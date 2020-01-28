GBP/JPY: Potential For Upside Risk

All eyes (or most eyes) now appear to be fixed on U.K. politics and the upcoming Bank of England meeting. Given that we are early into the new year and not much time has passed since the U.K. general election, this author leans on the estimation that the Bank of England will decide not to cut its short-term rate this month.

While we must balance this with the growing coronavirus threat and other risk-off events, Japan's proximity to China could have the Japanese yen behave differently to what would be ordinarily expected of its safe-haven characteristics.

This could produce a significant adjustment in the bond market, the extent and speed of such adjustment depending on the central bank's meeting minutes. This could support significant upside volatility for GBP/JPY.

While the bond market has effectively already priced in a cut in the short-term rate, the Bank of England could very likely not cut its +0.75% short-term rate.

The GBP/JPY currency pair, which expresses the value of the British pound sterling in terms of Japanese yen, is currently closely correlated both to global risk sentiment and UK politics.

It is January 31, 2020 that the United Kingdom is officially set to leave the European Union, following British prime minister Boris Johnson's signed Brexit deal. The deal covers healthcare, citizens' rights, agriculture, trade and travel, among other things. It states that the UK will also leave Europe's customs union, entitling it to develop its own trade agreements with other countries around the world.

Generally speaking, though, nothing significant is anticipated with respect to Brexit over the next few days and weeks. The day of January 31, 2020 date is an important mark of the progress made by the Conservative party (specifically under Boris Johnson's leadership) to date. However, in terms of GBP crosses (i.e., exchange rates), the date is not significant.

What is more significant is the upcoming monetary policy meeting of the Bank of England, which is set for January 30, 2020 (see table below).

The current short-term rate is positive at +0.75%. Interest rates are important for currencies, principally because higher interest rates make currencies more attractive from the perspective of interest rate differentials. If you can, for example, sell Japanese yen (with the Bank of Japan's negative rate of -0.10%) and use those funds to purchase British pounds (with the Bank of England's positive rate of +0.75%), you pocket the difference which is +0.85%.

Individuals, including independent traders, are not able to obtain these rates (brokers provide their own quotes, and take fees, etc.). Nevertheless, central bank rates typically translate into the real economy, and into brokerage rates. Rate hikes tend to support currencies, while rate cuts put pressure on currencies.

The one-year government bond yields of national governments, at least in the case of those nations with major currencies (including GBP and JPY) tend to correlate strongly with short-term central bank rates. The chart below shows the GBP/JPY pair with daily candlesticks; the red line set against the far-right y-axis is the one-year interest rate.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented herein.)

The bond market's current assessment is markedly pessimistic, and a clear divergence is occurring. Is the bond market correct, and therefore should we see significant downside pressure, or are FX spot prices correct, and will we see the bond market re-adjust higher?

Firstly, it is not easy to predict whether the Bank of England will cut rates (if they do, they would likely take a soft approach by cutting no more than 25 basis points). Ultimately, the Bank of England's central goal is to support a healthy inflation rate in the region of 1 to 3%. The inflation rate has been ticking down recently, as shown below; however, it is not yet close to 1.00% (or less, which would probably warrant a cut).

The year-over-year inflation rate of +1.3% is markedly lower than the +2.00% rate which was achieved throughout much of 2019 (on a year-over-year basis). Nevertheless, the UK was recently able to show a big improvement in purchasing managers' indices (including services and manufacturing). Per the chart below, while the composite PMI reading of 49.3 for January 2020 is still below 50.0 (indicating contraction), the reading is so close to being neutral as to provide us with a reasonable level of confidence that things could get better with further domestic certainty (which, as I have alluded to before, could unlock further investment in the UK going forward).

PMIs are based on monthly surveys of supply chain managers across 19 industries, covering both upstream and downstream activity. If the (improved) political stability (following the pro-Brexit Conservative party's strong win in the UK general election of December 2019) continues, we could see a further uptick in both business confidence (per PMIs) and activity, and hence inflation.

In any case, while some negative data has come out since the Bank of England's last meeting in December (e.g. retail sales, and industrial and manufacturing production numbers), this author believes that there is simply not enough convincing data to support a rate cut at present. The Bank of England, this early into the new year, is unlikely to cut rates; that is, especially when rates are only +0.75%. The stimulatory effect of a cut of just 25 basis points is likely to pale in comparison to the potential of the Conservative party's leadership.

Boris Johnson is pro-business (characteristic of his party) and appears ambitious. The Bank of England is likely to "wait and see"; February 26, 2020 is the next meeting after this one in January, at which point the bank could always change course if it felt the need to. Until then, for now, the committee may find it difficult to justify cutting rates when its "monetary ammo" is so low (+0.75% is only three 25-basis-point cuts away from zero, after all).

Even if the Bank of England does cut, it may not matter for the pound. The fact that the pound has held its ground in spite of falling yields suggests a level of optimism that transcends short-term interest rate differentials. Further, the one-year yield is already below +0.50% (as shown in the candlestick chart above), and hence the bond market has effectively priced in the cut already. Therefore, GBP weakness will now require a cut and also likely require bearish guidance from the Bank of England. And even then, the downside could be limited.

Meanwhile, if the Bank of England does not cut this month, we could see a significant adjustment in the bond market. Whether that adjustment will be quick will depend on the guidance (the words) of the Bank of England at the January meeting. Nevertheless, an upward adjustment would likely follow, and this could provide the pound sterling with plenty of strength over the next few weeks (into the next monetary policy meeting).

For completeness, the chart below shows GBP/JPY against the one-year interest rate spread between UK and Japanese government bonds.

At this juncture, it is probably unwise to hold short positions on the GBP. The market simply does not seem to want to favor significant GBP downside. The recent coronavirus (among other events of late) does present a threat to markets. However, as this virus is spreading from China, due to the proximity of Japan to China it is possible that the Japanese yen will not necessarily find as much strength as it would typically in risk-off events.

Going forward, GBP/JPY is likely to find volatility. This author, however, believes that such volatility will favor upside. With the pair firmly above 140.00, it is unlikely that the pair breaks down toward this level in the near term. Favoring upside, we should see a 144.00 (and possibly higher levels) trade, either going into or coming out of the January 30, 2020 Bank of England meeting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.