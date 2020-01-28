Gap Inc.: Narrow, But Viable, Path With Spin-Off Plans Canceled

GPS still is cheap enough to make the stock an intriguing bet on another turnaround at Old Navy - but that's basically the only pillar left in the bull case.

But it appears likely that the company's decision to cancel a planned spin-off of that unit was driven by its legacy brands, which couldn't support a standalone business.

Gap (GPS) is keeping Old Navy. The company announced on Thursday that it was canceling a planned spin-off of its largest concept - and that seems like good news.

But why it's good news, and how Gap got to this point, are the problems. The decision to pull the spin almost certainly was driven by poor performance by both Old Navy and the rest of Gap Inc. in recent quarters. Meanwhile, management was insisting as recently as the Q3 conference call on November 21 that it was not reversing field, even after announcing the departure of former CEO Art Peck two weeks before that call.

Admittedly, GPS stock still looks cheap, particularly assuming Old Navy can rebound from recent woes, and that's the core reason I've stuck with the stock despite steady declines. But this is a story that I liked better at $30 as a value play than I do as a turnaround at $18, and the concerns are real. After the past 18 months, the bull case seems much thinner - and I'm starting to look for the exit.

The Spin Gets Pulled

At this point, the decision to keep Gap Inc. seems like the right move. I argued back in October that management, even with a September event devoted specifically to the spin, simply hadn't made a coherent case as to the necessity of splitting Old Navy off from the rest of the company. Yet, the spin wasn't anticipated to be cheap, costing $300-350 million upfront (~5% of the current market capitalization) and $70-90 million in annual dis-synergies.

That problem continued on the Q3 conference call in November. Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger asked about the rationale, pointing out that each of Gap's brands had "completely separate organizations". Interim CEO Robert Fisher noted that the brands had different business models; CFO Teri List-Stoll pointed to "friction [that occurs] whenever you have a portfolio" of brands and argued that differing brand needs could influence the timing of capital allocation and "rollout initiatives".

To be blunt, that's still not a credible answer. Capital allocation is not a problem for Gap, which closed Q3 with a little over $1 billion in cash and short-term investments, and is repurchasing ~$50 million in stock every quarter. There seems little reason why separate brand organizations can't have a growth focus for Old Navy and a value/margin emphasis at Gap and Banana Republic.

Of course, the strategic rationale (or lack thereof) isn't why the spin is being pulled. Fisher admitted in the press release this month that the decision was driven by "the cost and complexity" of the spin, "combined with softer business performance". Those drivers are obvious concerns. The fact that it took this long for Gap to step back from the spin is another.

Management Concerns Rise

I've written before that Gap management gets credit for being honest about its missteps, particularly in terms of assortments, and has had too many occasions for that honesty. The spin, plus commentary on the Q3 conference call, add to a growing sense that there are significant execution issues at work.

Gap already has said that Old Navy missed on its women's assortment, and before Q3 predicted that improvement wouldn't arrive until 2020. But even in that context, Q4 looks disappointing, with the company pulling down full-year consolidated revenue guidance ahead of the quarter and citing Old Navy as a culprit. Meanwhile, List-Stoll added to that unit's list of worries, noting that marketing had been an issue as well, with the company focusing too heavily on discounting instead of brand-building.

At Athleta, in-store traffic was affected by both messaging and product displays, according to the CFO. Gap sales remain in free fall, though the company did, at least per the Q3 call, deliver improvements in denim management had promised in September. Banana Republic had "some product softness" and "sub-optimal mix in key sizes".

Gap is looking for a new, permanent CEO - and it's fair to wonder, and maybe expect, significant changes elsewhere in key positions. A new head of Athleta already has been hired, but Old Navy chief Sonia Syngal should be on the proverbial hot seat. So, too, should List-Stoll after guidance revisions in recent years, though it's possible her modeling is being impacted by overly confident projections at the unit level.

Again, GPS already is a story that went from "sum of the parts" in 2018 to a clear turnaround play at the moment. It's difficult to buy, or own, a turnaround without faith in management, and it's difficult to have that faith at the moment. The problems here certainly aren't all self-inflicted: Banana Republic and Gap are not brands well-positioned for the current environment, at least in the U.S., and Peck at least made an effort to shrink those businesses rather than throw more good money after bad. Brick-and-mortar retail as a whole is under significant pressure.

But in this environment, there's just not much room for error. Gap needs a new CEO, a new plan, and possibly some new executives.

The Rest of Gap Inc.

The cancellation of the spin-off also further suggests that there are performance worries beneath those already known in terms of same-store sales struggles at the Old Navy and Gap brands, in particular. In conjunction with Q3, it appears that the Gap brand - and thus what was supposed to be the remainco - is in even worse shape than it appeared.

In fact, coming out of the quarter, it's fair to wonder if the Gap brand actually has negative value. List-Stoll, after noting improvements in revenue trends in denim, had this to say about margins:

Despite these positives, we still have much work ahead to restore profitability to the Gap brand. The margin rate improvement has not been sufficient to offset the negative revenue trends and leverage the cost structure.

Gap Inc. doesn't break out ongoing profitability by segment, and to my knowledge, hasn't disclosed operating losses at the Gap brand in the past. Commentary in September did suggest it was possible that unit was in the red, and a 2017 presentation implied low-single digit EBIT margins in fiscal 2016. In that context, those two sentences - note the word "restore" rather than "improve" - suggest more forcefully that the Gap brand is running losses.

Meanwhile, same-store sales are down 8% through the first three quarters of fiscal 2019 (ending January), against a soft -6% comparison. And the CFO also noted that discussions with landlords about store closures "continue to be challenging". Gap Inc. closed FY18 with nearly $6 billion in operating lease liabilities, per the 10-K. Gap and Banana Republic locations in North America account for nearly one-third of the total store count after Q3. Even acknowledging that Old Navy has larger (and likely more expensive) stores, Gap and Banana in North America alone may have in the range of $1.5 billion in remaining lease liabilities.

Obviously, these issues aren't necessarily surprising. But it does appear like the news outside of Old Navy is even worse than expected, even with the company modestly raising implied same-store sales guidance for Q4 in conjunction with the spin-off announcement. Same-store sales figures, the (admittedly brief) commentary on the Q3 call, and the decision to finally back away from the spin-off all suggest a similar conclusion: the remainco wouldn't have been healthy enough to be a standalone company. It appears that Gap Inc. didn't reverse its spin-off plans because it changed CEOs; it did so because it didn't have much of a choice.

If that's the case, then it's unwise to assign material net value to the non-Old Navy brands. Athleta still seems to have value, given plans for $1 billion in revenue. But operating lease liabilities appear to be an increasingly large problem - and potentially a large enough problem to be a factor in the scuttled spin-off.

The Case for GPS

And so, the case for GPS at $18 has become exceedingly simple: it basically is Old Navy stock without the added cost and name change. With the market cap down to $6.4 billion, modest improvements - or disappointments - elsewhere can matter. But net of lease liabilities, it increasingly looks like hopes for a couple of billion dollars in value outside of Old Navy were far too optimistic.

As frustrating as performance has been, and even with rising management concerns, it's worth remembering that's still a quite intriguing bet:

Source: Gap September presentation

Old Navy has been a phenomenal business, going from zero to nearly $8 billion in sales in just 25 years. Margins from FY16 through FY18 were in line with rightly respected off-price names TJX Companies (TJX) and Ross Stores (ROST).

To be sure, it has not been a phenomenal business in fiscal 2019. The concept will post "meaningful margin degradation" on a full-year basis, as List-Stoll put it after Q3. Consolidated operating margin likely will compress in the range of 250 bps year over year, based on guidance, and Old Navy will be the core driver per Gap Inc. itself.

Still, the business should generate something in the range of $1 billion in EBITDA this year, suggesting GPS as a whole is valued at a little over 6x EV/EBITDA based on that concept alone. ROST and TJX are well into the double digits. If Gap can even stabilize Old Navy in FY20, shares should be able to clear $20. If the concept can get back to its ~3% average comp growth posted in the five years before FY19 and return margins to the mid-teens, a 9x-10x multiple hardly seems unreasonable. That would suggest a double from current levels.

But those obviously are two big "ifs", and Gap still has a long way to go to inspire confidence in the turnaround. The Q4 report next month will be the first opportunity, but that aside, the stock lacks a catalyst until a new CEO details new plans - and potentially makes some changes. In the meantime, Gap stock will have potential, and still plenty of risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.