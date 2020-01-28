Microsoft: It's Go Time

Microsoft (MSFT) is scheduled to report its Q2 results after market close on Wednesday. Investors would be curious to see if the company meets or beats the Street’s average revenue estimate of $35.68 billion. But in addition to tracking the headline number, investors should also pay attention to the company's segment results and closely monitor its Azure, LinkedIn and Surface growth rates. The analyst community has touted these sub-segments as high-growth areas for the company as a whole, so their results would tend to dictate how Microsoft shares trend post its earnings release. Let’s take a closer look.

Azure Results

Let me start by saying that Microsoft has done a commendable job with growing its Azure sub-division. The Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) industries have been rife with competition for several years now. But neither that nor Amazon AWS’s head start in the field deterred Microsoft from posting 60%-plus growth rates for several quarters in a row.

Our database reveals that Microsoft Azure has been growing at a significantly faster rate than industry leader AWS quarter after quarter. At the same time, it’s also evident that growth rates for both the cloud platforms have tempered quite significantly of late. Azure was forecasted to be a prominent growth driver and become a leading revenue contributor for Microsoft in coming years. So naturally, a slowdown in its growth rate has cast doubt on such predictions and has fueled fierce debates in various investing forums.

The analyst community in general seems to be bullish on Azure’s growth prospects. A recent survey by Goldman Sachs actually revealed that Azure was the most popular choice for public cloud services. However, some extreme bears argue that Azure lags AWS in terms of performance, which, per them, is the real reason why the latter’s growth rates have declined for good. Only time (and Microsoft’s management during the upcoming earnings call) will tell what the ground reality really is.

I personally believe the tempering of growth rates is just a transitory slowdown, as macroeconomic conditions have been challenging across most developed economies of late. It’s also likely that Azure’s growth rates remain subdued in the coming quarters as well, because the division has grown considerably in size over the years. But it’s difficult to pinpoint the exact nature of this slowdown due to limited information disclosures by Microsoft - the company doesn’t provide revenue figures for its Azure division.

So, overall, investors should closely monitor Azure’s growth rate figure and listen in on its management’s commentary around the nature of its growth prospects during Microsoft’s earnings call scheduled for later this week. It’ll hopefully clear the fear, uncertainty and doubt floating around the rumorverse and provide investors with some clarity on what to expect from the company's Azure business in the coming quarters.

An Arsenal of Other Products

Moving on, the company's Surface line-up and LinkedIn platform have also garnered a lot of investors’ attention of late. The software giant, for instance, released a slew of new Surface products and expanded the said product family back in October. Per Microsoft’s management in the last earnings call:

... we unveiled our broadest Surface lineup to date, including two new dual screen devices coming next year... the launch of the latest Surface Pro and Surface laptop devices should drive low double digit revenue growth on a strong prior year comparable...

This new and expanded Surface products line-up would have registered its first full quarter’s worth of sales during Q2 FY20. Although Microsoft’s management sounded very optimistic about its growth prospects during the call, it remains to be seen exactly how much its Surface revenue would actually grow in the coming quarter. That would shed light on how optimal its price points are, and whether the products are experiencing mass market adoption yet.

Per our database, Microsoft’s Surface revenues have an element of cyclicality attached to them, and they generally peak out during Q2. So, it would be interesting to see if the division’s Q2 FY20 numbers are able to top its last year’s comparables, which, by the way, came in at the highest level in 3 years.

Besides, Microsoft’s management emphasized during the Q1 earnings call that its LinkedIn platform saw record levels of engagement during the quarter.

We saw record levels of engagement again this quarter across the platform. Marketing Solutions remains our fastest growing segment, up 44% year-over-year, as marketers leverage our community-based tools to connect with LinkedIn, nearly 660 million members.

The chart above also highlights that LinkedIn’s revenues have consistently risen, both sequentially as well as on a year-on-year basis, for 11 quarters straight without exhibiting any signs of cyclicality in the recent past. So, the record user engagement that Microsoft’s management talked about in the last earnings call should ideally drive LinkedIn’s revenues to new highs. This statement is, however, based on past statistics only.

Microsoft’s Azure and Surface divisions are at a crossroads, wherein if they merely post a sequential revenue growth, then the said division’s revenues would reach new highs. This may be easier said than done, so investors should closely watch for these numbers in the company’s upcoming earnings call.

Headline Numbers

As far as headline numbers go, Microsoft’s management is guiding the Q2 FY20 revenues to come in between $35.15 billion and $35.95 billion. The breakdown of the segment-level guidance is listed below:

Lower-End Higher-End Mid-Point Productivity & Business 11.3 11.5 11.4 Intelligence Cloud 11.25 11.45 11.35 More Personal Computing 12.6 13 12.8 Total 35.15 35.95 35.55

(All figures in USD billions, announced during Q1 FY20 conference call)

Analysts, on the other hand, are slightly more bullish, as their revenue estimate range of $35.35-36.15 billion is slightly higher than the management’s guided revenue range.

One might argue that this could potentially set the company up for a revenue miss. While that may seem true, for the time being at least, we must also account for the fact that Microsoft has outperformed the Street’s revenue estimates in 9 of its last 10 quarters. So, from a standpoint of statistics, the company is likely going to outperform once again.

A revenue beat, in spite of heightened expectations, is bound to push Microsoft’s shares higher. At the same time, the heightened expectations may result in the software giant’s shares falling in the event of a revenue miss. So, needless to say, investors should closely monitor Microsoft’s overall as well as segment-level revenues in its upcoming earnings report, and expect its shares to be volatile post earnings.

Final Thoughts

Microsoft, no doubt, is a sizable software juggernaut with several wheels in motion. While tracking its segment results would provide clarity on how the business as a whole is doing, paying close attention to its Surface, LinkedIn and Azure results would shed light on how the company's high-growth business divisions are performing. These items, altogether, would highlight the expectation vs. reality gap, and so, the said items can potentially dictate where Microsoft shares head after Wednesday. Good luck!

