TransAct: Asymmetric Value In Food Preparation

Our long thesis on TransAct Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACT) is built on four key pillars. 1) We see significant growth in the automation and streamlining of the food preparation industry. 2) We believe that TACT has developed strong competitive advantages in their solution. 3) TACT has asymmetric value as a potential unicorn Software as a Service (SaaS) business with significant recurring revenue. 4) TACT has funded development using cash flow from legacy businesses limiting transition risk.

Our insights are derived from a deep dive into product development, customer and market research, and the role of marketing strategy and launch preparation. A core element in our investment strategy is the expectation that human costs will continue to increase, government regulation will be more stringent and food preparation is ripe for automation. At an enterprise value of approximately $83.1 million, we believe that the market is valuing TACT for their legacy businesses while providing a free option for their newly released cloud-based SaaS restaurant solutions business.

Legacy Businesses

TACT IPO’d in August 22, 1996 as a printer company composed of the printer business of various subsidiaries of the Tridex Corporation. Their business model is composed of selling both their printing terminals into various industries and then following up with maintenance service, spare parts, accessories and printing supplies. The key legacy industries served are restaurant and hospitality, banking, casino and gaming, lottery, and oil and gas exploration markets. The company designs all their products and uses contract manufacturers in Asia for the vast majority of the manufacturing.

Restaurant & Hospitality

Historically, TACT’s offering in this market included a terminal and printer used to print easy-to-read food rotation labels and receipts. However, in 2019, TACT launched a new cloud-based restaurant management terminal and solution offering to manage the food preparation and labeling needs of the restaurant and hospitality industry. A more thorough analysis of this new offering is described below.

This market segment typically represents 8%-9% of TACT’s revenues. We believe that going forward this market segment represents the most exciting opportunity for the company based upon their new service offering.

Banking

TACT used to sell a printing solution used by financial institutions to print deposit and withdrawal receipts and to validate checks at bank teller stations. The company exited this market as of December 31, 2018.

Casino & Gaming

TACT sells a printing solution that prints tickets or receipts instead of issuing coins at casinos, racetracks and other gaming venues. Additionally, TACT provides a software solution that enables casinos to create promotional coupons and marketing messages in real-time at the slot machine.

Historically, this market segment represented between 30%-50% of TACT’s revenues. The lumpiness of these revenues is highly correlated with the number of new casinos that are being built and how often the casinos decide to refresh their slot machines. For example, TACT shipped 3,150 EPIC 950 printers in June 26, 2019 to the new Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett, Massachusetts.

Lottery

TACT primarily sells lottery printers to International Gaming Technology (“IGT”). The non-exclusive agreement with IGT expired in December 31, 2019. The company has only one internal sales representative for this market segment.

The revenues for this market segment have shrunk dramatically from approximately 17% to approximately 6% and with the expectation that the company will exit this market after the agreement with IGT having expired at the end of 2019.

Oil & Gas

TACT sells a printing solution for printing wide format well logs and for plotting seismic, side scan sonar and mapping data. The company has only one dedicated sales representative for this market segment.

This market segment typically represents 1%-2.5% of TACT’s revenues and is highly correlated with the number of exploratory wells being drilled and the price of oil.

TransAct Services Group (“TSG”)

Aside from selling the terminals and printers, TACT also sells consumables, replacement parts, maintenance and repair services. This service offering includes extended warranties, multi-year maintenance and 24-hour guaranteed replacement product service. Supplies can be ordered via phone or their self-service website (www.transactsupplies.com).

This market segment typically represents 17%-25% of TACT’s revenues and is dependent upon customer usage and the number of terminals and printers that are currently in use.

Asymmetric Value Investment Opportunity

For the past four years, revenues have been consistent at between $54mm-$60mm, with Gross Margins in the 40%-50% range. The fluctuations have mainly come from one-time bulk purchases from their various customers. Additionally, dividends have steadily increased from $0.32 per share to $0.36 per share and they have bought back shares each year as they have consistently generated free cash flow. What has been hidden until now, is that the company had been developing a new product offering using proceeds from their free cash flow. While the market currently values TACT based on its legacy business, the true value of the company is the emergence of their cloud based Back of House Automation System (BOHA!).

Back Of House Automation (“BOHA!”)

On March 4, 2019, TACT launched a comprehensive ecosystem of cloud-based SaaS apps and hardware solutions that will revolutionize how restaurant and food service companies manage their back-of-house operations. BOHA! is the first single-vendor solution to combine applications for Inventory Management, Temperature Monitoring of Food and Equipment, Food Safety Labeling, Food Recalls, Checklists & Procedures, Equipment Service Management and Delivery Management in a single platform. Each BOHA! solution combines cloud-based SaaS applications with hardware and accessories to deliver superior results for critical back-of-house operations. BOHA! offers a one-stop solution for restaurants and food service companies to address their current back-of-house operating requirements while providing a future-ready platform capable of addressing back-of-house operations as they continue to evolve.

BOHA! can be viewed as an emerging moat for TACT. Typically, companies in this arena are neither well capitalized nor have the free cash flow to finance the development for this suite of SaaS cloud-based enterprise ecosystem. From our deep dive approach, we also see an obviousness for these solutions. Our discussions with restaurant and food service operators revealed similar, in some cases identical, language between the operator’s needs and BOHA! solutions. Notably, many of these solutions will proactively meet requirements for an increasingly stringent regulatory environment.

Source: Company Marketing Material[1]

BOHA! Applications

Labeling is the most used application in the BOHA! ecosystem. Regulation has required pre-made packaged meals to have mandatory data items on the label. When a grab-and-go meal is prepared a label can be printed from the app which would not only include the nutritional information but also the best before date. Additionally, labeling is required when storing and preparing ingredients that have a shelf life. For example, when an employee opens a bag of lettuce a best before date label would need to be applied to the bag before returning the bag into the cooler. This data would also be sent to the cloud and could be tracked for compliance and inventory management purposes.

The Food Prep application uses historical data to help restaurants determine how much food to prepare each day. This helps increase margins and reduce food waste.

A Checklist application itemizes and provides details of the companies Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). This is important as it will help ensure consistency in operating procedures and reduce training costs in the environment of 100%+ annual employee churn. Recipes and other traditional paper-based items can be stored within the terminal.

The Temp application improves upon the current method of logging food temperatures by digitizing and automating the process using a handheld device with alerts and predetermined corrective procedures. The data is also stored in the cloud which enables management to ensure temperature controls within the restaurant are being adhered to. This helps management ensure that they are in compliance with health and safety regulations and guarantee the quality of the food prepared.

Timer digitizes the timing, with alerts and reports, for cooking, cooling and preparing food items. There is also integration with the Temp application to ensure proper food preparation. A potential use case would be when deep frying frozen chicken. In this case, a piece of frozen chicken would need to thaw for a predetermined amount of time, then fried for a predetermined amount of time and then left to cool for a certain amount of time before serving to the customer.

The Sense application, coupled with sensors, monitors the temperature and humidity levels inside refrigerators, freezers and other storage containers and areas. This is helpful in ensuring that food is stored in optimum environments to minimize waste and the potential for spoilage. Temperature setting is an insurance policy for restaurants as specified personnel can be notified if the temperature rises above a certain level.

Inventory streamlines and digitizes inventory management and incorporates historical sales information to help make better purchasing decisions. Additionally, for multi-location establishments, inventories can be transferred and tracked between locations.

The Food Recall application digitizes the food recall procedure and works in conjunction with the Food Prep and Inventory applications to ensure compliance and limit liability risk.

Service automates the equipment service process and shows trace-ability and maintains accountability between the food service and the equipment service providers.

Delivery standardizes and aggregates mobile delivery orders from various online delivery providers.

Competitive Advantages

The competitive advantages that TACT enjoys with their first-mover BOHA! product offering include:

An ecosystem of terminal end-points which other service providers and product offerings can leverage.

An Open API that other service providers can easily use to incorporate their own offerings.

Increased stickiness and high switching costs from the embedded SOPs and internal documentation that food service operators program into the terminals, the mandatory learning and usage throughout their organization, and the hard assets (ex. terminals, sensors and labels) that are installed at each location.

Instead of data being held in physical books at each individual location, data is digitized and stored in the cloud. This provides multi-location operators a much easier way to ensure that their operators are in compliance with health and safety regulations. Easy and consistent access to this data should also help management ensure consistency of their product offerings across multiple locations.

Business Model

TACT’s business model incorporates razor/razorblade characteristics where their terminals require the usage of their business applications, proprietary labels and service maintenance. This enables the company to book a significant amount of its revenue on a recurring basis.

The BOHA! solution follows the SaaS model where their software applications are hosted on the cloud and revenues are recognized on a monthly basis with multi-year contracts. SaaS helps ensures high and consistent margins as it provides a level of certainty in sales and customer churn.

TACT has decided to follow the enterprise sales model. The company targets companies with multiple locations and deals directly with their corporate headquarters. Initially, TACT works with the customer at the enterprise level, customizing the applications to suit the particular customer as an enterprise solution. The solution is then pushed down from head office to individual locations. This enterprise model allows TACT to do larger deals, reduces the need for a large sales force focused on individual location sales and builds a moat against potential competitors.

Other future business opportunities that TACT can provide include the mining and selling of anonymized data to other industry participants and the usage of AI to help food service providers make better operating decisions.

High Growth

Although BOHA! was released in March 2019 there has already been a steady flow of customer wins. These first set of wins typically include a terminal, one app and labels. These multi-year agreements generate approximately $1,100 per unit of recurring revenue. The five announced customer wins in 2019 are:

A domestic convenience store operator in 12/4/19 with the addition of 220 units to an existing 450 locations.

A regional foodservice operator in 8/1/19 for 128 units.

A large US foodservice provider in 7/9/19 for 175 units by the end of 2019 and an additional 250 units by the end of 2021.

A Macau casino resort property in 7/1/19 for 100 units.

A convenience store chain in 6/11/19 for 1,000 units by the end of 2019, 3,000 additional units by the end of 2020, and 10,000 additional units by the end of 2022. This convenience store will use BOHA! to produce Grab-and-Go labels which will enable them to comply with the new FDA guidelines. TACT estimates that each of this customer’s terminals will generate $1,700 per year in recurring revenue. Once fully by the end of 2022, this contact is worth upwards of $17 million annually. To put this in perspective the entire restaurant solutions division had revenue of $4.6 million in 2018.

TACT is also not starting from scratch. There have been several large customers who have been customers of their legacy label printing technology. TACT has already converted 14 legacy customers over to BOHA!. TACT currently has $130M of BOHA! opportunities in their pipeline. To be in their pipeline potential customers would be account qualified, which means that they would have provided TACT with store information, menu items, recipes, and SOPs. The company would be in the process of customizing the BOHA! product for that particular customer, which means that the close rate is very high. This process typically takes 12-18 months, so we expect an acceleration in orders in the second half of 2020.

Industry Drivers

There are five fundamental industry drivers that have impacted the food service and preparation industries. Four of these drivers have negatively impacted margins and have forced companies to look for ways to mitigate these risks. The fifth driver describes a growth opportunity that convenience stores are currently leveraging and will likely spread into other food service markets.

Wage Increases: Although the US Senate in August 2019 decided not to consider raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour the average state minimum increased 2.8% in 2019 and is expected to increase an additional 3.8% in 2020. [2] According to Harri’s 2019 Hospitality & Food Service Wage Inflation Report, 45% of operators experienced labor costs rise from 3-9%, while 64% of operators reduced employee hours. [3] Rising Food Costs: The US Department of Agriculture expects food-away-from-home prices to increase 2.0-3.0% in 2020. [4] This increase in prices can be attributed towards increased fuel costs, more worldwide protein demand for consumption, alternative uses of farmland and plant biomass for purposes other than food consumption. Employee Churn: According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics the five-year average annual employee turnover rate in the Accommodation and Food Services Industry is 72.1%. [5] In 2019, several food services companies have reported approximately 100% employee turnover rates. [6] Grab-and-Go: Convenience stores, drug stores, dollar stores and quick-service restaurants are all trying to compete for the same on-the-go customers. For example, dollar stores are now selling alcoholic beverages, fresh food and produce. Convenience stores are fighting back by leveraging their ancillary businesses by providing pre-made meals to captive customers who stop to fuel their cars and buy coffee. [7] Other businesses that are also taking advantage of the grab-and-go opportunity are concessionaires at sporting venues, airport lounges, educational establishments and hotels. [8] Regulation – Food and Drug Administration (FDA): Since the early 2000’s, a series of additional Food and Drug Administration requirements have been established to provide consumers more transparency into the food service industries. The 2011 FDA Food Safety Modernization Act [9] is the latest federal legislation addressing food safety. This legislation regulates how food is produced, harvested, prepared, inspected, stored, and recorded. Recent language from the FDA reflects an industry still struggling with compliance. The FDA has extended labeling compliance effective date to January 1, 2021 for companies with less than $10m annual revenue (Those with greater than $10m had an extended compliance date of January 1, 2020). [10] We expect a substantial increase in implementation work across the restaurant and food service industry as they update their operating models and processes to meet compliance with “Food Labeling; Nutrition Labeling of Standard Menu Items in Restaurants and Similar Retail Food Establishments” (“the rule”) in the Federal Register to implement the nutrition labeling provisions in section 4205 of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010 (“section 4205”). [11] For many, automation in the form of BOHA!, will be the only viable solution.



Market Size

While TACT currently has $130M worth of opportunities in their pipeline as described above, the overall opportunity is much bigger. There are 3 areas where we see significant upside for TACT, assuming one terminal per location, only one (1) BOHA! application used, labels and an annual services agreement.

Convenience Stores: TACT’s largest close to date has been a convenience store chain that initially had ordered 1,000 terminals but has since increased the order to 10,000 terminals. At $1,700 in annual recurring revenue per terminal, this should generate $17,000,000 in annual recurring revenue. The customer will use the technology to build out their Grab-and-Go product offering. In order to comply with the new FDA guidelines, convenience stores can use BOHA! to easily print labels for their Grab-and-Go products. According to the 2020 NACS/Nielson Convenience Industry Store Count[12] the U.S. has over 150,000 convenience stores, of which 57,612 are multi-store operators. At an annual recurring revenue of $1,700 per location, for their initially targeted multi-store operators, their opportunity is nearly $98,000,000.

Fast food Restaurants: According to Statista there are approximately 250,000[13] in the United States. At $1,100 in annual recurring revenue per terminal this would be an opportunity of $272,000,000 in annual recurring revenue in the U.S. alone.

Large Food Service Companies: There is also a significant opportunity to provide BOHA! to Large Food Service Companies like Aramark, Compass Group and Sodexo SA. For example, Aramark provides outsourced food service to “89% of Fortune 500 companies, 142 professional/college sports teams, 1,400 colleges and K-12 clients, 1,000 healthcare facilities, and 1,400 facilities for various support services, among others.”[14] This is a very fragmented market with upwards of 90% of food service locations self-operated or managed by smaller providers. As more and more institutions outsource food service the opportunity for TACT grows.

Catalysts

Quarterly Reports: On a rolling basis, each one will provide more granular data on the number of terminals and amount of recurring revenue.

Customer Wins: While we can't define timing further, each additional customer win announcement should compound on themselves giving more credence to the thesis.

January 1, 2021: Deadline for companies with less than $10m annual revenue to comply with FDA food labeling requirements.

Valuation

We value TACT at $24 per share based on 15 times 2022 EPS estimate of $1.60 per share. This assumes growth in the restaurant service division to roughly $39 million which is conservative given the company has upwards of $130 million in its pipeline. At the current price of $10.75 TACT is pricing in no growth in its restaurant service business whatsoever. As a result, we see significant upside to TACT shares with limited downside risk given the stability of its legacy casino business.

Conclusion

We believe that TACT is a misunderstood company with a large asymmetric upside potential and little downside risk. TACT’s BOHA! solution is in the process of transforming the humdrum back of house food preparation that is dominated by binders and sticky notes into one of state-of-the-art efficiency and technology. At the same time, TACT’s legacy businesses continue to generate cash flow that has paid for BOHA!’s development, quarterly dividends and share buybacks. We apply a $24 per share value to TACT with significant upside from there. As more traditional metrics are provided by management showcasing the product offerings’ SaaS growth characteristics, we believe the market will start to appreciate the significant upside TACT has to offer.

Risks

There is very little daily trading volume for the stock in this company. Any attempt to build or liquidate an investment position in this company may result in substantial slippage.

Given the sheer number of interested customers and the limited size of their implementation team, there is risk in successfully implementing their solution in a timely and satisfactory manner.

Expect competition to appear as TACT has proven demand for this type of product offering. Additional competition may limit the size of the addressable market captured and the margins they currently enjoy.

TACT recently announced their decision to cut their dividend to help pay for the product rollout and implementation. A dividend cut will likely cause volatility in the stock price as the investor base transitions from a dividend yielding investment to one of growth.

