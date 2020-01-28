NTG: Significant Improvements, Worth Considering

One of the best asset classes for income-seeking investors is master limited partnerships. These are admittedly underfollowed by the market and, even on this site, it can be difficult to get information on any of them outside the largest players in the market. In addition, these companies have generally not been benefiting from the recent market rally, which is likely due both to their misunderstood nature and the fact that these companies are very difficult to include in most funds. This has caused these firms to boast much higher yields than anything else in the market and unlike most other things in the market, this money is received on a tax-advantaged basis. This is the reason why these assets are difficult to include in both funds and retirement accounts as the IRS does not want to wait forever to get their tax money. There are some specialty funds that do invest in these companies though. One of them is the Tortoise MLP Fund (NTG) and it will be the topic of the remainder of this article. As it can be difficult to obtain information on many of these companies, it may be a wise decision to invest in the sector through a professionally-managed fund and these funds can often boast higher yields than any individual partnership. Therefore, let us look at the guts of this fund and try to determine if it is right for your portfolio.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the Tortoise MLP Fund has the stated objective of generating a high level of total return, with an emphasis on distributions. This is actually very similar to what most other master limited partnership closed-end funds seek to achieve, so there does not really appear to be anything truly unique here. As is the case with competing funds, this one aims to achieve its objective by investing primarily in midstream master limited partnerships. One thing that is fairly unique though is that the fund specifically focuses on those companies that are active in the natural gas sector. As we will discuss later in this article, there is more growth potential for natural gas midstream companies than for crude oil or refined products partnerships so this could be a shrewd decision on the part of the fund.

A midstream company is one that is involved in the transportation (by pipeline, rail, barge, or truck), storage, and wholesale marketing of energy resources. In the case of natural gas, these companies also frequently engage in the gathering and processing of the resources. In some ways, these companies are perfect choices for master limited partnerships that aim to deliver a high level of income to their investors. This is because these transportation and other services are provided under long-term contracts that provide the midstream company with a steady source of revenue over extended periods of time. In addition, these contracts require that the customer send a certain minimum volume of resources down the pipelines or pay for that volume regardless. This all but guarantees that the midstream company will generate a certain level of cash flow that it can use to support its distribution. Another nice thing is that the cash flows of these firms depend on the volume of resources moving through their infrastructure and not on the price of those commodities. This should appeal to risk-averse investors in that they do not have to worry very much about fluctuations in commodity prices.

Those readers that are at least somewhat familiar with the midstream sector will likely recognize most of the companies in the fund's largest positions:

Source: Tortoise Advisors

The one position that might not be familiar to some investors is Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP). This is a midsized partnership and is admittedly somewhat smaller than many of the other firms shown here. The company does have operations in the Bakken, the Powder River basin, and the Permian, so it does have a relatively decent reach. In addition, as I discussed last week in an article over at Energy Profits in Dividends, the partnership boasts significant growth prospects and a very strong balance sheet, so it could be a reasonable investment. In this case, the fund is actually invested in the Crestwood Equity Partners LP 9.25% preferred units, which boast a higher yield than the common equity but does not have the same growth potential. This appears to be a move by the fund to achieve a little stability and a reasonably high distribution yield.

As my regular readers on the topic of funds are no doubt aware, I do not generally like to see any individual position in a fund account for more than 5% of its total assets. This is because this is approximately the level at which that asset begins to expose the portfolio as a whole to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any financial asset possesses that is independent of the broader market. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if the asset accounts for too large of a weighting in the overall portfolio then this risk is not going to be completely diversified away. Thus, the concern here is that some event may occur that causes the price of a given asset to decline when the market itself does not and if this asset is too heavily-weighted in the portfolio then it will drag the entire fund down with it. As we can see here, there are three companies in the portfolio that each account for more than 5% of the portfolio. These are fortunately all relatively large and well-financed companies so it is somewhat unlikely that any of them will encounter any financial problems or similar but admittedly the risk is not zero. Therefore, investors should be sure that they are willing to take on the risks of these companies individually before buying into the fund. With that said, this is more diversification than other midstream funds have.

One of the surprising things here is that for a master limited partnership fund, NTG has a sizable percentage of its assets invested into corporations. Of those companies on the chart above, both Targa Resources (TRGP) and The Williams Companies (WMB) are structured as corporations. These are not the only corporations that the fund has in its portfolio. We can clearly see this here:

Source: Tortoise Advisors

As we can clearly see, approximately 22% of the fund is invested in things that are structured as corporations. Corporations do differ somewhat from partnerships and these are the ones that most investors are more familiar with. A corporation does not receive the same tax benefits that partnerships do (in fact, investors are double-taxed if the corporation pays out a dividend) but these companies can be easily included in either a regular fund or a retirement account. In the midstream world, most companies structured as corporations have lower yields than ones structured as partnerships due both to the fact that they have to pay corporate taxes and they have more buying pressure on their equities.

As I mentioned earlier, NTG's web page specifically states that it has a particular focus on those companies operating in the natural gas midstream sector. It may come as a surprise then that the fund does not have an overwhelming proportion of its assets invested in these companies. We can clearly see that here:

Source: Tortoise Advisors

As we can see here, only about 36% of the fund's assets are invested in natural gas or natural gas liquids pipeline companies. However, the fund also has 24% of its assets invested in gathering & processing firms, which are also in the natural gas sector. Thus, the total amount of its assets that are exposed to natural gas midstream firms is about 60%. Clearly, this is an outsized exposure to the natural gas sector but the remaining 40% of the fund's assets provide a certain degree of diversity to the portfolio.

Why Invest In Natural Gas Midstream?

As I mentioned earlier in this article, there is likely more potential for growth in natural gas than in other midstream sectors. This is due mostly to the fact that the consumption of natural gas is likely to increase over the next thirty years while the consumption of other products is likely to remain flat over the same period. The Energy Information Administration pointed this out in its most recent Annual Energy Outlook:

Source: Energy Information Administration

The situation is much the same internationally as countries seek to convert to cleaner-burning sources of fuel in an effort to reduce their carbon emissions. We can see this here:

Source: International Energy Agency, DCP Midstream

This growing demand for natural gas for consumption purposes has been stimulating demand for the transportation of natural gas from the fields where it is produced to end user markets and will continue to do so. This is one of the reasons why we have seen so many of these companies constructing new natural gas infrastructure, which I pointed out and discussed in detail in articles on each respective company. In addition, the shale oil advancements that we have seen over the past several years have transformed the United States into the largest producer of natural gas in the world. The nation is also one of the few regions globally that actually has the ability to increase its production significantly even over current levels. This positions the nation quite well to become a major exporter to the world. Midstream companies should also be able to take advantage of this by transporting the natural gas meant for foreign markets to the terminals that actually handle shipping traffic. We also see some of these firms operating the actual terminals. All of this points to rising volumes being carried by natural gas midstream companies and this should prove positive for the cash flows of these companies.

Distributions

The primary way by which a master limited partnership delivers a return to its investors is through the distribution. In fact, many of these companies have distributions yielding high single or even double-digits. As such, we might expect this fund to also boast a relatively high yield. This is indeed the case as the fund pays out a quarterly distribution of $0.4225 per share ($1.69 per share annually), which gives it a 15.94% yield at the current share price.

One thing that may concern some potential investors is that a relatively high proportion of the fund's distributions is classified as return of capital. This is easily visible here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is not generating enough income off of its investments to cover its distribution and thus may be returning the investors' own money back to them. For obvious reasons, such a scenario is unsustainable over any kind of extended period. However, there are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital. One of these is distributing money that the fund receives from master limited partnerships. This is exactly what this fund is doing, so there is really nothing to worry about here. Overall, investors should just lean back and enjoy the tax-advantaged income.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolio. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like NTG, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the assets held by the fund minus any outstanding debt. It is, therefore, the amount that the fund's investors would receive if the fund were immediately liquidated and shut down.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is less than net asset value. This is because such a scenario essentially means that we are acquiring the assets of the fund for less than they are actually worth. Fortunately, this is the case right now. As of January 23, 2020 (the latest date for which data was available as of the time of writing), NTG had a net asset value of $11.61 per share. However, shares of the fund actually trade hands for $10.60 per share, which gives it a 8.70% discount to net asset value. This is a reasonable price to pay for the fund.

Conclusion

In conclusion, master limited partnerships are an excellent vehicle for income investors and those that focus on natural gas also have reasonably strong growth potential. The Tortoise MLP Fund is one of the few funds that provide exposure to the sector and those investors that are not experts in the sector may want to consider investing in it via a fund. In my last article on this fund, I stated that it did not have enough diversity for my tastes. This appears to be something that it has fixed and now it appears to be a much more worthy investment.

