The Premium Continues To Defy Gravity

I bring an example of a popular closed-end fund to illustrate that now might be a good time to take some risk off the table.

With euphoria taking over the market, I urge investors to consider whether valuations are becoming far-fetched.

Inspiration for this article came from the lyrics to one of my favorite songs, "Don’t Stop Me Now," by the rock bad Queen.

So don't stop me now, don't stop me

'Cause I'm having a good time, having a good time

I'm a shooting star, leaping through the sky

Like a tiger defying the laws of gravity

I'm a racing car, passing by like Lady Godiva

I'm gonna go, go, go

There's no stopping me!

These words can also be used to describe investor sentiment when it comes to the stock market today. As such, the time is ripe to pen an article about a popular closed-end fund - The Pimco Corporate and Income Opportunity fund (PTY).

Looking at the fund’s historical market price performance and distribution, I can see why this fund is a hit with retail investors. It has historically offered impressive capital growth and a high monthly distribution.

(Source: Google)

Notwithstanding Pimco’s expertise in portfolio management and PTY’s stellar historical performance, I would urge prospective investors to take a hard look at the fund’s holdings to understand the risk involved with initiating a position now.

In essence, PTY offers targeted exposure to a leveraged portfolio of private label MBS and high-yield bonds. While it’s a fool’s errand to try to predict future market volatility, the combination of low credit quality and leverage presents significant downside potential, and asset allocation is the biggest driver of portfolio returns.

(Source: Original Image - Data from latest annual report)

Furthermore, when you dig deeper into the financial statements, the fundamentals aren’t that amazing. While distribution coverage and Net Investment Income has been historically steady, they have consistently over-distributed.

(Source: CEF Connect)

Which leads me to this craziness. You’re entitled to think whatever you want, but I believe the underlying fundamentals should drive returns. With shaky distribution coverage and no meaningful distribution growth, how do you justify the sky-high premium to NAV? There have been increasing comparisons to the lead-up of the January 2018 equity rout and I think the above image underscores the idea that maybe valuations are getting a bit stretched.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Historically, treasury bonds have offered negative correlation during times of market volatility. By allocation some assets to the aforementioned asset class, you can diversify your exposure a bit and systematically rebalance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.