Iridium Communications: A Dividend Is On The Horizon

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) is a satellite communications company operating the world’s only fully-global satellite network. In a previous article, I detailed my expectations for the company’s future performance and mentioned the possibility of the company adopting a dividend. However, the closing of a fairly recent debt refinancing changes the availability of Iridium’s cash and when a dividend may become available. This article will aim to uncover Iridium’s free cash flow into the next five years. From there, I will begin to discuss the availability for investor benefits, namely a substantial dividend payment.

Debt Refinance

Iridium’s debt refinancing requires $1.45 billion to be paid in 2026 and $100 million to be paid in 2024. Before this refinancing, all payments were due in 2024, putting a greater strain on Iridium’s free cash. The company had been waiting to close a new contract with the DoD, which they did in September of last year, to pursue a new contract. Iridium’s significantly better cash position now, as opposed to 2010 when they signed the initial credit agreement, allowed for a substantial improvement in their loan agreement. Both of these concepts play off of each other a bit: Iridium’s improved financial standing allowed them to create a better loan agreement, which has now improved their financial standing even further.

Free Cash

Iridium, as of Q3, has a total of $171.6 million in free cash. To increase their free cash substantially, the company’s earnings will need to see strong growth. My previous analysis of the company saw an OEBITDA of $1.472 billion in 2025, up quite a bit from the $330 million expected in 2020. Much of this growth was due to my anticipation of Iridium’s climb in the maritime sector, bolstered by their GMDSS service. This service has now received the authorization to begin and Iridium will begin to reap the rewards. This influx of new customers will likely be the strongest contribution to Iridium’s immediate subscriber growth and will play a major role in Iridium’s 40% growth in OEBITDA from this current year to 2020. The completion of their constellation contributed to 12.8% OEBITDA growth from the first quarter to the third, and this is without the introduction of a service as important as the GMDSS. This growth gives an idea of the potential that Iridium has once it begins to dramatically expand its customer reach with services such as the GMDSS or SATVOICE. After 2020’s OEBITDA of $462 million (author’s calculations using a 40% increase over 2019 OEBITDA), 2021 should see 32% growth as new revenue opportunities begin to decrease. In 2022, I expect 27% growth, 24% in 2023, 22% in 2024, 21% in 2025, 18% in 2026, and 12% in 2027. All of these numbers will be present in the table below detailing the company's free cash. Beyond the company’s earnings, a $200 million loan payment, which Iridium expects to receive in 2021, from Aireon will bolster the company’s free cash and is also reflected in the company’s free cash analysis below.

Without worrying about debt payments, Iridium’s only restriction on their free cash is an annual capex payment of $35 million each year. In my previous article, someone cited the risk of a satellite failing as a major capex requirement. While there is the risk of a satellite failing, Iridium has accounted for this with nine spare satellites in orbit, which can take the place of any failed satellite at no additional charge. For all nine spares to be used, 13.63% of Iridium’s 66 satellites in operation would have to fail. To have 13.63% of any product fail would be quite irregular. This practically ensures that Iridium will be able to stick to its $35 million capex budget for the years to come.

The debt payments, as seen in the table below, will, in practice, be annual contributions to Iridium’s restricted cash.

Iridium’s Future Cash Flow

Source: Author’s Calculations

Dividend

On Iridium’s third quarter earnings call, Tom Fitzpatrick, Iridium CFO, said that 2020 is a “delivering year” and shareholder benefits should come the following year. This statement was in response to a question concerning the possibility of buybacks or dividends. This idea of a “delivering year” is also similar to what I projected with the most extreme growth happening during 2020. Waiting until 2020’s close before returning capital to shareholders makes sense when observing the company’s free cash projected above. By not releasing shareholder benefits immediately, the company can create a bit of a greater cash cushion before dipping into it and providing for their shareholders. Furthermore, Matt Desch, Iridium's CEO, discussed on a Mad Money Segment (5:35-5:43) that the company is excited to begin considering investor rewards, though this was before the debt refinancing. These comments, when taken into context with Iridium’s substantial free cash make a dividend seem incredibly likely.

Now that the idea of a dividend has been established, it’s important to determine the potential payout of such a dividend. Firstly, Iridium’s annual capex of $35 million is expected to last just 10 years (nine more at the time of writing this article), after which they will need to invest capital to revamp their constellation. Following the expense of their current constellation, this would be a $3 billion at the end of these ten years. Because of this, I need to ensure that, at least, this amount of cash is still available after dividend payouts. To create my dividend, I just took 20% of the company’s OEBTIDA as the payout. This allows for more than enough cash to be left for the creation of a new constellation and leaves substantial cash for additional benefits like buybacks. This is also partly why I chose to base my dividend analysis off of OEBITDA, beyond not having a seven-year price forecast for Iridium.

Iridium Dividend Analysis

Source: Author’s Calculations

As you can see in the table above, Iridium will have plenty of free cash to pay their dividends, invest in a new constellation without any debt, and issue share buybacks. I did not include a separate analysis for buybacks, though, with $5.864 billion at the end of 2027 and two more years left in Iridium’s capex holiday, Iridium has plenty of cash to pursue buybacks. Nonetheless, not accounting for any change in float, these payouts will be worth $.93 per share in 2021, $1.18 in 2022, $1.48 in 2023, $1.80 in 2024, $2.24 in 2025, $2.57 in 2026, and $2.88 in 2027. As a growth company, I’ve already determined their ability to provide strong returns for investors, but now I have determined the company’s potential to build upon this growth with annual dividends with a relatively high yield.

Investor Takeaway

I believe that the company itself has strong growth potential, but this analysis just adds to that thesis. The ability to introduce dividends and issue buybacks creates a more attractive investment opportunity for the company. The issuance of buybacks will increase individual share value by decreasing the amount of float while maintaining the company’s total market value. These buybacks would allow for greater per-share value growth than I’ve previously discussed, but dividends create investor benefits through annual payouts to shareholders. These dividends are quite strong, as a $.93 dividend would represent, at the time of writing this article, a 3.5% payout per share. While I’ve discussed these potential opportunities before, this article uses a newly agreed upon debt-refinance to determine exactly when these returns can begin and how large they can be. For dividend and growth investors alike, this new opportunity is another reason to go long with Iridium Communications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRDM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.