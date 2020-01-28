AT&T: A Few Thoughts Ahead Of A Critical Earnings Report

AT&T (T) remains one of our core long-term holdings. Every portfolio review we do with our members at BAD BEAT Investing generally comes with a recommendation to bring in more yield, and AT&T is a go-to name. We recently enjoyed the good news of a dividend increase, but with the stock starting to pull back a few percentage points from recent highs near $40, we are looping back in. You see, the stock was a favorite of ours for potential capital gains in 2019, and that played out well. Of course, that push higher in the stock was driven in part by improving fundamentals and in part by bullishness surrounding the involvement of Elliot Management. But now we now turn to the future performance of AT&T. With that, we see improving/innovative mobility plans, slowing declines in DirecTV and video subs, as well as a push from HBO Max driving future revenues and cash flows. The company will report Q4 results, and we have some thoughts on the report, as well as early thoughts on 2020.

We remain bullish

The Q4 results are due out this week. This is a near-term catalyst, and we will update our thoughts on 2020 after the report, but regardless of whatever is reported then, we want to say that we are still bullish - that has not changed, and the Q4 report will not change that. Let us be clear about that. So let us talk about what we are looking for in the report.

Management knows best

Management knows its business best, and we have to consider strongly their outlook for the business. Go back and pull all of the earnings reports you want. You will find that management's own projections of performance are generally close to actual performance reported. We see no reason why this would change, though, as the saying goes, past performance is no guarantee of future success. Still, in the most recent quarterly call, CEO Randall Stephenson stated:

we remain on target to meet every single objective for the year. We said leverage would be around 2.5 times by year-end, and we're on track to hit that target. We told you that full year EPS would grow in the low single digits, and we're checking that box.

With this statement, we are looking for the Q4 report to solidify these earnings results, and as such we expect 2019 growth in the low single digits. Thus, we are looking closely at these numbers, as always, and expect an in-line report.

Why we see revenue and cash flow increasing

We also expect this low-single digit EPS growth in 2020. The CEO discussed cash flow:

We said we'd generate $26 billion of free cash flow, and now we're tracking to $28 billion. We...remain very active on the portfolio front, evaluating and executing opportunities to monetize $6 billion to $8 billion in non-core assets, and we have. Our current forecast is to realize $14 billion by year-end.

As such, this is a confident outlook for the remainder of the year, and so, we expect $28 billion. We also expect about the same level in 2020. John Stephens, CFO, added that the cash flow looked great:

... cash flows are on a record pace for the year... firmly on track to reach our full year target of free cash flow in the $28 billion range, both from an ongoing operations and including about $2 billion from a full year of applying our working capital approach to WarnerMedia's assets.

To get to these figures, we need to see a boost to revenue. In the report, we are looking for $46.90-47.25 billion in revenues. But what about cash flow?

One way to bring in direct cash flow is with further asset sales. AT&T has monetized more than $30 billion in non-strategic assets over the last few years. You should expect continued sales moving forward.

How do we see revenue and, subsequently, cash flows improving? Well in Q3 2019, wireless service revenues grew by about 1% and have also grown approximately 2% year to date. On that same call referenced above, management stated, "We expect that trend to continue into the fourth quarter." So we will be looking for this growth.

Expectations for contributions to the quarter

We have a few thoughts on things we expect to see contribute to the quarter. First, the company's Mobility update promises the "wireless plan of the future," with new unlimited offerings that are launching to attract new business. A few weeks ago and in time for the holidays, AT&T launched the Unlimited Starter and Unlimited Extra plans. The Starter plan is $35/line for four lines with "unlimited" data, talk and text. The Unlimited Extra plan at $40/line for four lines adds 15 GB of mobile hotspot data per line. There is also the Unlimited Elite plan, which will come at $50/line for four lines. This is going to have a benefit, and we will be looking for that.

Second, we think the pace of video losses is coming to a halt. This is not to say it will grow. Let us be clear. While there may be losses, we believe the pace will slow. In Q3, AT&T had about 225,000 net losses due to programming blackouts, while gross adds were down about 400,000 due to new, higher intro pricing and credit thresholds, as well as more targeted promotions. We see this segment as improving over time as the offerings are moderated. We will be looking to see the losses moderate down to under 225,000.

Third, WarnerMedia is just killing it. The latest movies have been phenomenal. We believe these trends will help revenue growth and lead to operational and free cash flow gains. We expect WarnerMedia's results to carry the results to the finish line. That said, we expect the Q4 report will reflect lower WarnerMedia theatrical revenues because there was an incredibly strong film slate in the 2018 quarter. Then, of course, there will be pressure from investments in HBO Max. While the pace of video losses is likely to slow, we believe that gaining scale in linear pay TV is the reason AT&T bought DirecTV. But why would subscriber losses be an issue? Well, we are talking about new streaming abilities. Obviously, this is ongoing and will continue into the future. The U-verse pay TV business has shifted to profits, and both have helped contribute about $4 billion per year, or a total of $22 billion in cash by the end of this year, according to the recent filings. Thus, we are looking at subscriber losses in context. It is possible there could be some cannibalization of subs if they move into HBO Max, but that will remain to be seen.

Early thoughts on 2020

Well, the wildcard in 2020 will be how HBO Max performs, but we expect that investments and costs will operate at a negative margin here in 2020. Still, we think earnings revenue growth tracks higher 2-3%. If overall EBITDA margins remain about comparable to where they are now, and there are no surprises on the tax end, we are looking for earnings per share in the $3.65-3.80 range. As alluded to above, we still see free cash flow strong and coming in comparably to 2019, so we are looking for around $28 billion on this front. Considering share count and an increased dividend, the payout ratio will remain comfortably low, likely under 55%.

Take home

We will offer updated thoughts after earnings, but these are the key things our firm will be looking for. We are not making any trades ahead of earnings, though call premiums have increased slightly and some of our traders are selling calls against their positions. We are holding tight.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.