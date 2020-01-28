These 3 Blue Chips Are Set To Beat The Market Throughout The 2020s

Despite the recent run-up, more gains are likely in store so long as the Fed remains dovish and continues Not QE, even if in a reduced manner.

The Fed continues to add assets to their balance sheet, which injects liquidity into the financial system, inflating assets such as stocks.

Today, I share three stocks that offer compelling valuations after the U.S. stock market's recent explosion upward. Despite this movement higher, I don't forecast it violently ending soon.

SPY To $350

In front of a backdrop of loose monetary policy, SPY to $350 seems highly probable. Of course, nothing is guaranteed. But as with all of life's pursuits, a probability can be assigned, and in this case, I am assigning a high probability that we reach $350 in a steady, methodical melt-up. As can be seen below, the Fed's balance sheet tightening has reversed, which has spurred this massive rally higher.

Source: FRED

This means that many of the high-flying growth stocks will continue to soar or at least melt up. However, the moment the Fed deems the rally and its breadth to have run too far, which may be soon, these same high flyers will come ripping down. Therefore, selecting individual tickers is as important as ever so as to reap the upside, while ensuring we don't experience violent declines as a result of buying into a market at all-time highs.

Today, I share with you a few of my favorite names, each of which has robust, stable free cash flows and reasonable valuations, in light of their growth prospects.

Constellation Brands: Compelling Valuation (PT $240)

Constellation Brands (STZ) has been in about an 18-month consolidation period, during which I have been accumulating the stock in the various accounts my partners and I manage. This stock is eerily similar to a stock I've been adamant about, Broadcom (AVGO), which has been experiencing a similar consolidation for very similar reasons, albeit in completely different industries. That is, just like Broadcom, Constellation is currently undergoing a transformational re-alignment.

Source: YCharts

This has created a depressed valuation for the company.

Source: YCharts

While 43x free cash flow is too pricey, a more fair valuation would rest somewhere in the low 30s, implying 22% upside from here. This would be a valuation based on Constellation's core beer, wine, and spirit businesses, which generate strong, stable free cash flows.

Constellation Brands: Digging Deeper

Constellation Brands is most notably the producer of three of the most popular beers on earth, Corona, Pacifico, and Modelo, although they do have a host of lesser known wine, beer, and spirits in their portfolio of brands. These brands, however, do not contribute meaningfully to their overall financial performance in the same way that Corona and Pacifico do.

Source: Constellation Brands Investor Relations

On the back of Corona, Pacifico, and Modelo, which will continue to grow well as Americans flock to warmer states, such as Texas and Florida, Constellation has achieved the strongest growth in beer sales among all of their competitors. Further, these beer sales are generating fantastic top line and free cash flow growth.

Source: Constellation Brands Investor Relations

As the above chart depicts, Constellation's beer sales are driving the company's financial performance, and in light of this, the company has decided to strategically realign themselves, so as to fully capture their strength in beer, while positioning themselves for a changing future.

The Strategic Realignment

Constellation's realignment has entailed auctioning off their stagnant beer, wine, and spirit performers, concentrating on their core beer offerings through product line extensions, and investing in the growing trend of marijuana consumption globally.

This realignment has caused much trepidation for prospective investors, creating a period of share price consolidation, which also presents a fantastic opportunity for new investors to pick up the strongest beer brands (in terms of growth) in America at a reasonable valuation.

The Curious Case Of Canopy Growth

Before we dive into the financials, anybody who buys Constellation Brands must know that they are essentially making an investment in two primary offerings: Core Corona, Modelo, and Pacifico beer businesses and marijuana via Constellation's collection of securities tied to Canopy Growth (CGC).

Over the course of the last 2 years or so, Constellation has built a 36% equity stake in Canopy, which will almost certainly increase to 41% before an additional set of warrants expire in May of 2020. In essence, buying Constellation gets you some of the strongest beer brands currently in America and a 36%, that will likely soon become 41%, stake in Canopy, a marijuana producer.

Canopy represents Constellation's response to the Innovator's Dilemma. That is, Constellation Brands has seen the writing on the wall: legal marijuana sales will chip away, even if ever so slightly at alcohol sales, on which Constellation is at present entirely dependent. The following sums up the company's approach to managing their business.

We’re always looking ahead and willing to make smart, calculated and bold decisions that help drive industry-leading growth and shareholder value. We’re agile enough to adapt to changing consumer preferences, and we’re not afraid to disrupt the industry or ourselves to achieve our long-term goals. This strategy has allowed Constellation Brands to become the fastest growing large CPG company in the U.S. at retail over the past two years.

And in that vein, Constellation has experienced all of the headaches associated with staving off new technologies (in this case marijuana) from eating away at a company's legacy business.

Constellation Brands Financial Analysis: Investigating The CGC Stake

Constellation trades at their lowest valuation in 5 years, despite growing their free cash flow steadily over the same period. Of course, the market is forward looking, and the specter of poor GAAP financial performance from their Canopy equity stake and collection of derivative securities tied to Canopy's stock performance loom heavy over the share price.

But GAAP can often mislead investors; hence, I share with my readers long term and present trends in free cash flow. As can be seen below, while Constellation's valuation has been depressing further and further, their free cash flow has been growing higher and higher.

Source: YCharts

The above chart reveals the extent to which additional debt from the Canopy investment and the burden of their collection of volatile, underperforming derivatives have had on their GAAP financial performance.

Their equity stake in Canopy, which forces Constellation to book 36% of Canopy's earnings (which are all losses), and their collection of derivatives tied to Canopy's share price have wrought havoc on Constellations' financials throughout 2019, sending their net income negative through the losses they've had to recognize, according to GAAP.

This is further illustrated through the following graph, in which we see growing free cash flow per share but violently declining net profit margin.

Source: YCharts

Under the equity method of accounting, by which Constellation accounts for their 36% stake in Canopy, Constellation recognizes a portion of Canopy's earnings or losses based on their stake in the company. Therefore, Canopy's persistent negative net income, which won't change anytime soon, continues to weigh on the GAAP financial performance of Constellation.

However, this is completely immaterial to Constellation's free cash flow, which is unaffected by the fluctuations of their highly volatile Canopy investment. What is material to Constellation's free cash flow is the debt that they are servicing after raising money to pour $4B into their canopy investment through a combination of equity, warrants, and convertible debt.

Wall Street has put Constellation in the penalty box because of their ownership of billions of dollars worth of Canopy securities, both in equity and through sets of warrants and convertible debt. With Canopy mired in uncertainty, it's somewhat justified, but altogether misses the strength of Constellation's underlying business that continues to grow robustly and generate strong free cash flow.

In fact, Constellation continues to generate solid real free cash flow each quarter and each year. Further, their divestments of stagnant and underperforming wine and spirits businesses will lead to substantial deleveraging for Constellation throughout 2020, which will enable them to resume their $2B share repurchase program in earnest. The chart below depicts the company's recent commitment to reducing their share count through share repurchases.

Source: YCharts

In sum, if you decide to purchase Constellation, you are getting incredibly successful core beer businesses, which continue to grow in the double-digits, complemented by an exposure to the fledgling marijuana business. The latter is uncertain and volatile, but such is the case when dealing with new industries and the companies therein.

If you'd like to read more about Constellation's present prospects, check out the article, "Constellation Brands: Turning Canopy Growth From Inside," by @The Master of Coins. He does a masterful job of illustrating the present situation for Constellation and their Canopy investment. Additionally, the comments of the article further shed light on the entire situation.

Salesforce: Growth At A Reasonable Price (PT $263)

Salesforce (CRM) is what I consider a "Growth At A Reasonable Price" play to take a page from the great Peter Lynch. That is, Salesforce by no means represents "value" in its traditional sense, but in light of Salesforce's top line and free cash flow growth, their premium valuation actually represents good value. In buying Salesforce, I am not looking for a radical re-rating of the stock's valuation. Instead, I am looking for a melt-up scenario as the company continues to grow aggressively toward their yearly objective of 20% CAGR on the top line.

Salesforce is the industry standard for cloud-based client relationship management software. To sum up the company, I took a direct quote from their overview page, which you would find if you visited their overview page:

Salesforce is the world's #1 customer relationship management platform. Our cloud-based CRM applications for sales, service, marketing, and more don’t require IT experts to set up or manage – simply log in and start connecting to customers in a whole new way. More than 150,000 companies use Salesforce CRM to grow their businesses by strengthening customer relationships. CRM helps companies understand their customers’ needs and solve problems by better managing customer information and interactions – all on a single platform that’s always accessible from any desktop or device.

Reasons for liking Salesforce:

Robust, stable, and growing revenues and free cash flow Massive gross margins (~75%) Industry standard/best of breed for client management Marc Benioff is one of the best, most focused CEOs around

Salesforce has been growing their free cash flow steadily at a rate of 28.69% yearly for the last five years. They have been growing it at this rate while adding 33% more shares to their float! To add that many shares and still grow at 28.69% is incredible!

Source: YCharts

Between acquisitions through equity and stock-based compensation, Salesforce has been adding many shares to their float. However, the rate at which they've added shares will likely taper over the coming decade, as their free cash flow will be able to service any acquisition strategies. Notwithstanding all of the dilution over the last 10 years, their free cash flow continues to grow nicely.

Source: YCharts

The chart above illustrates that free cash flow has actually grown 35.94%, backing out the effects of dilution that we get when analyzing it on a per share basis.

Salesforce currently forecasts about $34B in revenue by 2024, which is reasonable at a 20% CAGR.

Source: Salesforce

If the company maintains their 10x P/S multiple, which is very possible considering ~75% gross margins and a massive runway for free cash flow growth, this would put a $350B valuation on the company by 2024. This equates to a market-beating CAGR in share price alone of 20.68%.

And this is not a castle in the sky scenario. This is a company growing sales at an average of 20% yoy with 75% gross margins and massive free cash flow generation. This is Growth At A Reasonable Price.

Looking Into The 2020s

Salesforce's strategy portends a future in which Salesforce's share price outperforms the market, even in light of their premium valuation as of today. That is, Salesforce's management (read Marc Benioff and his awesome team) has their sights set on explosive growth, which they've delivered heretofore.

At some point in the future, the tide will turn in terms of the management's orientation toward maximizing shareholder value; in that, they will reach a point at which their labor will yield such substantial free cash flow that they will initiate a capital return program to reverse the effects of their years of dilution. This will only serve to further supercharge annualized returns on their shares.

Yes, Salesforce trades at a very premium valuation, but let's take a look at what the present value of their future cash flows would mean to us, the unassailable shareholders.

CRM: Discounted Cash Flow Model

Assumptions Values FCF To Equity Growth Rate (10yr) 25% Terminal Growth Rate 1% Discount Rate (90yr Annualized Return S&P 500) 9.8% Initial Free Cash Flow To Equity Per Share $4.13 Fair Value $263.55

Source: YCharts

Of course, 25% for 10 years, consecutively, is a lot to ask, but with Salesforce dominating the client management software market, the company could easily generate such growth through a combination of growing revenue, ceasing further dilution, and executing a share repurchase program at some point throughout the 2020s.

No discounted cash flow model is perfect, and we all know what assumptions are known to do to us. So please feel free to address any concerns you have with my modeling in the comments below!

Amazon: King Of The Cloud (PT $2700)

Amazon's share price has been in a multi-year consolidation phase, but I can assure you their underlying business has been doing anything but. Despite calls for mid-teens growth of their revenues in 2019, their 3rd quarter revenues actually came in at 24% yoy growth. With the Fed pumping money into assets, indirectly, the consumer feels wealthier than ever, which is likely a contributing factor, spurring that strong top-line growth.

But the more important narrative is that AWS is quickly becoming a $500-$1T business. And as with their online retail business, they are absolutely dominating the cloud in terms of market share.

A $500B to $1T valuation for their cloud business alone may sound unbelievable, so I'll leave this question for my readers so as to drive this point home:

What would you pay for a company generating $33B in sales yearly, growing at ~40% yoy with 30% operating margins?

The market is currently paying $160B for Salesforce with only ~$15B in revenues and actually slower growth rates. Additionally, the market is paying $170B for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), which has $11B in revenues and again slightly slower growth rates. So it should be paying at least $500B for Amazon's AWS, which means the market is valuing Fulfillment By Amazon, their core e-commerce business, Alexa's potential as a device embedded in 100 million+ householders, subscription services, and their growing ad services revenue at $450B.

It's ridiculous, frankly. Yes, the company is massive already, but their size alone shouldn't be creating such a massive undervaluation relative to Amazon's sum of the parts valuation.

The market has Amazon completely wrong, and it's only a matter of time before Amazon re-rates with AWS as a $500B-$1T company by itself. My price target for Amazon is $2700 currently, and I see that arriving in the next 2-3 years, as AWS continues to execute, ads continue to grow, and they monetize Alexa eventually.

If you'd like to learn more about investing in Amazon's cloud business, check out my article entitled, "Microsoft Vs. Amazon: Valuing The Cloud."

Concluding Thoughts

In a world of central bank largess, assets will continue to inflate. Many probably think we are heading for another "Christmas Massacre;" however, we must remember to contextualize that violent correction. The Fed was projecting multiple rate cuts throughout 2019. The Fed was unwinding its balance sheet aggressively. Today, the Fed plans to cut again potentially, and they're actually adding to the balance sheet! I know I shared this following chart already, but it's so worth sharing again, because it is the driving force behind this circus:

Source: FRED

While I have no idea what the future brings, I also know that jumping to the sidelines during another round of market manipulation by the Fed does not a great investment plan make. Buying STZ, CRM, and AMZN for the long term does.

Let me know what you think in the comments below and thanks for reading everyone!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRM, AMZN, STZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.