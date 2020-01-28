An Advanced Tactical Strategy For Fixed-Income Investors

Market returns for the next 10 years are highly unlikely to approach those of the past 10.

As equity and fixed-income markets push to historical extremes, investors should be giving serious consideration to employing tactical asset allocation to reduce risks.

An updated tactical income strategy is presented, which produced backtested returns of 10.6% CAGR and 3.6% Maximum Monthly Drawdown during the last full bear/bull market cycle beginning in 2007.

I published two articles covering my Tactical Income Strategy during 2019. I have once again upgraded the Strategy and will describe that work and the results in this article.

My first article, "Building A High Performance Tactical Income Strategy", published in January 2019, described the process of building the initial version of Tactical Adaptive Income. I started with a broad basket of over a dozen fixed-income ETFs, including preferreds, high yield, investment grade corporate, and a range of government issues. The more I tested, the more ETFs I discarded, until I was down to just three (HYG, AGG, and IEI), each representing a distinctly different portion of the credit quality spectrum. This proved to be a very effective strategy for fixed-income, but fell short of my standards for a fixed-income strategy with risk:reward on par with my Tactical Adaptive Global Strategy.

A second article, "Building A Better Tactical Income Strategy", which followed in July, described the process of rethinking and building an improved version of Tactical Adaptive Income based on more focused segmentation of the credit market. This required building an entirely new fund basket with a broader assortment of fixed-income funds using credit subclasses which I had not previously considered. I went through a process of testing nearly 40 different fixed-income funds before settling on a basket of five funds. Accommodating the potential for shorter interest rate cycles required adjusting the parameters of Adaptive Dynamic Momentum (see "Adaptive Dynamic Momentum - How Does It Improve Trend Identification"). The result was a strategy with much-improved performance at 10%+- CAGR over a full market cycle coupled with a 3%+- Maximum Monthly Drawdown.

The Appeal of Fixed-Income

Many self-directed investors segment their portfolios into buckets, which includes a fixed-income segment. There are at least two good reasons to consider a tactical fixed-income strategy to complement a broad market tactical strategy:

Eating distributions - Some investors would prefer to withdraw distribution income for living expenses than “eat the seed corn”.

Tactical diversification - It is exceedingly unwise to put all your eggs in one basket, even when that basket looks far better than all the other baskets on display.

Before moving on, let's set the stage with a quick overview of Tactical Asset Allocation.

Tactical Asset Allocation

Tactical Asset Allocation (TAA) is among the best investment tools available for navigating Full Market Cycles (see "What Is A Full Market Cycle? Why Should I Care?"). While TAA tends to lag in late bull markets, it offers opportunities for higher Compound Annual Growth Rates and lower Maximum Drawdowns across a full bull/bear market cycle. Among the greatest strengths of TAA is its mechanical, rules-based approach, which not only keeps the portfolio attuned with market conditions but reduces the anxiety of managing the portfolio.

Please see "What Is Tactical Asset Allocation? How Does It Improve Returns?" for a more complete discussion of Tactical Asset Allocation. One quote from the whitepaper summarizes the differences between Tactical Asset Allocation and Modern Portfolio Theory:

Perhaps the single biggest distinction between Tactical Asset Allocation and Modern Portfolio Theory is that while Modern Portfolio Theory seeks to reduce risk by spreading it across several asset classes, Tactical Asset Allocation seeks to reduce risk by cutting it.

The Fixed-Income Basket

A high return fixed-income strategy requires the use of high yield funds, which generate much of their return from capital gains. Much of these gains occur during early- to mid-stage bull markets where high yield bond prices are recovering from panic declines. However, high returns can be quickly lost with large drawdowns. Suffice it to say that the lower returns in bond strategies make the avoidance of even moderate losses critical.

The first step in improving the Strategy was to revisit the basket of 5 funds.

WHIYX: Actively Managed Non-Investment Grade High Yield OEF

[HYD: Indexed High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

BKLN: Indexed Senior (leveraged) Loan ETF

MBB: Indexed Investment Grade Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

SHY: Indexed 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

BKLN (Invesco Senior Loan Fund) and HYD (MV High-Yield Municipal Bond Fund) are a bit short on full cycle history. Two Open-End Funds are used to supplement history: the Invesco Senior Floating Rate Bank Loan Fund (OOSAX) and the Nuveen High Yield Muni Bond Fund (NHMAX).

I had wrestled with the inclusion of AGG, an Investment Grade Bond Fund, during the initial development process but decided to omit it due to the increased volatility it brought to the strategy. I felt AGG would be a constructive addition if I could better control the volatility. In order to understand the role which volatility plays, we’re going to look at a quick overview of our tactical asset allocation process to understand the construction of an allocation

Tactical Asset Allocation Process

Calculate trend scores (TScores) for each fund in the basket. Adaptive Dynamic Momentum, the trend identification methodology used by our Tactical Model, provides the critical pathway to finding (and sticking with) winners while avoiding (and/or quickly discarding) losers.

Order and select the funds according to TScore. This is where we give priority to holding existing positions when conditions are favorable, and manage the holding and reentry requirements imposed by Open-End Funds.

Allocate a portfolio percentage to each selected fund.

Clearly, volatility is managed during the last step of the process.

I’ve been working on a major upgrade to my Market Conditions Model; however, I finally set that work aside to pursue some ideas on improving how we manage volatility in the Tactical Model.

Not All Volatility Is Bad

Volatility gets a bad rap it does not fully deserve. Volatility decreases as a trend becomes well-established and increases when the trend is changing.

For example, when a fund has been moving sideways (very low volatility) and begins to move into an uptrend, volatility increases. That’s good volatility. If the uptrend persists, volatility will begin to decrease, confirming the new trend. Periodically, a healthy new trend will correct and volatility will rise modestly. That volatility increase is to be expected. But when the trend is broken by a steep move, volatility will rise sharply. That’s bad volatility and a warning.

To measure volatility, I typically use annualized daily volatility based on the daily percent change in price across 20-30 trading days.

Managing Volatility

While equal weighting of funds is more common, I find that Volatility Weighting tends to dampen the overall volatility of the strategies. Volatility Weighting increases allocations to funds with lower volatility and decreases allocations to funds with higher volatility. This would appear to favor low-risk assets over higher-risk assets which typically offer higher returns. However, funds are first ranked and selected according to TScore. Low risk funds rarely generate a TScore which ranks high enough to merit selection unless higher-risk funds have negative TScores.

Our Adaptive Global and Adaptive Innovation Strategies select multiple funds for each monthly rebalance. The application of Volatility Weighting allocates investment across the selected funds inversely to volatility. A sharp increase in volatility (bad volatility) means a sharp decrease in allocation.

The Tactical Model selects just one fund for Adaptive Income which receives the entire allocation, regardless of volatility. This means that the only way to limit volatility is to increase the cash allocation or bring a second fund into the mix. I chose to bring a second fund into the mix.

Limiting Portfolio Volatility

The average volatility for the funds in the Adaptive Income basket (including the addition of AGG) is 4.1%, with a low of 1.4% for SHY and a high of 6.9% for HYD. Let’s assume we arbitrarily impose a 5% cap. At first blush, it would appear that HYD, with a 6.9% average daily volatility, would be ineligible for selection. But upon examining the volatility profile of HYD for 160 discrete months, we find a low of 1% and a high of 30%. Further, we find that 132 months (83%) fall below the 6.9% average and 114 months (71%) fall under the 5% cap. This informs us that volatility is skewed to the low side and high volatility is the exception.

Recall that a trending price tends to have lower volatility, while volatility tends to rise during changes in direction. HYD’s volatility high of 30% occurred during the 2013 taper tantrum, while the next higher 29% occurred during the 2008 bear market. Enough said.

I developed a Limited Portfolio Volatility algorithm which operates on top of Volatility Weighting. Once the Volatility Weighted allocations are developed, the algorithm begins by calculating the expected portfolio volatility. It then compares the expected portfolio volatility to the specified cap. If the expected portfolio volatility exceeds the cap, the algorithm begins shifting the allocation(s) from the highest-volatility allocations to the highest-ranked fixed-income fund with lower volatility until the cap is satisfied.

In the case of Adaptive Income, which uses a single fund, a second fund is introduced when necessary to dampen the volatility.

Scoring The Results

The results proved worth the effort when measured over the full market cycle from October 2007 through December 2019::

CAGR improved slightly from 10.5% to 10.6%.

Maximum Monthly Drawdown increased from 2.9% to 3.6%; however Maximum Daily Drawdown remained unchanged at 7.1%.

Ulcer Index declined from from an already very low 1.3% to 1.1%.

Standard Deviation of Monthly Returns improved by declining to 4.8% from 5.5%.

Up/Down Ratio improved from 504% to 529%.

The only negative was the increase in the Maximum Monthly Drawdown; however there was no increase in the Maximum Daily Drawdown. Of particular note is the reduction in Ulcer Index, a measure of severity and duration of drawdowns, and the Standard Deviation of Monthly Returns, which measures the consistency of monthly returns.

The benefit of looking at the full cycle is the perspective on equity bear market performance, where the Adaptive Income Strategy performed well. However, it is also clear that the full-cycle performance benefited as high yield rebounded from panic levels during 2009. For additional perspectives, we examine statistics for the past 5 and 3 years:

5 years: 7.0% CAGR, 3.6% Max Monthly Drawdown, and 429% Up/Down Ratio

3 years: 6.3% CAGR, 1.5% Max Monthly Drawdown, and 545% Up/Down Ratio

By way of benchmarking the full market cycle, the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (VBMFX), which invests 70% in government bonds and 30% in corporate investment grade bonds, shows a CAGR of 4.1% and a MaxMD of 4.0%.

Strategy Validation

I have identified Open-End Funds where the indexing and/or subclass is substantially similar to that of the ETFs used in the Tactical Income Strategy and history is available back to at least 1999.

WHIYX: Has history back to 1997

HYD: Nuveen High Yield Muni Bond Fund (NHMAX)

BKLN: Invesco Senior Floating Rate Bank Loan Fund (OOSAX)

MBB: Vanguard GNMA Fund (VFIIX)

SHY: Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Fund (VFIIX)

AGG: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond (VBISX)

These funds are used to extend the strategy test to a second full market cycle during the 2000 through 2007 period. The same algorithms are applied to calculate TScores and to order, select, and allocate funds.

Aside from providing insight into possible strategy performance during a second cycle, they also offer the advantage of using data which was not used in the development of the strategy..

Conclusion

Aside from the usual challenges, I believe that the Fed’s aggressive management of monetary and interest rate policies have wrought critical long-term change in the credit markets. While the credit cycle will continue to play out, the days of 4-6% Treasury yields are unlikely to return during the next decade - at least as long as the market cooperates with the Fed’s balance sheet expansion to help fund expanding Treasury issuance. Adapting to reduced yields means returns must be earned by exploiting more corners of the credit markets as well as shorter interest rate cycles.

Adaptive Income combines the use of low-cost, passive index funds coupled with one actively managed fund, with an active management strategy to reduce losses and improve returns. It smoothly and effectively transitions between risk on and risk off while delivering exceptional returns.

There is a large body of academic research which is both substantive and compelling in making the case for the use of Tactical Asset Allocation to manage all or part of an investment portfolio. Between extreme valuations equities and the probability of increased volatility in credit markets, investors should consider using Adaptive Income for part of their portfolios to improve returns and reduce risks.

Note: All charts and tables include dividends. Data used in the charts and the full tables have been prepared using the Tactical Asset Allocation Strategies Tactical Model. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance, and the examples provided should not be construed as investment advice

I develop and publish three tactical strategies to lower investment risk and improve returns: Tactical Adaptive Global, Tactical Adaptive Income and Tactical Adaptive Innovation. The exceptional results are due entirely to the complementary strengths of our Market Conditions Model and our Tactical Model. We offer three month and annual subscriptions with a 60-day unconditional money-back guarantee.

Strategy Notes

Inclusion of a municipal bond fund has no bearing on taxable versus non-taxable accounts. It is the yield and performance of the municipal bond fund which determine selection and not after-tax characteristics.

There are three issues attendant with mixing Open-End and Exchange-Traded Funds in the same tactical strategy. Rest assured that I have included an Open-End Fund in this strategy only because it significantly improves performance. The Open End-Fund trades an average of only 1.8 times per year, and the extra performance is well worth dealing with the issues:

Early Redemption Fees: ETFs trade with no minimum holding period. Some brokers impose an Early Redemption Fee (typically $50) on purchases held for less than 90-180 days, particularly if purchased through a No-Transaction Fee program. Solution: the Tactical Model optimizes fund allocations to extend holding periods wherever practical.; however it will exit if risk conditions warrant.

Repurchase Limitation: Some funds and/or brokers impose a 60-day limitation on repurchase following a sale. Solution: the Tactical Model will not repurchase an OEF position for a minimum of 60 days after exiting.

Settlement of T+1 versus T+2: ETFs, like all stocks, settle in two business days (T+2), while some OEFs settle in one business day (T+1). An issue arises when selling an ETF which settles in T+2 to buy an OEF which settles in T+1. Solution: Enter the order to purchase the OEF Market On Close effective for the day following the rebalance, or margin may be used to cover the 1-day difference in timing.

All of our Strategies are rebalanced on the last trading day of each month. Rebalance letters are sent out no later than the evening prior to rebalancing. This allows adequate time for review and preparation of orders prior to the final trading day of the month.

Rebalancing is executed on the last trading day of the month using Market On Close orders, which result in execution at the same closing prices used by the Tactical Model. Market On Close is a native exchange order type which is frequently employed by institutions. MOC is available to retail traders at on at least one trading platform at virtually all major brokerage firms.

Thanks for reading!

If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WHIYX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.