Alector: A Promising Neuro-Immunology Pick For 2020

Today, we will study why Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) is a high risk/reward opportunity in 2020.

Company overview

Alector, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is leveraging immune-neurology for treating neurodegenerative diseases. To date, pharmaceutical companies have to try to remove or prevent protein misfolding as a therapeutic principle for treating neurodegenerative diseases such as prion disease, ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and Polyglutamine disease. Alector is deploying principles from genetics, immunology, and neurology to target these neurodegenerative diseases. The company is using biomarker tests to assess patients best suited to benefit from its investigational assets. In December 2019, the company was added to Nasdaq Biotechnology Index.

How Alector is approaching the problem of neurodegenerative diseases?

Alector's treatment approach is based on the principle that a flawed immune system is the root cause of several neurodegenerative diseases. The company is targeting microglial cells, which are immune cells in the central nervous system.

In healthy brains, microglia are responsible for constantly sensing changes in the environment, promoting neuronal well-being and normal operation, and defending and proving neuronal protection. The cells perform these functions through the expression of certain genes.

However, a faulty immune system and resulting neuroinflammation cause these cells to get over-excited. These, in turn, cause excessive synaptic pruning, neuroinflammation, and symptoms of cognitive, mood, and behavioral disorders, from depression to Alzheimer's disease. Pathways such as Trem2, Cx3cr1, and progranulin, which otherwise help in controlling microglial immune responses, go haywire in such circumstances. The scavenger-receptor pathways which are responsible for removing injured cells are also affected. Systemic inflammation and affected gut microbiome have been found responsible for triggering neuronal injuries.

AL001 and AL101 are promising investigational treatment approaches for multiple neurodegenerative disorders

According to Mayo Clinic,

"Frontotemporal dementia is an umbrella term for a group of uncommon brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. These areas of the brain are generally associated with personality, behavior, and language."

AL001 is targeting those FTD patients who have a genetic mutation that results in lower production of a beneficial protein called PGRN (progranulin). AL001 aims to increase PGRN levels, thereby regulating microglial activity. The company's addressable market for AL001 involves 15k patients across the U.S. and EU. Thereafter, the company also plans to evaluate this therapy in other FTD and ALS patients.

AL001 works by increasing circulating half-life of functional PGRN in the brain by shutting down the SORTILIN degradation mechanism for PGRN. Lower levels of SORT1 have not reported any adverse effects. The increased PGRN levels are expected to help neurons survive as well as reduce the inflammatory responses of microglia.

In July 2019, the company reported initial positive data from Phase 1b INFRONT clinical study evaluating AL001 in FTD-GRN indication. The data demonstrated proof-of-mechanism for the therapy by restoring PGRN levels in plasma and CSF (cerebrospinal fluid) back to the normal range.

In December 2019, the company also reported additional results from the INFRONT trial highlighting statistically significant normalization in a number of disease-associated proteins as well as inflammatory and lysosomal biomarkers in CSF of FTD-GRN patients two months post-dosing with AL001.

Preliminary data reported around a 14% decline in baseline levels in plasma Nfl (Neurofilament) in five FTD-GRN patients three months after the first dose.

Alector initiated a Phase 2 trial for AL001 in the third quarter of 2019. In December 2019, the company also secured FDA Fast Track designation from AL001 in FTD-GRN indication. The company expects proof-of-concept data expected in the first half of 2020. Thereafter, the company also plans to advance AL001 into a pivotal Phase 3 study in 2020.

Alector has also initiated the dosing of AL101 in healthy volunteers in its Phase 1 study. This investigational product candidate is also designed to increase progranulin levels in the brain. Besides safety and tolerability, the company will also evaluate pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and bioavailability of intravenously and subcutaneously administered doses of AL101. Alector aims to position this therapy in Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease market.

Alector has significant cash funding to support its research programs

Alector had total cash worth $381.45 million and zero debt on its balance sheet at end of September 2019. In the last twelve months ending September 2019, the company spent $88.1 million cash on operating activities. Assuming a similar cash burn rate, Alector has funds to sustain its operations almost till September 2023.

The company has raised more than $400 million from venture investors, crossover investors, strategic investors, and institutional investors through private and public rounds. Alector will be using these funds to fund clinical development of AL001, AL101, nine programs in research and development, and discovery platform.

In October 2017, Alector and AbbVie (ABBV) entered into a strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize medicines to treat Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company stands to earn upfront and milestone payments totaling $1.3 billion from AbbVie for its two partnered Alzheimer's disease programs, AL002 and AL003. The companies will be sharing profit and cost equally for these two programs.

According to Xconomy, AL002 and AL003 aim to activate microglia to remove debris such as fragments of dead neutrons and conglomerations of beta-amyloid aggregates and tangles of tau associated with Alzheimer's disease. AL002 is expected to bind to a faulty version of the TREM2 receptor. In healthy brains, this receptor helps detect dangerous neuronal debris and triggers microglia to remove it from the brain.

In December 2019, Alector reported first-in-human data in healthy volunteers evaluating AL002's ability to engage a target and demonstrate downstream activity in the central nervous system. The drug candidate also demonstrated proof-of-mechanism in healthy volunteers as well as respectable safety and tolerance profiles. The company is anticipating proof-of-mechanism for AL002 in Alzheimer's disease patients in 2020. The company also expects to commence a Phase 2 trial for AL002 in Alzheimer's disease in 2020.

Alector and AbbVie's investigational asset, AL003, aims to bind to the Siglec 3 cell surface receptor on microglia. Normally, Siglec 3 inhibits microglia's ability to remove harmful neuronal debris. In December 2019, the company demonstrated a dose-dependent and durable change in Siglec 3 in the blood, which indicated target engagement in Phase 1 study involving healthy volunteers. The company aims to announce proof-of-mechanism in the Phase1b trial involving Alzheimer's disease patients in 2020.

Investors should pay attention to these risks

Alector is working with a novel approach and a unique technology platform to tackle neurodegenerative diseases. Historically, clinical development success rates for neurodegenerative diseases has been pretty low. The probability of success for an investigational neurology drug candidate to secure FDA approval from the Phase 2 trial is only 14.2%. The probability of approval from the Phase 1 trial for a neurology drug candidate is even lower, at 8.4%.

This combined with yet unproven therapeutic approach definitely exposes Alector to a very high level of R&D failure risk. With the company's valuations depending almost completely on the success of its neuro-immunology science, Alector is also exposed to a very high degree of business concentration risks.

Alector is a clinical-stage company and expects to become a fully integrated biotech company with approved drugs by 2023. Hence, any negative news from its R&D pipeline can result in dramatic fluctuations in the company's share prices.

Alector depends heavily on payments from a partner, AbbVie. In case the partnership terms undergo unfavorable changes, it can affect the company's financing capabilities. In this scenario, the company may have to opt for dilutive or non-dilutive financing options.

What price is right for the stock?

According to finviz, Alector's 12-month consensus target price is $26.67. In November 2019, BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader initiated coverage for the stock with a "Buy" rating and a target price of $28. The analyst is expecting the company to benefit from its early-mover position in pursuing a novel approach in the neurodegeneration space. He also expects multiple catalysts for the company in the next 3 to 15 months, from its broad pipeline of 10 rationally selected targets. The analyst is also anticipating multiple data readouts in this time frame. He expects clinical readout from the Phase 2 trial of AL001 in FTD-GRN to emerge as a "watershed event" in the field of neurodegenerative drug development.

The above table highlights the change in analyst recommendations and target price for the stock since March 2019. We see that there has been a consistent improvement in analyst sentiment and target price for the company in the last 10 months.

Analysts expect a 37.1% YoY growth in revenues in 2020. They also expect an increase in losses for the company in 2020, due to increased expenses associated with the advancement of its investigational assets in the R&D pipeline.

In this backdrop, I believe the target price of $26.67 is a likely estimate of the company's share price after 12 months. The stock is risky, yet very promising pick considering the novel neuro-immunology approach to treating neurodegenerative disorders. Hence, I recommend investors with above-average risk appetite to consider this stock in 2020.

