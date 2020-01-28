General Electric's Big Moment Of Truth

The morning of January 29th this year will be incredibly important for shareholders of industrial conglomerate General Electric (GE). On that day, the management team at the firm will announce the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter of its 2019 fiscal year. Though earnings announcements are often big for companies and their shareholders alike, this one will be different. The company has found itself in the early stages of a turnaround and, in most respects, 2020 is expected to be a good year for the giant. On the other hand, management has been silent regarding the company’s planned sale of its massive BioPharma unit that was supposed to occur before 2019 ended, and the company continues to face uncertainty over the fallout of the 737-Max jet produced by Boeing (BA). It’s easy to see how any one item could come to define last year and, in turn, could go on to impact the company during its turnaround efforts.

Keep an eye on Aviation

I may sound like a broken record to my regular readers, but I cannot state this enough: General Electric’s crown jewel is, undoubtedly, the company’s Aviation segment. As you can see in the graph below, revenue growth and segment profit growth over the past few years have been impressive. A surge in demand for the company’s engines, particularly its new LEAP Engine, has pushed revenue higher. Margins have mostly grown over this time frame as well, as the company continues to benefit from greater scale.

*Created by Author

The next graph, shown below, shows this performance from Aviation mostly continuing through 2019 compared to the same time frame for its 2018 fiscal year (though growth is bumpy). While I believe that, long term, Aviation will continue to be a cash cow for the industrial giant, it is facing a major headache at the moment. Earlier this year, in an article I wrote, I detailed how Boeing had announced plans to stop producing the 737-Max plane effective this month. The company reportedly has a full 400 of its planes in storage, just waiting for the ban on them to be lifted.

*Created by Author

The picture for Boeing has only worsened in recent days. One source indicates that Malaysia Airlines is the latest international airline to suspend delivery of the 737-Max. American Airlines (AAL) also announced earlier this month that it was removing the 737-Max from service through at least June 3rd of this year. That airline stated that the grounding of the plane cost it $540 million in income on a pre-tax basis during 2019. As a result of the crisis, Boeing also announced that it saw negative orders to the tune of 87 units throughout 2019 (the first time it experienced negative orders in at least 30 years) and, reportedly, to cope with the problem it has been seeking a cash infusion in the form of a loan.

Normally, this might not seem so bad for General Electric, but the truth of the matter is that it’s awful. The 737-Max uses the LEAP Engine exclusively. Earlier last year, General Electric decided to cut production down from 52 engines per month to 42. As a result, the Boeing crisis cost the company $400 million per quarter in the last half of 2019. With the 737-Max production schedule now halted, I previously estimated that this figure could impact the conglomerate by perhaps $2.08 billion per quarter this year.

What about BioPharma?

I do believe that General Electric’s Aviation problem could be a real issue for the firm near term, but besides that I am quite bullish about the company. There is, however, one issue that is becoming increasingly worrisome, though: the conglomerate’s sale of its BioPharma unit, a piece of its larger Healthcare segment. Last year, the conglomerate announced plans to sell the unit to Danaher (DHR) in exchange for $21.4 billion. The expectation was for the sale to close in the fourth quarter last year and for gross proceeds to come its way of $20 billion. This makes up the vast majority of the $29 billion in proceeds coming its way as a result of previously-announced divestitures.

This is a big issue because the sale’s proceeds are supposed to go toward reducing leverage at the company. Without the sale, the company will need to find some other way to generate value, likely through either selling all of its Healthcare segment or spinning it off lock, stock, and barrel. This second case would be very logical for management to pursue, since it could spin off debt with the assets of its Healthcare unit, but it would set the company back several months in its debt reduction plans. Danaher pulling out of the sale would also cause a crisis of confidence, I feel, from investors.

This is not to say that this kind of outcome is certain. There are a number of reasons why a deal could take longer than expected to complete. Though less likely, management could have also just decided not to announce the completion of the divestiture, but that would be odd given its size. One scenario might be a renegotiation of the terms, since Danaher is aware of how much General Electric needs cash, but what that would look like (besides the conglomerate receiving less money) is anybody’s guess. In its latest talk about the topic, the management team at Danaher said that it is still working on closing the deal and it hopes to achieve the close in the current quarter.

Takeaway

At this moment, I am bullish on General Electric. I believe the company’s future prospects are positive, but I would be wrong to not be concerned about these two potential pitfalls. As I have discussed in prior articles, I believe that the company, fundamentally, is looking up, but it’s important to be aware of the items that could happen that might cause the ship some holes. Aviation is very likely a short-term issue, with a recovery time of 6 to 18 months, and BioPharma can be dealt with in other ways if a deal with Danaher does fall through, but these pain points could be an issue for the company near term if the bullish news surrounding the conglomerate’s improving operations in Power, Renewable Energy, and elsewhere don’t more than offset these potential (but, remember, uncertain) risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.