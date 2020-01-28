S&P 500 Completes First Lévy Flight Event Of 2020

Summary

The S&P 500 completed the Lévy flight event it began last week, with investors fully shifting their forward-looking focus to 2020-Q4 in setting current-day stock prices, as expected.

As of the close of trading on Friday, January 24, the S&P 500 was at 3,295.47.

The shift in focus was completed as the outbreak of a new SARS coronavirus in China came to dominate headlines during the week.