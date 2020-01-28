Russia: A New Political Form, Old Economic Content

Even though the new political setup will help to mitigate some serious political risks in the long term, investors will continue to face a variety of economic and regulation risks.

The new government will have to boost the Russian economy under a fundamentally flawed economic policy which implies a heavy economic presence of the state.

The most probable scenario is that Putin will spend his "retirement" as a Head of the significantly empowered State Council.

The most important part of President Vladimir Putin's message to the Federal Assembly on January 15 was not social and demographic, but constitutional. Putin said that Russia's constitution remains relevant, but proposed some important amendments. Political changes were not only limited to the constitution, but the Russian government has also been radically renewed. I see more negative aspects for investors than positive ones, as the Russian authorities once again showed that they are not interested in creating a law-based state with a competitive free-market economy.

(Photo: Shamil Zhumatov / Reuters)

The New Old Constitution

In order not to repeat what has already been said in the media, I will immediately move on to my opinion. I personally think that the amendments to the Russian constitution are primarily focused on:

1. Making the successor of Putin not weaker but more negotiable

Many now argue that Putin is taking full power with him as he leaves his post, severely limiting the next president. But this doesn't go well with Putin himself, who has repeatedly confirmed that he is against a parliamentary republic and any substantial weakening of the president's powers.

It seems that the amendments Putin initiated are not aimed at strengthening his own position after stepping down as president, but at providing a platform that will make it possible to resolve his disagreements with the future president, if they arise. Nonetheless, this is not a way to neutralize the future leader - it is no coincidence that Putin has stressed that the head of state remains the supreme commander-in-chief, to whom all heads of security agencies will continue to report.

The Head of State will also retain the monopoly on the dismissal of the Prime Minister and ministers, including due to the loss of confidence. This distribution of power essentially precludes Putin from returning to the post of head of government - he is unlikely to want to depend on a parliamentary majority or risk being dismissed by the next president.

The State Council will allow Putin to coordinate the foreign policy of Russia and arbitrage interests of different elite groups to keep the political balance - areas where Putin does his job well. The combination of new powers and new restrictions for the next President, in turn, is reminiscent of an agreement on mutual protection from abuse. If Putin had decided to remain a lifelong President, he could do so by simply lifting the existing term limits without much resistance of the Russian society.

2. Putting the existing status quo into a constitutional form

The Russian government has already been ignoring international law (especially when it comes to implementing decisions of the European Court of Human Rights) and eliminating any independence of the judicial system.

Now the President will get the right to independently initiate the dismissal of judges of the Constitutional and Supreme Courts. This step is, in fact, the last nail in the coffin of independence of the judicial system. Currently, the right to deprive judges of their powers belongs exclusively to the judicial community, represented by the Higher Qualification Board of Judges. This was considered to be one of the most important guarantees of the independence of the judiciary, at least formally.

3. Creating a "post-mortem" mechanism of regulating relations between elite groups

Seemingly, the search for a full-fledged Putin's successor has been replaced by the search for a political system that won't require such a successor. The renewed State Council as an advisory body encompassing all key state institutions will certainly help to prevent a ferocious confrontation between elites when there won't be a person to fully replace Putin's role in the existing informal hierarchy. However, the trade-off here is that the institution-building of the country has been delayed for another decade or two. In Russia, it is not the stable and established institutional environment that defines the balance of political power, but politicians who adapt and overwrite existing laws, including the constitution, to reflect the changed balance between different political personalities or groups.

Mishustin And His Team

(Source for the photo: Wikimedia; edited by author)

As we already know, Mikhail Mishustin, Head of the Federal Tax Service, has become the new Prime Minister of Russia. Mishustin is neither Putin's friend nor a member of his inner circle. The Federal Tax Service under Mishustin managed to simultaneously increase the tax burden and tax collection efficiency.

However, the success of the tax authorities has largely led to a slowdown in economic growth - Mishustin himself admitted publicly that this is not the healthiest situation, where tax collection growth is 33 times faster than GDP growth. In an interview with Vedomosti, he wasn't enthusiastic about the VAT increase, saying that it's good for budget revenue but not good for business.

Given the sudden change of government, the new Prime Minister is likely to have to do two key things opposite to those of the previous government: increase government spending after several years of reducing it, and ensure that the increased government spending won't lead to a corruption madness.

With the team of relatively young, promising, and apolitical yes-men, Mishustin has enough resources to build "state capitalism with a human face" in Russia, where the state supercharged by tech prudently distributes massive amounts of investments, providing a basis for further economic growth. At least that's how apologists of active state participation envision the near future of Russia.

While even the Chinese communist government understands the importance of lowering taxes amid an economic slowdown, Russia tries to stimulate the economy through raising taxes, state redistribution of financial resources, and keeping its budget surplus no matter what. Let me know if any country has managed to achieve sustainable long-term economic growth with such a counterintuitive (to put it mildly) economic policy.

Takeaways For Investors

1. It is a clear positive that the future political configuration in Russia will require a wider consensus of elites, as it will allow preventing a violent struggle for power in the long term.

2. The Russian economy will remain stable in its structural weakness. The Kremlin's highest priority is to maintain a triple surplus (of the trade balance, current account, and federal budget) even at a price of long-term growth and welfare of the Russian population. With the new government, Putin confirmed its course to ensure economic growth by implementing national projects that are heavily inspired by Soviet-type administrative command economy methods. Given the prohibitive level of corruption in Russia, the effectiveness of such investments is highly questionable even under the most technocratic government in the modern history of Russia.

3. Russian state-owned corporations can forcibly become more "socially responsible". President Vladimir Putin's social initiatives in his message to the Federal Assembly will cost an additional 450 billion rubles ($28 billion) in 2020. During his speech, Putin also suggested giving free access to "socially important" sites across the whole country. It remains to be seen how costly this initiative will turn out for Russian telecom operators. In the meantime, the appointed First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov is notorious for his proposal to raise 500 billion roubles from excessive profits of Russian mining and metal companies back in 2018.

Russia has never been a friendly place for minority investors, and I do not expect that something will change in a better way here. In Putin's Russia, the stock market is not considered as a wealth-creating mechanism of the nation, so it can be easily neglected under critical economic conditions in case of a global recession or oil price shocks.

Those investors who consider the macroeconomic situation in Russia stable due to $500 billion of foreign exchange reserves should remember that the Russian government is likely to use these reserves only as a last-resort measure. Before that, the government will try to extract as much taxes from the population and business as possible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.