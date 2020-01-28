PREIT Preferred C Series Is A Gift With Its 11.2% Yield

PEI's transformation efforts are showing early signs of success, therefore strengthening the long term investment thesis for the preferred shares.

PEI's preferred dividends are well covered by FFO and in my opinion, are not at risk.

Background

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) is a real estate investment trust that manages retail shopping malls located in the Eastern States of the U. S., and is engaged in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and redevelopment of shopping malls.

Over the years, the rise of e-commerce has caused a lot of trouble for brick and mortar retail. While the future of malls in general is uncertain, there are several mall REIT’s that are actively working on leasing their space to in-demand businesses like entertainment venues and fitness centers (business where physical presence is mandatory) and rapidly expanding retailers. While there are ongoing debates on which mall REIT management is winning in the transformation race, I wanted to share my thoughts on a relatively safe opportunity in the preferred securities of PREIT.

Cause for the Alarm

CBL (NYSE:CBL) suspended their common and preferred dividends late last year, causing panic among investors of mall REIT’s such as Washington Prime Group (WPG) and PREIT.

Since CBL’s dividend cuts, the preferred shares of WPG and PREIT have experienced downtrend, with PEI.C down almost 25%.

WPG H Series preferred shares (NYSE:WPG.PH) came to my radar during the short term panic in late 2018. Despite the reaction, the dividend was well covered by FFO and there was a large upside for the security. I have been long WPG.PH since.

In my opinion, the preferred securities of PREIT are safe and this drop presents a great opportunity for long term investors seeking income. Despite the fact that past performance isn’t an indication of the future, with Mr Market, history often repeats itself. I expect PEI.PC to be back in the $21-$22 range in the next few months thereby presenting a ~30% upside.

The case for PREIT’s preferred shares

PREIT has three classes of preferred shares -

Series B preferred shares (PEI.PB), Series C preferred shares (PEI.PC) and Series D preferred shares (PEI.PD). Looking at the total dividend for these preferred securities, they represent less than 30% of the total distributions.

Data Source: company’s form 10K (2019)

PEI.PC is a 7.20% Series C security is a Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Share, redeemable on or after 1/27/2022 at $25 per share plus accrued and unpaid dividends. Cumulative distributions of 7.20% per annum translates to $1.80 per annum or $0.450 per quarter and the quarterly payment schedule is currently structured as 3/15, 6/15, 9/15 & 12/15 of every year.

Trading at $16.1, this preferred security has a current yield of 11.18%. Further, since the redemption value after 1/27/2022 is $25, the security presents a 55.28% upside.

FFO calculation removes preferred distributions from the net income. Hence, the current FFO being 4x total preferred distribution provides confidence in the coverage.

Based on the number of preferred shares outstanding, I calculated the following annual distribution.

Source: Company FY2019 10K and author’s calculations

Data Source: Preferred Stock Channel and author’s calculations

Being cumulative, the dividend for the preferred stocks must be paid to the holders before any dividends are paid to common stockholders. At these times of low interest rates, the only major risk to preferred shareholders is the liquidation risk where creditors get paid first, followed by bondholders, before preferred stockholders claim any assets.

PREIT does not have public bonds and its balance sheet reveals no debt maturities until next year.

Source: Investor Presentation

PREIT’s Transformation

Since 2012, PREIT has sold 17 under performing malls and has been working to bring tenants whose businesses are expanding well at the present time. Some notable examples include Planet Fitness (PLNT), Five Below (FIVE), Burlington Stores (BURL), Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS). In my opinion, PREIT has been proactive in cutting out the dying trends and is in a relatively better place to survive the retail apocalypse.

Adam Levine-Weinberg’s article from December outlines PEI’s transformation story well. As the transformation efforts are showing positive signs of improvement for PREIT, it further strengthens the investment thesis for the preferred securities.

Conclusion

Preferred shares are supposed to be less volatile than common stock due to their security type. In my opinion, the preferred stock of PREIT and WPG have experienced a hasty sell-off due to fears of following suite with CBL. The sell-off has been far intense for PEI.PC. Company’s performance reveals that the preferred dividends for PREIT are well covered and present minimal risks to investors. With a 30% potential short term upside (a 55% redemption upside) and an 11.2% dividend, I recommend PEI.PC to long term investors seeking income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PEI.PC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.