction will likely impact suppliers and airlines. Suppliers do not get paid while the 737 MAX is parked. The production halt is expected to create cash burn for GE and Honeywell (HON). The 2019 737 MAX grounding caused a hit to GE's cash flow of over $1 billion.

A GE venture is expected to build more Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) engines, while the 737 MAX is grounded. This could partially offset some of the cash burn from the 737 MAX. There are still questions over how long the 737 MAX will be grounded. Will it last into the summer or longer? This is important. In Q3, GE's industrial free cash flow ("FCF") was $650 million, a dramatic improvement over the -$1.0 billion FCF reported in Q2. A step backwards or an uncertain outlook pursuant to FCF could hurt sentiment for the stock.

What Is GE's True Debt/EBITDA?

There has been a lot of debate about how to correctly measure GE's credit metrics. Should the metric be total debt/EBITDA or industrial net debt/EBITDA? Management recently admitted it evaluates gross debt/EBITDA as well:

It's important to note that while our external Industrial leverage target is net debt-to-EBITDA we also evaluate other measures internally including gross debt-to-EBITDA, and we will ultimately size our deleveraging actions across a range of measures.

Management never divulged what its measure of gross debt-to-EBITDA was. GE's gross debt (including GE Capital) at Q3 2019 was $93 billion. I estimate its debt/EBITDA after (1) the sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher (NYSE:DHR) and (2) fully divesting its Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) stake would be over 6x.

The new management team promised more clarity on GE's earnings and balance sheet. I think it would be important for CEO Larry Culp to explain (1) GE's gross debt/EBITDA before and after divestitures (2) if its debt would be considered below investment grade and (3) what additional measures the company would take to maintain its investment grade status. If management does not answer these questions, then investors could potentially assume the worst.

Conclusion

GE bulls will likely focus on improvements in segment profit and debt pare downs. However, GE remains highly-indebted, and I am not sure its share price reflects this. Secondly, if the economy has peaked, then Aviation could face headwinds. GE is up 15% Y/Y, yet the stock remains a sell.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.