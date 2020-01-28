The Consumer Sector Must Adapt

This is a vital question that investors in retail businesses should have at the top of their list of things to look for when deciding upon an investment opportunity.

US retail businesses are moving into a more digital environment, yet the question here, when compared with some other countries like China, is whether they are moving fast enough?

There is, however, a transformation going on, not unlike the one going on in the banking industry, where digital factors are becoming more and more the source for business.

The current economic recovery was built upon the foundation of consumer spending and retail businesses have done well and still seem to be doing pretty well.

The consumer sector of the US economy has experienced quite a ride over the past ten years or so. Investors have benefited from this expansion.

The economic recovery following the Great Recession was stimulated by a Federal Reserve System that was intent upon building the post-recession expansion upon the backs of consumers

Throughout the recovery period, the Fed and other policymakers acted to keep the consumer expansion going.

And, these efforts have been very successful with the economic recovery more than ten and one-half years old, a historical record for the United States.

Still, the consumer is performing well, but things have changed in the way the consumer is participating in the continued expansion. And, this change is going to continue and in all likelihood it will accelerate.

This is really something that the investor needs to be aware of because the changes are going to impact them, and the ways things look right now, these changes are only going to accelerate.

What is behind these changes?

Well, like in most other sectors going through substantial change, the culprit is technology.

The consumer, worldwide, is taking on a new importance to the business community as more and more effort is being made to make the consumer cash free.

Right now, the leader in this effort is China. My recent post on how American banks seem to be emulating Chinese banks when it comes to the consumer is a case in point.

Ruchir Sharma, the chief global strategist at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, writes in the New York Times, "China is effectively creating a new consumer culture… a culture that has arisen from "the unexpectedly rapid rise of a new digital economy.""

I added the quote, “A recent International Monetary Fund paper estimates that, after subtracting the jobs it eliminates, digitalization accounts for up to half of all job growth. Alibaba platforms alone host millions of small companies, which over the past decade have added 30 million jobs - more than China has lost in heavy industry."

This is the world of the twenty-first century.

And, as I wrote in the article on American banks, the United States is playing catch-up.

Retail stores are on the move, but they are lagging behind what they see in China, because, it seems to me, the executives running these retail stores need to be focused upon China… and not America… for the model they need to emulate.

The transformation is taking place.

As we read in the Financial Times, “The Scale of US Retail Upheaval Laid Bare as Bankruptcies Grow”:

“The scale of the upheaval across much of the US retail sector has been laid bare by figures showing that about one in 10 listed companies has gone bankrupt since 2008 and the value of shopping malls has tumbled by 30 percent in the past three years.” “About half of department stores in malls are predicted to close and another 500,000 jobs cut by 2025 in two industry reports that warn the disruption is set to accelerate.”

Green Street, a real estate consultant, is quoted twice in the Financial Times article. First, Green Street is reported to have warned that “US shopping malls were facing a 'death spiral.'” Second, Green Street added, “Accelerating department store closures are inevitable.”

Craig Johnson, the founder of Customer Growth Partners consultancy, adds, “The US has been over-stored versus capacity for 30 years now…”

The reaction…

“Retail CFOs Grow More Cautious About Investment and Expansion in 2020,” we read in the Wall Street Journal.

“The uncertainties ahead come as the retail industry is already grappling with challenges posed by shifting consumer tastes.”

Sounds like the CFOs are attempting to maintain a cool exterior

I hope they feel a little more urgency going on inside.

In reviewing the efforts of the largest American banks, the feeling seems to be that China has shown us that consumers will move into a cashless world, one built around sophisticated platforms of intellectual capital. The executives in these institutions have seen what has been done in China and decided that the world is moving in that direction. It will not come back to the US model.

And, that reality? The Wall Street Journal article states, “Retailers announced plans to close more than 9,300 US stores in 2019, a record…. Toys ‘R’ Us Inc., Payless ShoeSource Inc., and Gymboree Group Inc., are among the retailers that recently liquidated their stores.”

“Macy’s Inc. said this month it plans to shut nearly 30 stores.”

I agree with the statement made above that this process is only going to accelerate. But, this means that the CFOs and the CEOs are going to have to indicate that they are going to be moving more rapidly.

This is especially true if the largest commercial banks intend to flood the world of the consumer with digital options. If these banks succeed in what they appear to be doing… and, I think that they will… there will be an ocean of consumers in the US using digital means to achieve their purposes.

Retail stores must keep up with what is happening in retail banking, and those that don’t will just have to pay the price. The fact that building networked platforms tend to favor those able to achieve greater scale, large retail stores tend to further dominate the industry, just as the larger banks seem to be dominating retail banking.

Investors are going to have to build these ideas into the choices as the world moves forward. And, they will really need to be “on their toes” because events are not going to wait for them to become savvy in this new world of technology.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.