Shale Production Is On DUC Life Support And Will Need It Going Forward

Because the nature of the debate in regards to shale production is one that is not academic in nature, not even a topic that interests investors strictly due to investment implications, it is often hard to find balanced and truly impartial and objective analysis on the subject. Shale production had a massive economic impact on the US and the world in the past decade. It impacted the oil & gas industry to an even greater degree. It had a geopolitical impact, which we see play out today. For instance, America's decision to sanction companies involved in building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline most likely has its roots in America's domestic natural gas production growth, which now makes it imperative to find new markets for the growing volumes of production. The issue of shale thus becomes ideological, therefore it inevitably becomes partisan and highly biased in nature. I will not attempt to claim that my analysis provides the true unbiased view on this industry. But I do believe that my analysis and perspective can help us gain a better understanding in regards to what is in store for the shale industry going forward. In this regard, it is particularly important to understand what role DUCs played in 2019 and are likely to play in the next few years. Looking at the data available to us, within a few years we will need to see significantly higher oil and gas prices in order to prevent shale production from plunging, because current shale production is on DUC life support.

US rig count declined throughout 2019

According to the data from Baker Hughes, the total US rig count declined by 25% from December 2018, to December 2019.

Data source: Baker Hughes.

As we can see, there has been a steady decline in US rig activity in 2019, mostly driven by declines in the shale patch. It remains to be seen what will happen this year, but in the absence of much higher oil and gas prices, I fail to see what would prompt a reversal of the current trend. In fact, if the currently evolving situation in regards to the Coronavirus gets much worse, we could see a further plunge in rig counts, which will in turn lead to more and more new production coming from DUCs as companies will try to get as much revenue as possible, while spending as little as possible in order to avoid going bust. There is growing interest on behalf of oil majors in growing their shale patch presence and drilling, which might be enough to halt the current trend of rig activity decline. It is also possible, however, that oil majors will scrap their expansion plans if financial losses will outweigh the benefits of being able to report higher production and higher reserves. This will likely be the case, especially if oil prices will plunge much lower from current levels.

There are those who believe that the trend of declining rig counts is mostly driven by an increase in rig productivity. There is some merit to the idea, given that most major shale fields have seen an increase in rig productivity in the past year according to the EIA drilling productivity report. The Appalachian shale formation which is mostly natural gas has seen an increase in production per rig from 15,000 cubic feet per day in new well production per rig in January 2019 to 18662 cubic feet at the end of last year, which is a 25% increase. The Bakken field which is mostly oil saw an increase of less than 5% in regards to new well productivity per rig, while the Eagle Ford saw an increase of about 6% when looking only at oil. The Permian saw an increase of almost 45%. The very uneven gain in rig productivity, with the Permian and Appalachian seeing a significant increase, while the Bakken and Eagle Ford are showing stagnation in this regard, leads me to believe that it is driven to a greater extent by continued gains due to consolidation of drilling into the best prime acreage that the fields have to offer, and to a lesser extent due to a significant improvement in technology. If improvements in technology were the main factor, we should logically see the same gains in the Bakken and Eagle Ford as we see in the Permian and Appalachian.

Production of oil & gas increased at a robust pace, despite decline in rig activity

At the end of 2018, US oil production was 12.04 mb/d based on EIA data. By October of last year production increased to 12.66 mb/d.

Source: EIA.

Based on early data, it seems that by the end of last year US oil production may have reached about 12.9 mb/d.

US natural gas production increased by about 6% in 2019, up until October which is rather impressive, just like the increase in oil production during the same period, which amounted to a roughly 5% increase. When contrasted with the severe decline in rig counts it defies expectations. This is where another important factor played a role, which has very little to do with increasing technological efficiency of average operating rigs, or with further consolidation of drilling activities into the most profitable parts of the shale fields. It is perhaps the most important factor, which helped the industry to continue increasing production, even as it cut its spending on drilling, and that factor is the roughly 12% decline in DUCs. In other words, for the duration of 2019 about 1,200 more shale wells were brought on-line than were drilled during the year.

Data source: EIA.

As we can see, the start of decline in DUCs coincides with the start of the declining trend in the US rig count. As to what is the most likely explanation in regards to why it has been happening, it most likely has to do with the collective planning of the industry at individual company level to reduce costs in order to improve their profitability in the face of less than optimal oil & gas prices throughout the year. There is also pent-up pressure from the market for the shale industry to, at the very least, stop accumulating financial losses and more debt.

Going forward

The main conclusion that we can draw from the data we discussed so far is that the continued long-term growth in shale production is not sustainable at current oil and gas price levels. It can continue to increase as long as the industry continues to draw down DUC levels, which could last for a few years, unless the draw-down process will be accelerated in the face of further declines in drilling activity, for reasons I already pointed out, in which case DUC numbers could plunge much faster.

In the event that oil and gas prices will decline further from current levels, shale companies will respond accordingly by reducing drilling activity and perhaps accelerating the draw-down of their DUC inventories in order to shore up their shorter term financial results. In the event that oil and gas prices will increase from current levels going forward, it is uncertain whether drilling activity would pick up as much as expected. It might be the case that most shale companies will simply respond by maintaining their current capital spending levels and use the opportunity presented by higher oil and gas prices to make some inroads in regards to debt deleveraging.

There is an outside chance that some sort of miracle technological innovation will come along, which will bolster the profitability of shale drilling to such a great extent that all the factors I touched on in this article go out the window and a new era of years or even decades of shale production expansion will continue to re-shape the global energy landscape. The reality is, however, that more than a decade into the shale boom, the industry overall is still struggling financially to cope with current oil & gas prices, despite the fact that a decade ago most companies were claiming to be profitable at current price levels. There have been great improvements in drilling efficiency, which did bring down costs of production. But it was never as much as claimed, given that to a larger extent profitability improvements have been due to drilling consolidation into the increasingly well-delineated prime acreage areas. There is also absolutely no reason to believe that some technological breakthrough will occur. Sometimes these things happen and sometimes they do not.

As things stand right now, it seems that despite shale drillers bringing far more wells on line in 2019 than they drilled, the collective financial performance of the shale industry has been less than impressive, with continued negative cash flow issues haunting many shale explorers. It is therefore possible that once DUC levels are drawn down to the minimum possible point, US shale production will first stagnate and then decline, which could occur within a few years. The only factor which could change this outcome in my view would be much higher oil and gas prices, which would add a few more years of shale industry production growth. The price increase would have to be very substantial for that to happen and it would have to be sustained indefinitely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.