JD.com: Learning From A Loser

What we can learn from JD's underperformance and in general how to look at dealing with losers.

There was a perfect storm for JD, with the rape case of its CEO, trade tensions and the slowdown of the Chinese economy.

Introduction

JD.com (JD) is one of the Potential Multibaggers I picked. Over the last year, the stock has had a huge run:

Data by YCharts

But it's still a loser since I picked it to become a part of the Potential Multibaggers Portfolio on January 31, 2018:

Data by YCharts

After almost two years, JD is still almost 20% underwater and it trails the S&P (SPY) by almost 37%. Ouch. But you can always learn from losers, they say. And that is what I intend to do in this article.

(Source)

Talking about losers

I could not have written this article, so the attention wouldn't be drawn to the fact that I picked this loser and timed it at the worst possible time, near its all-time high. I could also have written an article about JD without giving the graph that I have just shown you, just showing the 1-year performance, which would look great. But I don't want to hide my losers. On the contrary, I put them into the spotlights.

One of the reasons is that I like to be transparent and I want you to see that no single investor is infallible, although many pundits act as if they are. I don't see any talking head coming back to their many losers or take responsibility for their seemingly random picks. And that is also what Philip E. Tetlock found in his surveys. Here a short but important lesson from his book Superforecasting is quoted in Enlightenment Now, the book by Steven Pinker:

Indeed, the very traits that put these experts in the public eye made them the worst at prediction. The more famous they were, and the closer the event was to their area of expertise, the less accurate their predictions turned out to be.

The second reason to talk about my losers is that my system will inherently have losers as I pointed out in an article before I started the Potential Multibaggers series. I have updated the original article for my subscribers of the Potential Multibagger Marketplace but you can still read the original post here. I think it is essential to understand the investment philosophy behind Potential Multibaggers. If you don't want to reread it, in short, it says that having one or a few multibaggers is much more important than any of the losers you have. If you pick 5 stocks and 3 lose 50%, 2 win 250%, you will win 70% on average. Even if you pick 4 stocks that lose 50% and one stock of 250%, you'll still have a 10% gain. Of course, with Potential Multibaggers we try to avoid the losers as much as possible but inherently there will be losers. In my opinion, too many investors focus on the losers and not on the winners.

If we apply this to JD: even when JD's valuation was cut in half, the Potential Multibaggers really outperformed the market and had substantial Alpha versus all benchmarks. Despite a few other big losers, next to JD also Weibo (WB), Momo (MOMO) and Talend (TLND) for example, the average of the Potential Multibaggers Portfolio is +50% (at the moment of writing) while the average for the S&P 500 over the same periods is 'just' +20%. That means that the Potential Multibaggers outperform the market by a whopping 30%. So don't worry too much about your losers and focus on the winners.

A third reason why I want to talk about JD's underperformance is to show that losing can be very arbitrary and short-term oriented. If Richard Liu hadn't been accused in a rape case, the stock wouldn't have done so poorly. If there hadn't been a trade war between China and the USA, the stock would certainly have done better. And if the Chinese economy wouldn't have slowed down, partly because of the trade war, we might have had a winner. This was the perfect storm and JD could do nothing but concentrate on the core business. So all the while, even when the stock price cratered, the fundamentals of the company kept improving. This is the difference between the price and the revenue trends:

Data by YCharts

Extra elements to consider

Now I know that a lot of investors see two years of underperformance versus the general market as a disaster, but there are several extra factors to take into account.

The first one is that lots of the best-performing stocks of all time have known periods of very severe underperformance. This is Netflix's stock from January 2011 to January 2013, also a 2-year period:

Data by YCharts

And this is Tesla's (TSLA) stock price from June 2014 to June 2019, five long years:

Data by YCharts

I could give many more examples like this (Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) come to mind) but I think you get the point: underperformance can go on for a very long time and then all of a sudden the stock outperforms again. As long as the fundamentals of a company keep improving, the stock price will follow eventually, although it may take years.

Always scale into stocks

The second element that I want you to see is that for me investing in stocks is not a moment but a process. Or in other words: I don't invest one time and then forget about the stock, I always scale into positions.

Suppose you invested in JD's stock back in January 2018 but then you also invested the same amount each time I wrote an article on JD after that initial call. My articles all basically said that the stock was undervalued, so the conclusion to buy would have been logical. If you bought an equal amount each time, your average price would be $30.85. At the current price of $39.55, your position wouldn't be 20% in the red but more than 28% in the green. It would be a completely different picture and it would be easier to see JD in your portfolio. I always DCA into stocks, in most cases over several years.

In general, dollar-cost-averaging, both in your portfolio and in stocks is the best you can do. In his monumental blog post, Even God Couldn't Beat Dollar-Cost-Averaging, Nick Maggiulli, analytics manager of Ritholtz Wealth Management, shows that DCA beats buying-the-dip over every period except the 1929 crash and a short period in the 1930s:

Just to make sure: buying the dip here is perfect timing: just buying at the bottoms, nothing else. Which is completely impossible, of course. Hence the title of the blog post. Dollar-cost-averaging is the single best investment strategy and the JD case shows this theory in action.

Conclusion

JD will do fine over the long term. The fact that it has underperformed since I initially picked it in January 2018 doesn't mean something substantial because the fundamentals of the company kept improving over that period. Stocks, even the very best ones, often underperform the market for sometimes long periods. But as long as the fundamentals keep improving, there is nothing to worry about.

In the meantime, keep growing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD, WB, MOMO, AMZN, TLND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.