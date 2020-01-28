Check Out Urbana Corp.: A Canadian Investment Company Trading At A 48% Discount

One negative is that the annual investment management fee was raised from 1.50% to 2.00%.

A big advantage to investing in some holding companies is the ability to purchase assets at a discount to net asset value. There are several ways you can benefit from a big discount:

- Dividend advantage: When purchasing a fund selling at a wide discount, you effectively get leverage at no cost. Let's say you buy a fund at a 50% discount. The investor is effectively paying only 50 cents for each $1 of assets. Because of this, the investor receives distributions from $1 worth of investments, having paid only 50 cents.

- Statistical analysis: Some active traders do historical analysis on a fund's discount to see how it is currently trading relative to its own history, or relative to its peer group. If you buy a fund at a 15% discount and sell it at a 5% discount, you earn 10% additional "alpha" relative to its NAV performance. Both the absolute and relative discounts are important. The Z-statistic over different time periods is a good way to measure relative discounts.

- Voluntary Tender Offers: Activists often try to force a closed-end fund or holding company trading at a large discount to do a voluntary tender offer at or near net asset value. The investors who participate in the tender offer recapture some of the discount to net asset value.

- Share Buybacks: The management of an investment holding company has the ability to purchase and retire its outstanding shares at market prices over time, which immediately benefits its shareholders. If the discount is large enough, the NAV can grow even in a flat or down market.

- Company Liquidation or Conversion to Open-End Mutual Fund: These are essentially equivalent to a 100% tender offer or 100% share buybacks and are highly beneficial. When an investment holding company or closed-end fund trades at a large discount, a liquidation or open-end conversion is like hitting a home run.

Urbana Corp. (OTCPK:UBAAF) is a Canada-based deeply discounted investment firm that invests mainly in the financial services sector - banks, broker dealers, stock exchanges and investment managers. The current portfolio is a mix of an actively managed, liquid portfolio (about 71%) with some less liquid private equity investments (about 29%).

There are two classes of fund shares that trade on the Toronto exchange in Canada (URB) (URB-A). There is also an ADR for the A shares, UBAAF, that trades OTC in the US. UBAAF is expressed in US dollars, while URB and URB-A are expressed in Canadian dollars, so you need to do a currency conversion when comparing the price of UBAAF with URB-A.

Current Shares Outstanding (as of January 17, 2020)

- 10,000,000 Common Voting shares - URB

- 39,478,327 Non-Voting Class "A" shares - URB-A

The non-voting class "A" shares and UBAAF currently trade for a discount of about 48% and there are two catalysts now in place that should narrow the discount over time:

1) Regular share buybacks

2) The annual distribution was recently raised from seven cents to eight cents (Canadian).

Share Buyback Program for Non-Voting A shares

The CEO Thomas Caldwell and his management team control over 50% of the voting common shares. Several years ago they started buying back the non-voting "A" shares. I have been tracking shares outstanding and have copied a table below which shows how shares outstanding have been steadily decreasing since 2009.

Since 2009, almost 40 million A shares have been retired. The SHSOUT column combines the total number of A shares and "B" common shares. The number of common shares has been fixed at 10,000,000 throughout this time period. Note that the NAV has been steadily rising during this period, partially assisted by the share buybacks. Annual distributions were initiated several years ago that reduce both the NAV and market prices.

Over the longer term since 2009, performance of UBAAF has been hurt somewhat by the weakness in the Canadian dollar, although that could reverse at some point in the future. I believe that weak commodity prices over the last decade have been a key factor that has hurt the Canadian dollar versus the US dollar.

Urbana NAV and Shares Outstanding SHSOUT NAV(C$) URB URB.A UBAAF (US$) URB.A Discount CAN $ 01/17/2020 49,478,327 5.13 2.71 2.64 2.04 48.54% 1.305900 01/10/2020 49,516,827 5.06 2.84 2.80 2.14 44.66% 1.305150 01/03/2020 49,563.600 5.13 2.82 2.71 2.17 47.17% 1.298150 12/31/2019 49,563,600 5.11 2.91 2.75 2.07 46.18% 1.296700 12/06/2019 49,612,900 5.11 2.82 2.87 2.14 43.84% 1.326600 12/31/2018 50,000,000 4.15 2.50 2.21 1.65 46.75% 1.365800 12/31/2017 50,000,000 5.0202 3.83 3.42 2.60 31.88% 1.252950 12/31/2016 52,863,200 4.4691 2.95 2.99 2.21 33.10% 1.343300 12/31/2015 53,388,500 3.4896 2.05 2.05 1.47 41.25% 1.390100 12/31/2014 57,548,300 3.2544 2.02 1.97 1.73 39.47% 1.265000 12/31/2013 60,525,200 2.8872 1.85 1.88 1.76 34.89% 1.062300 12/31/2012 69,579,000 1.8599 1.00 0.97 0.95 47.85% 0.992200 12/30/2011 74,408,000 1.7009 0.89 0.89 0.85 47.68% 1.019600 12/31/2010 81,066,100 1.8432 1.29 1.23 1.22 33.27% 0.997000 12/31/2009 87,526,320 2.0311 1.51 1.48 1.42 27.14% 1.052000

On August 29, 2019, Urbana fund management announced a new normal course issuer bid which allows it to purchase up to 3,963,322 more of its non-voting A shares. This is about 10% of the float. The fund has been gradually buying back some shares almost every week starting in August 2019.

One would normally expect the voting "B" shares to trade at a higher price than the non-voting "A" shares. But the steady share buybacks of the A shares by fund management have kept the two prices fairly close.

On January 6, 2020, the fund management announced an increase in the annual distribution to eight cents (C$0.08) per share on both the common and "A" shares. This was about a 14% increase from last year's distribution of C$0.07. Because of the currency conversion, the UBAAF shares will pay $0.0613 per share in US dollar terms. This dividend is a good way to capture some of the discount to net asset value every year.

Urbana Corp. - Top Ten Stock Holdings (as of January 17, 2020)

Real Matters Inc. (OTC:RLLMF) 13.01% CNSX Markets Inc. (Canadian Securities Exchange) 9.13% Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) 7.11% Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) 6.24% Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) 5.76% Citigroup (NYSE:C) 5.84% Radar Capital Inc., Class B 4.67% Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) 4.53% Detour Gold Corp. (OTC:DRDGF) 4.24% Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) 4.35%

UBAAF- Recent Total Return Performance (as of January 22, 2020)

Year NAV

YTD +1.70% 1 Year +20.49% 3 Year -0.02% 5 Year +7.99%

Free "Lottery" Ticket- Mining Claims

Urbana has owned mineral claims in Urban Township, Quebec, for a number of years. These mining claims are not included in the net asset value, and they are currently assigned a value of zero.

Management monitors the exploration activity in the area on an ongoing basis and may carry out exploration work on its mineral claims if and when it is deemed suitable. Urbana holds 44 claims in the area totaling 2,852.7 acres. Urbana has incurred mining expenditures totaling $1.1M of which $94,714 relates to 2018. These expenditures are recorded as a loss in computing “net realized gain on sale and disposal of investments” in the financial statement.

If ore body type tonnage is proven up in the future, and the determination has been made to move into the development phase, then future expenditures on development will be capitalized and tested for impairment. The amount of money laid out on exploration has not been material for Urbana and is expected to continue to be immaterial for the near term.

I view these mining claims as highly speculative, but they could have some real value if the gold price ever spikes up to over $2,000 per ounce.

Good News - Increased Distribution; Bad News - Higher Management Fee

Along with the good news of the increased distribution, management also recently announced an increase in the investment management fee from 1.50% to 2.00% effective January 1,2020. But to soften the blow a little bit, the investment advisor will cover all charges for brokerage and trade execution. We will see the net effect on the expense ratio in the next shareholder report, but I estimate the total cost will go up by about 25 basis points.

Urbana Corp.

Expense Ratio: 2.40%

Annual dividend: $0.08 Canada $

Market Cap: $102.5 million

Current Discount to NAV= -48.5%

Leverage: 6%

Average Daily Trading Volume= 1,995 shares

Average Daily Trading $ Volume= $4,000

UBAAF is illiquid and sometimes trades with a wide bid-asked spread. Use limit orders to purchase it. Now that there are zero commissions, you can split up your buy order into smaller pieces. If you need more liquidity, you can purchase the non-voting A shares which trade about 20,000 shares a day in Canada.

Urbana is not a good stock to buy for a very active short-term trader. But it can be a good holding for a patient long-term investor because of the wide discount to net asset value and several catalysts in place to gradually narrow the discount over time. Urbana also has some exposure to gold, so it can also be viewed as somewhat of a hedge for other investments.

