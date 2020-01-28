IAMGold: 2020 Outlook Is Dulled By Weak Guidance

In this article, I have analyzed IAMGold's (IAG) FY 2020 outlook in detail. The analysis considers the company's growth potential stemming from its pipeline projects and how such projects will blend in with its existing projects. I have also discussed IAG's financial standing to evaluate the strength of its balance sheet and income statement. The analysis reveals that the company's relatively high-cost production makes it slightly uncompetitive compared with peer gold miners. Although IAG looks cheaper based on selected valuation metrics, I believe it is suitably valued at present. Let's get into the details.

Financial profile

Balance sheet: IAG's ~$4 billion balance sheet looks attractive at this point despite the fact that it contains a meager ~$400 million long-term debt (or LTD), because the cash cover (~$635 million at the end of September 2019) is sufficient to ensure repayment of this debt. The total liquidity extends beyond ~$1 billion, thanks to the $500 million credit facility available with IAG. It's worth noting here that the LTD which represents "Senior Notes" will mature in 2025, and IAG has the option to go for earlier redemption of these Notes (in full or part) after April 2020. In contrast, if the company prioritizes the use of cash to support CAPEX on exploration and development of its ongoing projects, the existing loan would only put minimal pressure on its cash flows, thanks to the structuring of its loan repayments (Figure 2).

Figure 2 (Source: Q3 2019 financials, pg. 43)

A closer look at the company's balance sheet indicates that more than 60% of it is represented by non-current assets (and more importantly, its property, plant and equipment; worth ~$2.5 billion), which also hints towards the future growth opportunities associated with its mining properties.

(Author's Note: These numbers pertain to the third quarter ended on September 30, 2019, and as I write, we are almost a month away from seeing the financial results for Q4 2019. Nevertheless, I think we could reasonably apply a ±5% variation factor to these numbers to make them more representative of the current picture.)

Revenues and Earnings: IAG's Q3 2019 EPS came out at negative $0.01/share, witnessing slight improvement Y/Y (Q3 2018 loss/share was reported at $0.02), whereas the Q3 revenues jumped from $245 million to $274 million y/y (Q4 revenues/earnings figures are awaited). The company's cost of sales has historically reflected heavily on its revenues and kept its gross margins under pressure (Figure 3). The picture becomes clear when we compare IAG with Eldorado Gold (EGO) that is a peer Canadian gold miner having similar cap (Figure 4). Note that IAG and EGO respectively have market caps of ~CA$ 1.82 billion and ~CA$ 1.58 billion.

Figure 3 (Source: TIKR.com)

Figure 4 (Source: TIKR.com)

The two charts above reveal that despite having ~3x revenues compared with EGO, IAG struggles with its margins. I'm not indicating that EGO is a very profitable company. Rather, I think that if IAG can reduce these costs of sales, we could be hopeful of an improvement in its earnings and, consequently, the stock price. Nevertheless, it's encouraging to see that IAG's earnings (loss per share) has improved notably during the past two quarters.

So, what drives those high costs of sales?

A sizable chunk of those "cost of sales" are composed of operating costs and depreciation expenses (Figure 5), and based on the size of its mining assets, I doubt IAG could witness any notable reduction in the latter. Nevertheless, the company needs to control its operating costs by restructuring its production portfolio to replace higher-cost mining assets with low-cost, high-grade assets. In my view, two things are important here as we talk about operational catalysts. Increased production is needed to support IAG's top line revenues, while low-cost output is necessary to reduce the "operating costs" and thus contain its "cost of sales". It's not that simple, and we need to check the details.

Figure 5 (Source: Q3 2019 financials, pg. 52)

Production and costs - Performance versus expectations

During Q3 2019, IAG's attributable gold production was ~187 Koz, which increased to ~192 Koz during Q4. Consequently, FY 2019 production came out at ~762 Koz, which could not meet management's guidance range of ~765-810 Koz. Full-year production numbers came as a disappointment to the shareholders, who had been previously reassured by management that:

We look forward to continuing our momentum with stronger fourth quarter results, and we confirm our production and cost guidance.

Well, the production did not come out on par with expectations. Plus, costs are expected to be on the higher end of the full-year guidance range, which means we can expect Q4 EPS (if management could avoid loss per share) to remain under pressure. For reference, TCC (read: total cash costs) and AISC (read: All-In-Sustaining-Costs) have respective annual guidance ranges of $860-910/oz and $1,090-1,130/oz.

2020 in sight: What's worse, management's guidance for FY 2020 has been scaled down for both production and cost metrics (Table 1), which implies that unless gold prices show persistent strength to reach the levels of ~$1,600/oz (or higher) during the current year, IAG's price performance would remain unimpressive, because there is seemingly no significant near-term catalyst (near term = within a year) that could provide a boost to the share price.

Table 1 (Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha)

I say so because in the case of junior gold miners, any positive momentum in share price is largely driven by gold price gains followed by the company's fundamental strength. Since gold is currently consolidating within the range of ~$1,520-1,585/oz (Figure 6), any significant and sustainable breakthrough above $1,600/oz is less likely during FY 2020, which means that IAG would likely move sideways during FY 2020.

Figure 6 (Source: Finviz)

Challenges for management and gold price cycle

IAG's existing CEO, Steve Letwin, has retired and has been replaced by Gordon Stothart. Although the new CEO has worked with Steve Letwin, we have yet to see his contribution in bringing down the average AISC from the current levels of >$1,000/oz. These cost metrics could make AISC uncompetitive with peers if gold sees a major drop from the current levels. Although average gold prices this year are likely to be way higher than last year (~$1,350/oz in 2019 vs. ~$1,475/oz during 2020 - my expectation), gold is consolidating, which means the train could move in either direction. This raises the alarm for IAG, which struggles with maintaining profit margins.

Where does the Boto Gold Project fit in?

Nevertheless, there is a beacon of hope for the investors (though not a big one). The Boto Gold project (or Boto) is jointly owned by IAG and the GoS (read: Government of Senegal) in the ratio of 90%:10%. Although IAG has recently obtained exploitation permit for this resource-rich project (~1.432 Moz of gold), the 2019 optimization study indicates that project parameters have witnessed slight deterioration even though the $271 million project CAPEX is well-covered by IAG's existing cash position. Have a look at Figure 7 for details.

Figure 7 (Source: News Release dated January 13, 2020)

It's also evident from the table that with rising gold prices, project dynamics tend to become quite favorable for IAG. Boto's after-tax NPV (discounted at 6%) is expected to jump from ~$150 million to ~$219 million, based on an increase in gold prices from $1,250/oz to $1,350/oz during the project's life. Note that current gold prices are well above $1,500/oz, which means that the project currently entails significantly higher "NPV," "after-tax IRR" and a significantly reduced "payback period" compared with the numbers presented in the above table.

Based on the numbers in Table 1, adding Boto's 130 Koz average LOM (read: Life of Mine) gold production with IAG's lower-end annual production guidance of 700 Koz brings down the average AISC from $1,100/oz (assuming AISC at lower end of guidance range) to ~$1,060/oz. This cost reduction in itself is not significant enough to merit an investment case in the company, unless gold price pops up.

Other pipeline projects and their impact for IAG's 2020 outlook

Apart from the Boto Gold Project, IAG is also invested in the Côté Gold Project (~65% ownership) in Canada, which seems to be a more promising project than Boto. The LoM is extended to 18 years, with average LoM production of ~372 Koz (on a 100% basis) at average AISC of ~$700/oz. Even though these projects are in the development stages, IAG will only incur minimal CAPEX on their development during FY 2020, and its focus will be centered around the existing projects that have relatively higher cost metrics than these projects. This essentially means that the company's growth picture is stretched well into the next half-decade. As such, it does not provide a good leverage to rising gold prices, and this leads us to the last section of our discussion, i.e., valuation.

Valuation

Based on a number of comparative valuation metrics (Figure 8), I believe that IAG is suitably valued at current prices. The fact that the company has posted negative EPS during the past year and maintains a tight guidance range for FY 2020 production and costs alike explains why its NTM (read: Next Twelve Months) P/E ratio is the highest among selected peers. However, a high score on the NTM MC/FCF (Market Cap/Free Cash Flow) raises questions about the strength of IAG's liquidity.

Figure 8 (Source: TIKR.com)

Nevertheless, both its NTM TEV/REV (read: Total Enterprise Value/Revenues) and NTM TEV/EBITDA are lower than the rest. which confirms that the market does not expect much growth in the stock at present.

Conclusion and investment strategy

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that despite maintaining a robust balance sheet that demonstrates its strong liquidity, IAG is having difficulty in delivering attractive bottom line profitability in line with peers. The company does have a handful of promising gold projects in the pipeline that could bear fruit in the long term. Nevertheless, the outlook for FY 2020 is not very exciting, particularly when the company has adversely revised its FY 2020 production and cost guidance.

Based on its relative valuation and the technical price performance, I believe $2.80 is a suitable entry point, as it also denotes the average range of the previous wedge pattern formed in the share price chart (Figure 9).

Figure 9 (Source: Finviz)

