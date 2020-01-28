Stock Market Returns Are Not The Same Thing As Financial Objectives

It is our belief that a focus on cash flows, not rates of return, will be the future, including the use of income annuities.

We think the next few years will show a significant shift in the way investors/retirees manage their financial retirement.

This is a construct of Wall Street who wants you to be placing all your investable assets into the market, while placing all the risk on your retirement on you.

Retirees have an over-reliance and spend far too much time on rates of return. Instead, investors should focus on cash flows, both in and out of your household.

How many times have you heard a retirement plan consisting of a rate of return requirement? I hear it all the time. To my mind, investors should be thinking cash flow!

One of the things the bull markets of the last three or four decades have done is to allow workers to be content that the defined benefit pension went away. At their peak in the early 1980s, 38% of workers and over half of households had a pension. Since then, they have largely disappeared from private employment benefit. They are still prevalent on the public sector side (government jobs), but those pensions are perilously underfunded and are, in many ways, more risky than placing all your retirement assets in stocks.

Pensions as a benefit are almost universally loved. In one poll I read, 86% of Americans believe workers should have access to a pension. But what is a pension?

From the workers' viewpoint, a pension is simply a continuance of their paycheck in some amount (calculated by a formula usually based on the last several years of salary and duration at the company).

What replaced pensions?

Just as the percentage of workers who had a defined benefit pension declined throughout the last several decades, the percentage of workers who had a defined contribution plan (also known as a 401(k)) skyrocketed. This phenomenon has its genesis in Wall Street, as they discovered they can make boatloads of money creating mutual funds and having workers dollar-cost average into them each paycheck.

Wall Street helped instill that the stock market is a requirement to building wealth and achieving your retirement objectives. The truth of it is that the stock market is not the only, or even the best, way to help sustain a secure retirement and achieve your financial objectives.

Why? Because it involves a significant amount of risk - mostly risk that the investor doesn't comprehend or even realize that they are taking.

When it comes down to it, the stock market is essentially gambling. You don't know the outcome, but you are betting that the value will be higher later on for you to earn some rate of return.

This is not to say that you should avoid the stock market. Far from it. But you should understand its risk, first and foremost, and have other arrows in your quiver. The stock market's unpredictable path higher is just one way to secure your financial objectives. But reliance on it and not knowing the amount of risk being assumed are among the many problems I see with retirement planning today.

Investors today are seeking a safer and more reliable income stream. In other words, a paycheck for life. Most 401(k)s are not designed for that. And most financial advisors have no idea what to do when a client advisor goes from accumulation mode to distribution mode.

The accumulation mode is easy. You set your asset allocation and you dollar-cost average in each week/bi-weekly/or month. Then, you re-balance 1 to 4 times per year. Any financial advisor can do this.

The decumulation mode is the more difficult. I don't recall where I heard this, but the majority of climbers on Mount Everest die on the descent, not the ascent. The entire industry of retirement income distribution planning is extremely new, only really coming into being after the Financial Crisis. This due to the massive drop in yields.

In many ways, retirement distribution planning was simple (at least compared to today) prior to the financial crisis. In 2006, for example, you could get 5.50-6.50% yields from a 6-month certificate of deposit ("CD"). Imagine that today! Most junk bonds don't even yield that much, and prior to 2008, you could generate that with no interest rate risk and little-to-no credit risk. Equities generated over 9% annually since 1926.

All you had to do was put your assets into a combination of stock and bonds and earn about 9% on stocks and 6% (long-term interest rate average) on bonds - at which point, a 4-5% withdrawal rate was very sustainable.

Today, those yields are a small fraction of what they were. Stocks after another good year are likely to return low- to mid-single digits, not the high-single digit returns that have been averaged since 1926.

Things To Consider

If people like pensions so much because they despise the risk being assumed in the stock market, then, in theory, they should love an income annuity. There really is little to no difference. The pension is an annuity (an income stream based on a formula). The big difference is that you pay into it (fund it) over the course of your working life - small amounts at a time. The annuity tends to be funded all at once near or in retirement with a lump sum payment.

Annuities get a bad rap. Most of the time for good reason. But the overwhelming majority of those "bad" annuities are variable, not income annuities. A variable annuity is different from a fixed-income annuity in that the money is invested in the stock market in sub-accounts (mutual funds). The earnings grow tax-deferred without limited on contributions, and there is a guaranteed death benefit.

Much of it is pushed by Wall Street, which doesn't make money on annuities - at least not on income annuities. They want you to believe that they are the only game in town and that continued riches in the stock market will be your best option.

Most investors, when they enter retirement, want to de-risk their portfolios, as they worry about a large hit to the account values now that they don't have that paycheck coming in any longer. Liquidity is also important to them, as they are now drawing on the portfolio. They still want a return to keep pace with inflation as well as long-term appreciation. They want flexibility and control of the assets and less reliance on the stock market to be able to sleep better at night. Last, but probably most important, they want to maintain their lifestyle for the rest of their lives (longevity risk).

Your Own Private Pension Plan

When you read the above paragraph, the investor really wants some of their assets in something like an income annuity. The guaranteed income for life helps with that longevity risk and provides the steady cash flow, just like Social Security and defined benefit pensions. Retirees love those two income streams because they are guaranteed and have no correlation to the stock market. If the S&P 500 falls by 40%, their income stream is unaffected. That's the "sleep well at night" factor.

But investors who seem to love pensions, or Social Security for that matter, abhor annuities. And when I say annuities, I'm talking about income annuities, not variable annuities, not index annuities (for more on Indexed annuities read this from Fidelity). An income annuity is simply an income stream whereby you put in a lump sum of money and the insurance company pays you an income stream for the rest of your life. There is no "fee" paid, like an expense ratio in a mutual fund or an advisory fee to a financial advisor. Instead, the fee is embedded into the interest/payout you are paid.

Fidelity has this chart on annuity expenses comparing a variable annuity to a fixed-income annuity.

The implicit annual fee for an income annuity is typically 50-75 bps from reputable insurance companies (the mutuals like Northwestern, NY Life, and Guardian, among others), but those are estimates. And those are trending lower as the space becomes more competitive with online options. Some do have surrender charges.

But the addition of this non-correlated income stream can easily offset the costs. This is especially true for the risk-averse retiree - and there are far more of these than I suspect will admit to it. An income annuity is a great way to reduce your overall risk by reducing the withdrawal amount off of the portfolio. For instance, if you get $30K per year from Social Security but need another $70K per year from your portfolio to sustain your lifestyle, an income annuity may make sense for another portion of that need. If you purchase an annuity that provides $25K per year in income, you then reduce your reliance on the portfolio by reducing the portfolio withdrawals to $55K. Of course, the asset pool is reduced, but the "return" long term from doing this, not to mention the "sleep well at night" factor, is greater than the assets paid into the annuity.

In speaking with a financial advisor colleague of mine, they are actively swapping gains in portfolios and locking in those gains via an income annuity. In other words, 2019 was an excellent year providing nice capital gains. Those gains may not last and only matter when you sell. So, they are realizing some of those gains now and using those "winnings" to purchase an income annuity and "lock in" the income stream.

When you think of your retirement objectives, retirees and future retirees should be thinking in terms of monthly cash flow produced versus cash flow wanted and needed. Also, what is the sustainability of those cash flows, and how much flexibility do you have in spending? Looking outside of the markets for these sources of cash flow will be very important over the next several years, so preparing early is always better!

This is the first in a series of articles we will be publishing on this topic. We want to cover more extensively annuities, which we think will have a strong decade, cash value life insurance, long-term care insurance, and ending with ways to construct a portfolio positioned more towards cash flow generation than on the hope of capital gains.

