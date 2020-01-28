Why China Mobile Is Not A Long Even Though It May Look Like One

The next couple of years are likely to see expenses rise and margins decline due to several factors, which is no good for the stock.

CHL is not focused on creating shareholder value and is actually more likely to do the opposite.

CHL has several advantages that most carriers do not have, which increases its appeal for those wanting to go long CHL.

Carriers are gaining interest from investors due to a number of factors. This includes China Mobile (CHL). With so much interest in carriers, it's inevitable that CHL will be under consideration as one of the biggest carriers around. But there are good reasons why it may be best to stay away from CHL, even if the company may seem like a good candidate at first sight. Why will be covered next.

What's driving interest in carriers like CHL

The central banks of many developed countries have chosen to keep interest rates at low or even negative levels due to macroeconomic conditions. Many investors would normally stick to government bonds as a place to put their money, but they have been forced to look for alternatives offering higher yield. Carriers are an option for those looking for so-called bond proxies.

Carriers are seen by a lot of people as a relatively safe place to park their capital. For once, carriers are highly unlikely to go out of business due to the need people have for communication services. The average consumer will not cut back on telecom spending even when times are bad. So whether the economy is booming or in a recession, most carriers tend to be relatively stable even when other companies are struggling. While carriers may not be as safe as U.S. government bonds, they are better than most alternatives.

Many carriers also come with relatively high dividend yield. This is attractive when someone wants to earn a yield that is higher than what government bonds have to offer. One of the biggest carriers out there that comes with both of the previously mentioned attributes is CHL, the biggest of the three state-owned carriers in China. It currently offers a dividend yield of 4+%. In contrast, the yield on the ten-year treasury is about 1.8%.

CHL has a lot going for it

There are many reasons to be interested in CHL. The telecom market in China is walled off, which means that Chinese carriers like CHL have a captive market they can depend on. In contrast, carriers elsewhere have to worry about stiff competition that is very often hurting their bottom lines.

On the other hand, CHL only has to compete with China Telecom (CHA) and China Unicom. All three are state-owned enterprises ("SOEs") with most of the company shares held by the government of China. Only 27.28% of CHL is held by public investors, which means the government can tell CHL what to do. For all intents and purposes, competition between the three will only go as far as what the Chinese government allows since it controls all three.

Limited competition for CHL helps the top line and bottom line. In addition, China has a population of almost 1.4B people. The majority of those people are subscribed to services provided by CHL. As of November 2019, CHL has 945M mobile subscribers. About 80% are connected using 4G.

The combination of limited competition and access to a huge number of subscribers allows CHL to be very profitable. CHL is one of the most profitable carriers with some of the highest margins around. The full results for 2019 have yet to be announced, but CHL recorded a net profit of 117.9B RMB or $16.9B in 2018. Revenue reached 736.8B RMB or $105.3B.

(Unit: 1M RMB) Revenue Net profit 2018 736,819 117,951 2017 740,514 114,414 2016 708,421 108,839 2015 668,335 108,655

Source: CHL

Another reason why CHL has been gaining attention lately has to do with 5G. The new cellular standard is expected to take off in 2020 and some people see carriers as a good way to play the 5G rollout. CHL started to offer 5G service to Chinese consumers last November.

Government directives are hurting CHL

As an SOE, the primary objective of CHL is to carry out government policy. In practice, this often means that CHL does things that carriers in other parts of the world would not. Take the issue of cellular coverage for instance. Since most of the planet is not under mobile coverage, it's normal to encounter a weak or non-existent mobile signal in most places you go.

But in China, visitors are often surprised to find out that they can get a signal from CHL in places where you would not expect to in the U.S. For example, it's normal to find cellular service in rural Chinese villages located in remote mountainous areas. The service is also quite good and includes access to things like high-speed streaming video. The service is comparable to that found in big cities in the U.S. or Europe.

Such a service is possible because the Chinese government issued carriers like CHL a set of directives. This includes making sure that no less than 95% of remote areas are to be covered. In addition, cellular fees in those areas must not be higher than those charged in urban areas. As a result of making all this coverage available, China has more base stations than anywhere else. According to the CEO of Ericsson, “China today has 60% of the number of base stations in 4G of the total global market."

A recent report from Deloitte noted the following:

China had almost 2 million cell sites in early 2018; this compares with about 200,000 in the United States. China has 5.3 sites for every 10 square miles; the United States has only 0.4."

For China to have as many 4G base stations as the rest of the world is not normal. Government control over CHL and other carriers is the difference.

The drawback of this policy is that it hurts profits at CHL. As profitable as CHL is, the company could be even more profitable if it did not have to deal with these government policies. U.S. carriers like Verizon (VZ) have the financial muscle to raise the number of base stations per capita in the U.S. to that found in China. But they don't for good reasons.

Building base stations in remote areas is not only more expensive to do, but it will also not generate enough revenue to make up for the investment. It makes sense to install base stations in densely populated areas because they will cover large amounts of people. All these people can become paying customers and generate revenue for the carrier. In remote places, the number of people covered is usually very low and incomes are often less. Carriers will lose money if they were to enter.

On the other hand, CHL doesn't worry as much about cost or profit margins because it has the green light from its majority shareholder to do just that. Some of its base stations may be deployed in locations that make no sense from a financial standpoint, but what they do is make the government happy. For CHL, carrying out the policies of the majority shareholder is what's most important as the owner gets to decide what is to be done.

5G is likely to be a drag on CHL in the next few years

Government policies are holding back CHL and that looks set to continue for at least the next couple of years. According to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, all prefecture-level cities will be covered by 5G networks by the end of 2020. In order to make this a reality, CHL will have to invest heavily and deploy a huge number of 5G base stations in a fairly short amount of time. A very expensive proposition.

Further complicating the situation for CHL is that the Chinese government sees 5G as a priority. China believes that 5G can give economic growth a boost. For instance, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology:

5G technology is expected to help increase the added value of China's information industry by 3.3 trillion yuan in the five-year period. Meanwhile, it will contribute to a growth of 11.9 trillion yuan in the added value of industries including the internet of vehicles, manufacturing and healthcare."

CHL is expected to help make this happen. CHL has to carry out the necessary upgrades to telecom infrastructure to ensure 5G coverage. Furthermore, CHL has to make 5G affordable. Low prices should encourage consumers in China to make the switch to 5G.

This desire is reflected in the prices for 5G service. The cheapest 5G plan at CHL starts at 128 CNY or $18 for 30GB of data and goes up to 599 CNY or $85 for 300GB of data. Discounts are available for long-time users. These prices mean that 5G is cheaper than 4G in China, which should encourage adoption by consumers. In contrast, Verizon charges U.S. consumers much higher prices for 5G service.

Lower prices may be good for the average consumer, but it also means less revenue for CHL in comparison to carriers like Verizon. The result is that CHL gets squeezed on both sides. Not only will CHL have to invest heavily in network infrastructure, but it will also have to in effect subsidize the consumer. Neither is any good for the top line or bottom line.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

There are strong forces at work that are in favor of carriers like CHL. The monetary policy pursued by many central banks has ensured that companies with high dividends come at a premium. CHL with its large captive market is seen by some as a relatively safe bet to store their capital and earn interest.

Quite a few people have been attracted to CHL over the years, including the author of this article. But after selling the stock about a decade ago, it's quite telling that CHL currently trades at a much lower price than what it sold for back then. The stock hasn't done much in the preceding years, even though CHL retains the same attributes that have attracted people over the years. CHL continues to compare quite favorably to other carriers. In the meantime, the stock market has undergone one of the greatest bull runs in history over the last decade. Anyone who held CHL during this timeframe would have lost out by quite a bit.

Fast forward to this day and CHL is again gaining traction among some investors. The Federal Reserve is easing, which has led to a massive stock rally. It has become difficult to find bargains and it's understandable that a stock like CHL would come under the spotlight under these circumstances. CHL does have a lot going after all.

But China's emphasis on 5G development means that CHL will be under pressure in the next few years. China's government is the majority shareholder and therefore gets to decide what CHL does and does not. Other shareholders don't really have anything to say about it.

CHL will focus on what the government wants since the government is the one calling the shots as CHL is an SOE. Government policies hurt the bottom line at CHL as mentioned before. If CHL is to invest heavily in infrastructure and has to promote 5G adoption among consumers, it's inevitable that CHL's income statement will deteriorate accordingly. Such a place is not where most investors want to be.

Add that to the fact that CHL is not known for taking care of its shareholders, at least the ones that are not part of the government. For instance, CHL has lots of room to raise its dividend. This has been the case for many years. Compared to many other carriers, dividend payout at CHL is quite a bit lower. But CHL attaches more importance to holding onto capital than returning it to shareholders.

CHL may be better short-term in terms of trading. CHL can be a good buy in the forties and a sell in the fifties. But as a buy and hold, CHL is no good if margins are to deteriorate with the need to spend. If the company was devoted to creating shareholder value by focusing solely on growing the bottom line, CHL may deserve another look. But as things stand, it's probably best to stay away from CHL. The company has underperformed for a reason during the last decade and odds are that won't change anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.