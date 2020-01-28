Procter & Gamble: Continued Strength Remains Very Impressive

With low interest rates and strong growth boosting valuation multiples, I have nothing but respect for management, but shares are priced nearly for near-term perfection.

Investors have been wildly enthusiastic on this growth given the external difficulties and have been awarding steep multiples to the shares.

Procter & Gamble (PG) has made a real internal transformation in recent years from a sluggish operator which has moved to the forefront again, now resulting in compelling and very valuable organic growth numbers, when many peers are struggling.

Despite the improved strategic focus, Procter & Gamble more or less remains a conglomerate in the wider markets in which it operates, now focused on 10 main product categories such as fabric care, home care, baby care, feminine care, family care, personal health care, oral care, hair care, skin & personal care and grooming.

While this is hardly a strategy of focus between categories, the focus instead is on the strongest brands within each of these categories, productivity improvements across channels and segments. A strategy of focus and leaner organisation has made this giant more nimble, and this is certainly paying off in terms of real operational improvements.

The Thesis

In January of last year, I noted that Procter had become a very resilient business despite pressure seen in the grooming business. At the time, the company was posting solid organic volume growth numbers, although offset by margin pressure and adverse currency moves. The strong organic numbers allowed the company to fend off activist investors, yet the continued interest of such investors made that valuations were quite full already at the time.

With the long-term outlook for this global player looking good, mainly driven by increased wealth, population growth and urbanisation, Procter needed to change and become more nimble as well, due to the disruptive effects of e-commerce, speed-to-market and increased focused on healthier and better-for-you products. To ensure that Procter would be ready for the future, the company was getting more nimble, shedding smaller and underperforming brands, and reduced the actual physical footprint in terms of facilities as well, in part inspired by the emergence of activist investors.

When I looked at P&G in early 2019, it was clear that the company was seeing the first benefits of this re-positioning and was experiencing a transition year. Organic sales were up 1% in 2018, yet the quality of that growth was good with volumes up 2% and pricing down a percent, which boosts the competitive position but does eat into margins. That being said, operating margins of 20.5% reported in 2018 were still quite impressive.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $4.22 per share in 2018 and guided for organic sales growth at 2-3% in 2019, reported sales up 1 percent and earnings seen around $4.45 per share.

A Great Performance

As P&G has a broken book year, it reported its 2019 results in July of 2019 as the results fully met expectations. Although reported sales were up just a percent, organic sales growth totalled 5% and earnings came in at $4.52 per share, both stronger than anticipated. Without the continued impact of adverse currency effect, P&G reported that earnings otherwise would have come in at $4.87 per share.

For 2020, the company guided for reported and organic sales growth at around 3-4%. Core earnings per share growth should grow between 4% and 9% from the $4.52 per share reported in 2019, working down to $4.70-$4.93 per share in anticipated earnings.

In October of 2019, the company reported very strong first quarter results with organic sales up an unprecedented 7%. The strong guidance made that management was upping the core earnings per share growth to 5-10% for 2020, as that was quite conservative by all means.

Second quarter earnings were released towards the end of January of 2020, and they confirmed the sound operating momentum. Organic sales are up 5% which is again a very strong result, largely driven by volume growth (3% growth contribution) as pricing and mix added each a percent as well. With sales firmer than anticipated, earnings per share growth is now seen at 8-11%. This suggests earnings of $4.88-$5.02 per share, quite an impressive raise just two quarters into the year.

Valuation Thoughts

With shares trading in the low $90s in early 2019, I noted that the company was trading at 21 times earnings, driven by solid volume growth and a strong financial state of the business, as well as potential interest of activist investors stepping in. With the company delivering on great earnings, now approaching $5 per share (or even more), the rally from $90 to $125 over the past year has increased earnings multiples to 25 times earnings.

The current $21.9 billion in net debt load remains very manageable, although this number excludes a few billion in pension liabilities. With EBITDA still running at roughly $17-18 billion, that however remains a very reasonable leverage position, leaving plenty of room for continued dividend payouts (dividend hikes and share repurchases) as well as bolt-on M&A activity. That low debt level, made that the company has plenty of firepower to create value from here, and has been part of the reason why the earnings multiples have shown somewhat of a premium.

My cautious stance last year, that most of the anticipated advancements in the business were largely reflected in the price, was too cautious with the benefit of hindsight. The organic sales growth numbers have only accelerated, much more than I anticipated to be among the realistic outcomes early last year. Not only are the percentage growth numbers very impressive, the improvements are even impressive if you consider the size of the company.

With interest rates still very low, while Procter is doing very well, it made sense that shares are trading much higher over the past year. At 25 times earnings, the business now trades at just a 4% earnings yield.

While this premium over risk-free rates is compelling as the company is still showing decent growth, reality is that investors pick up a great deal of duration risk by investing at this earnings yield. This makes sense as long as growth and low interest rates continue, but could be setting up investors for subdued returns once multiple contraction could become a reality.

