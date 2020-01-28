GameStop: Still Expensive After The Drop

While the S&P 500 (SPY) has continued to melt up with a relentless bid over the past several weeks, GameStop (GME) continues to act like a slug, underperforming the market by more than 30% and adding to its substantial 52% drop in 2019. The bull camp continues to cite valuation as a massive tailwind for the stock, but what they didn't factor in was earnings estimates crumbling to rubble over the past two months. Based on these massive revisions lower, the stock's forward P/E ratio has soared from mid-single digits to high double digits, an exorbitant valuation for a company that has declining sales and is seeing earnings fall off a cliff. Given this worsening valuation and continued erosion in annual EPS, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid and a sell into any 20%-plus rallies.

(Source: PlayStation LifeStyle)

Just over two months ago, I wrote on GameStop, discussing why the recent rally had done nothing to improve the technical chart and that any rallies should be used for exiting positions. Since that time, the stock is down another 20%, and annual earnings per share (EPS) estimates have continued to plunge. The company was projecting $1.15-1.30 in annual EPS for FY-2019 in its Q2 2019 earnings call, leading the bulls to believe the stock was insanely valued at a P/E ratio of 3 at $4.50 per share. However, the bull camp got some bad news in the most recent earnings call, with management revising FY-2019 annual EPS guidance by nearly 90% on the downside to a new range of $0.10-0.20. This is a disastrous miss for the company and has turned what was a low-single digit P/E ratio into a mid-double digit P/E ratio overnight. This is precisely the problem with betting on companies that cannot execute: the goalposts often continue to move, and the stock is generally cheap for a reason because of this.

(Source: Archive.NYAFUU.org)

If we take a look at the company's annual earnings per share estimates below, we can see just how dramatic these revisions lower were. While GameStop slashed its guidance by more than 80% in the Q3 2019 call, analysts have lost further confidence in a turnaround, dragging estimates lower significantly since. The blue line below represents current estimates, while the gold line represents where the annual EPS estimates stood in FY-2019. As we can see below, FY-2019 annual EPS estimates have fallen from $1.60 to $0.16, a drop of 90%, and FY-2020 annual EPS estimates have fallen from $0.70 to $0.02, a decline of over 95%. Let's take a closer look at the company's growth metrics below:

(Source: YCharts, Author's Chart)

If we begin with annual earnings per share, it's clear that GameStop's annual EPS has peaked at $3.89 in FY-2016, with no hope of returning to these levels anytime soon. While many value investors were predicting a gradual drop-off in annual EPS that would not do much to damage the stock, it's clear that this view was far too optimistic. This is because while the 10% decline in annual EPS in FY-2018 from $3.77 to $3.34 was terrible, the 90% slide in yearly EPS for FY-2019 ($0.16 vs. $3.34) has put a fork in any hopes of a turnaround medium term here. Worse, analysts aren't expecting any improvement in FY-2020 either, with forecasts for $0.02 in EPS at the high end and a year of further erosion in earnings. Therefore, no matter how you slice it, we have a company whose earnings power has evaporated almost overnight.

(Source: YCharts, Author's Chart)

In hopes of improving annual EPS growth, the company has continued its aggressive share buyback program, buying back 34.6 million shares, or over 30% of the float, in the first nine months of this year, at an average price of $5.14. While this certainly shows commitment to a strategy and is a vote of confidence by GameStop, it's also reckless considering how much is being spent. One can certainly make the argument that these buybacks were a prudent use of capital if the stock met its FY-2019 projections of $1.15-1.30 in EPS, but it's looking much less prescient now with annual EPS guidance revised more than 80% lower. Therefore, while I am a huge proponent of buybacks for companies that are executing and continue to grow annual EPS and sales at a rapid pace, I am less impressed with GameStop's share repurchases. There is no question that they could end up paying off, but it's a bold move to be buying back shares at this pace with so much uncertainty still.

If we move over to same-store sales growth, the results are appalling, with these metrics falling off a cliff as well. As we can see, same-store sales growth continues to accelerate to the downside, with a 23.2% decline year over year and a more than 1100 basis point drop sequentially from the 11.6% decline in Q2 2019. This is the worst quarter of same-store sales growth in the past two years and is lapping a quarter with only 2% same-store sales growth. Therefore, this significant drop year over year cannot be attributed to the company being up against challenging comps from the year prior.

(Source: Author's Chart)

(Source: Variety)

The bull camp seems to believe that the Blockbuster and RadioShack arguments for GameStop are stale and unfounded, but this is what we saw from Blockbuster at the beginning of its end. As we can see below, Blockbuster saw same-store sales drop 7.5% in Q3 2002, but management stated that investors should not get hung up on same-store sales declines, as the focus was on cash flow and cost control measures. Interestingly, this is the same thing we heard from GameStop management in the most recent call, as they mentioned the following:

"Over the next several quarters you should not evaluate our business on retail comparable store sales results. Instead, you should evaluate our performance during this console transition on gross margin expansion across categories, our ability to generate strong cash flows, disciplined inventory management and overall expense management, delivering operating profit and cash flow expansion..."



(Source: Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript)

History does not always repeat itself, but it often rhymes, and the fact that GameStop's same-store sales declined more than triple what Blockbuster's same-store sales did in Q2 2002 is indeed ominous. This is not a prediction from me that GameStop will be the next Blockbuster, it is merely pointing out that investors need to be prepared for the worse and that one should be aware of these comparisons to inform their investment thesis better from all viewpoints. For what it's worth, Blockbuster rallied one final time by 25% after this earnings call before beginning its final downtrend, which ended in its demise as a public company.

(Source: TradingView, SpottingStocks.com)

The big argument from the bull camp seems to be that GameStop cannot stay this undervalued forever, but I would argue that the stock is not cheap at all at current levels. Based on the fact that FY-2020 annual EPS estimates have dropped from $0.76 to $0.02, the valuation argument has deteriorated massively. These massive cuts to forward earnings estimates have put a baseball-sized dent in GameStop's attractiveness from a valuation standpoint. This is because the forward P/E ratio for the next twelve months has jumped from 5 to 28 almost overnight. This figure represents an extremely high valuation for a company that has declining sales, declining earnings, and some of the worst same-store sales growth metrics in the US market. To put this valuation in perspective, one can buy Ross Stores (ROST) for a forward P/E ratio of 25 with 15% annual EPS growth and high-single digit sales growth currently. Therefore, it's hard to justify buying GameStop at a higher forward P/E ratio with non-existent growth in any metric.

(Source: Koyfin.com)

Finally, if we take a look at the technical chart, we can see that GameStop remains of only 30% of stocks on the US market below its 200-day moving average, and one of only 20% with a down-sloping 200-day moving average (yellow line). This underperformance is an extremely negative sign, as if a stock cannot rally in one of the most impressive bull markets since the 1990s, there is clearly something wrong with it. The $6.40 level continues to be a brick wall of resistance, which is why I suggested exiting the stock above the $6.00 level in my most recent article. Unfortunately, support does not come in until the $3.55 level, and support levels are not as reliable in bear markets. Therefore, while there's a possibility this support level could hold, it's not what I would consider an exceptional trade setup by any means. Based on the fact that GameStop remains in a bear market while the majority of stocks continue to make new highs, the market is telling investors and traders all they need to know. The message is that the smart money has no interest in GameStop, and sharp rallies towards $6.00 will likely continue to run into selling pressure.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While the value investors continue to tout GameStop as undervalued and one of the best opportunities in the market, I do not see things this way at all. There is absolutely nothing attractive about a company with declining earnings and miserable same-store sales growth that is trading a forward P/E ratio just shy of 30. There are hundreds of exceptional companies growing their top and bottom lines each quarter to choose from, but GameStop is unfortunately not one of them. The fact that the valuation has gone from reasonable to sky-high after these guidance cuts leaves a lot to be desired. Therefore, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid, despite this sell-off, with the stock being a high-risk, high-reward investment, made even riskier in the latter innings of a bull market.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.