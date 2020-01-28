S&P 500 Completes First Lévy Flight Event Of 2020
The S&P 500 (Index: SPX) completed the Lévy flight event it began last week, with investors fully shifting their forward-looking focus to 2020-Q4 in setting current-day stock prices, as expected.
As of the close of trading on Friday, January 24, 2020, the level of the S&P 500 was 3,295.47.
The shift in focus was completed as the outbreak of a new SARS coronavirus in China came to dominate headlines during the week. Here are the market-moving headlines we noted during the holiday-shortened trading week of January 2020:
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
- Oil market shrugs off Libya crisis amid ample global supply
- Bigger trouble developing in Asia, Eurozone
- Risk assets fall as Chinese virus triggers anxiety
- China's Baoshang Bank to be taken over by local governments, state firms
- South Korea posts slowest annual GDP growth since financial crisis
- Euro zone companies cut loan applications for first time in six years: ECB
- Germany likely to lose the most from trade diverted by U.S.-Sino deal
- Trump says Fed has lowered rates too slowly
- Wall Street falls as China virus reaches the U.S.
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
- Oil slides 2% as glut forecast, China virus overshadow Libya disruption
- U.S. home sales surge to near two-year high; supply at record low
- Trump says Fed raising rates was a mistake: CNBC
- Stocks edge up, oil drops as China virus worries abate
Thursday, January 23, 2020
- Oil falls 2% as specter of China virus threatens fuel demand
- Bigger trouble, stimulus developing in Asia:
- S&P 500 gains, Nasdaq hits new high as investors eye earnings, coronavirus
Friday, January 24, 2020
- Brent logs worst weekly loss in a year as China virus fears swell
- Early signs of rebound in Eurozone?
- And Japan? Slowing contraction in Japan factory activity eases fears of recession: flash PMI
- The S&P 500 has worst day since October as virus fears mount
Elsewhere, Barry Ritholtz lays out a short list of the positives and negatives he found in the past week's economics and market-related news. Between us and him, did we catch them all during the MLK holiday-shortened trading week?
