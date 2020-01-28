Dividend Aristocrats: Coca-Cola Vs. PepsiCo

Introduction: Dividend Aristocrats

A Dividend Aristocrat is a company that has paid a rising dividend (with increases every year) for at least 25 consecutive years. When a company cuts its dividend (or fails to increase it) in any given year, it falls off the list and cannot get back in this elite company again for 25 years. An example of a widely owned company that fell off the list is General Electric (GE) after management decided it needed to cut the dividend to preserve capital for operations and to lessen its need for additional debt.

Coca-Cola (KO) has raised its dividend every year for the past 57 years! That makes it a Dividend King (50+ years of increased dividends). PepsiCo (PEP) has increased its dividend for “only” 47 consecutive years.

These two Dividend Aristocrats have battled in the beverage business for decades even though PepsiCo, strictly speaking, is more of a food and beverage company while Coca-Cola is the more purely beverage company.

Consumption of sugary, carbonated drinks has fallen significantly in the last decade. More consumers are making healthier drink and snack choices which has led to reduced demand for some core products. Both companies continue to innovate internally, introducing new healthy options leveraging existing brand recognition and to acquire new, healthy brands to ensure future growth.

Coca-Cola

KO markets over 500 beverage brands and is the largest non-alcoholic beverage company in the world. It operates through a network of company-owned and independent bottlers, distributors. International sales account for 64% of total revenue. While the trend for domestic (and other developed economies) consumers continues to be turning away from sugary drinks, emerging markets, like Africa, are increasing their contributions to both top and bottom lines. In 2019, KO generated its first revenue increase since 2012, when total sales peaked at over $48B. Current sales over the TTM (trailing twelve month) period are at about $33B, rising from 2018 full-year revenue of $31.9B. Investor perception appears to be very positive for future potential growth.

Acquisitions are also adding to growth prospects after several years of decline in the core product lines. Costa Coffee, acquired a year ago, stands out in this regard. And the stock has come back to life after barely moving for more than five years (2012-2018). The stock hit a high in 2012 of about $40.70 and traded as low as $41.40 in early 2018. The dividend over that period averaged a bit over 3% and steadily rising each year, so it traded more like a bond than a stock. But from mid-2018 through 2019, the stock finally gave investors something to cheer about, rising to a high of almost $56 per share.

Now let’s look at how KO has performed on Wall Street vs. Main Street. Wall Street is where the stock trades; Main Street is where the company operates. Management cannot control its stock price performance, but it does control its operational performance.

As the father of value investing has oft been quoted, “In the short run, the stock market is a voting machine but in the long run, its is a weighing machine.” Stated another way, perceptions matter the most in the present, but value creation is all that matters for the future. So, let’s see how KO is performing and what its prospects are for the future. Is it a good value today?

Buffett-Style Analysis of KO using Free Cash Flow

First, we need some inputs before we can start the calculations:

Market Price Per Share = $57.68

Working Capital = Total Current Assets - Total Current Liabilities

Total Current Assets = $23,178,000,000

Total Current Liabilities = $25,100,000,000

Working Capital = $-1,922,000,000

Long-Term Debt = $31,012,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 4,321,000,000

Next, we need to adjust the market price (Wall Street) for the company’s use of debt (excessive or reasonable). We do this using our Sherlock Debt Divisor.

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/ (Diluted Shares Outstanding))

The debt divisor rewards companies that use leverage judiciously by lowering the price; while, for companies that use what our algorithm considers excessive (or potentially dangerous in times of economic contraction), it raises the price that is used in calculating our other ratios.

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $57.68 - ((1,922,000,000 - $31,012,000,000)/ 4,321,000,000))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $57.68 - ($-7.62) = $65.30

Wall Street Analysis of KO

Price to Bernhard Buffett FCF Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/[(net income per share + depreciation per share) - (capital spending per diluted share)]

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $65.30

Net Income per diluted share = $7,748,000,000/4,321,000,000 = $1.79

Depreciation per diluted share = $1,244,000,000/4,321,000,000 = $0.28

Capital Spending per diluted share = $1,505,000,000/4,321,000,000 = $0.34

$1.79 + $0.28 - $0.34 = $1.73

Price to Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = $65.30/$1.73 = 37.74

This is very high for this ratio as you can see by our Friedrich Legend (just click on the link and the scroll down). A score of below 0 or above 30 signifies an overbought condition for a stock. At 37.74, KO is expensive according to Friedrich.

That is only half the story, though, as now we will look at how the company is performing on Main Street.

Main Street Analysis Of KO

Here, we want to determine how well KO is allocating capital to create additional free cash flows for future growth. For this we use FROIC, FCF (free cash flow) Return On Invested Capital. It is very similar to the traditional return on invested capital ratio except that the FCF calculation is different in that we eliminate annual changes in balance sheet items because these vary little over the long term and we are really interested in just the things that are sustainable and completely within the control of management. This method ignores one-time events and focuses on operational efficiency as opposed to accounting efficiency.

Net Income per diluted share = $7,748,000,000/4,321,000,000 = $1.79

Depreciation per diluted share = $1,244,000,000/4,321,000,000 = $0.28

Capital Spending per diluted share = $-1,505,000,000/4,321,000,000 = $-0.34

Revenue Growth Rate TTM = 3%

[(($1.79 + $0.28) (103%)) + ($-0.34) =$1.79

Long-Term Debt = $31,012,000,000

Shareholders Equity = $18,713,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 4,321,000,000

FROIC = (Forward Free Cash Flow)/ (Long-Term Debt + Shareholders Equity)

$1.79/$11.50 = 15.56%

FROIC = 16%

This result is good according to the Legend, as anything between 10% and 20% is rated good, over 20% is excellent, 3% to <10% is average and under 3% is bad.

In other words, KO is a well-run business with better than average growth prospects. Operationally, this is a very good company. We will provide more insight to its valuation when we compare it side-by-side with PEP later in this article.

PepsiCo

PEP is a global food and beverage giant with annual sales of over $65 billion, very nearly evenly split between beverages and food. Revenue is also split almost evenly between domestic and international. PEP has a very diverse product line, especially in the food division, catering to consumers’ tastes, across the entire health spectrum. This has served the company better than in the case of KO as overall revenues have remained relatively stable.

The company has consistently bought back shares to continually improve per share results while also increasing its dividends. But, more importantly, the company has improved its operating margins. During the five-year period following the financial crisis, PEP had operating margins between 18% and 19%. In 2018 it reported an operating margin exceeding 28%. I suspect that to not be sustainable but do expect margins in the range of 22% to 25% going forward.

PEP has a very sustainable business model, due in part to its strategic acquisitions and investment in R&D, that should continue to generate growing revenue, earnings and FCF for years to come.

Now, let’s take a look at the analysis.

Buffett-Style Analysis of PEP using Free Cash Flow

Once again, we start with some input data and the adjustment for debt.

TTM revenue stands at $65.3B

Market Price Per Share = $142.91

Working Capital = Total Current Assets - Total Current Liabilities

Total Current Assets = $17,212,000,000

Total Current Liabilities = $19,928,000,000

Working Capital = $-2,716,000,000

Long-Term Debt = $27,712,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 1,397,000,000

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/ (Diluted Shares Outstanding))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $142.91 - ((-2,716,000,000 - $27,712,000,000)/ 1,397,000,000 ))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $142.91 - ($-21.78) = $164.69

Wall Street Analysis Of PEP

Price to Bernhard Buffett FCF Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/[(net income per share + depreciation per share) - (capital spending per diluted share)]

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $164.69

Net Income per diluted share = $12,800,000,000/1,397,000,000 = $9.16

Depreciation per diluted share = $2,385,000,000/1,397,000,000 = $1.70

Capital Spending per diluted share = $3,504,000,000/1,397,000,000 = $2.50

$9.16 + $1.70 - $2.50 = $8.36

Price to Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = $164.69/$8.36 = 19.70

Turning to the Friedrich Legend, we find that anything below 20 is good and under 15 is excellent. So, PEP represent good value at its current price but is not what we would consider a bargain. The lower the Price to Bernhard Buffett FCF Ratio, the better.

Main Street Analysis Of PEP

Now we will move on to calculate our FROIC ratio.

FROIC means "Free Cash Flow Return on Invested Capital"

Forward Free Cash Flow = [((Net Income + Depreciation) (1+ % Revenue Growth rate)) - (Capital Spending)]

FROIC = (Forward Free Cash Flow)/(Long-Term Debt + Shareholders' Equity)

Net Income per diluted share = $12,800,000,000/1,397,000,000 = $9.16

Depreciation per diluted share = $2,385,000,000/1,397,000,000 = $1.70

Capital Spending per diluted share = $3,504,000,000/1,397,000,000 = $2.50

Revenue Growth Rate TTM = 1%

[(($9.16 + $1.70) (101%)) - ($2.50) =$8.46

Long-Term Debt = $27,712,000,000

Shareholders' Equity = $13,952,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 1,397,000,000

FROIC = (Forward Free Cash Flow)/ (Long-Term Debt + Shareholders' Equity)

$8.46/$29.82 = 28.37%

FROIC = 28%

A FROIC over 20% is considered excellent according to the algorithm, so PEP management is doing a great job allocating capital and investing in the future. The higher the FROIC, the better.

Friedrich Algorithm: KO Vs. PEP

First, let’s look at past performance via the Friedrich data files and charts.

Source: Friedrich Global Research

A quick glance at the two data files tells a simple story: there is a lot more red showing up in the KO ratios than for PEP. The algorithm has issued a warning on KO in every year starting in 2014. During those years revenue was falling and the stock was rated overbought. PEP, by contrast, had only two years of falling revenue (and much less dramatic in size).

Source: Friedrich Global Research

The charts above present year-end prices (except in the case of the TTM prices, which are the most recent calculated). KO was last rated a bargain in 2010 and has risen 77% since. PEP has only recently recorded a bargain price at the end of 2018 when the price was $109.28 and has grown to $142.91, an almost 31% rise in a much shorter period of time. In comparing apples to apples, since 2010 PEP has risen 118% for perspective.

Both companies have stepped up their respective games in the last two years, but Friedrich currently likes PEP better. The algorithm rates KO as overbought while rating PEP as a hold. For a better understanding on how to interpret our fundamental charting approach please see "An Introduction To Fundamental Charting."

KO Vs. PEP Side-by-Side Comparison

Key Statistics KO PEP Advantage Price/Bernhard-Buffett (current) 37.74 19.7 PEP FROIC (current) 16 28 PEP P/E (TTM) 31.8 16.2 PEP Revenue Growth (1 Year) 3.2% 9.9% PEP Earnings Growth (1 Year) 20.5% 2.2% KO Revenue Growth (5 Years) -28.5% -2.1% PEP Earnings Growth (5 Years) 9.1% 96.9% PEP Current Dividend Yield 2.8% 2.7% K0 Current Payout Ratio 84.57% 50% PEP Compound Div Growth (5 Years) 3.9% 7.8% PEP Total Return (5 Years) 56.9% 69.2% PEP

Of course, only the first two ratios are forward-looking while the rest are historical, but it seems clear why Friedrich likes PEP over KO: consistency. One could look at any number of additional ratios and probably come to the same conclusion after hours of exhaustive research, or one could come to the same conclusion in seconds using Friedrich.

With a P/E ratio of 31.8, it would appear that investors are optimistic about the future for KO. It also looks like all that optimism is priced into the stock and it could take several years for earnings to catch up. The KO dividend payout ratio does not leave much room for aggressive expansion in the future, so expect dividend increases to not exceed earnings growth as has happened in the past.

PEP, on the other hand is priced much more reasonably compared to its more consistent results and, even though the price has appreciated more, its stock price remains far more reasonable in terms of value. Also note that PEP has more room to expand its dividend with its moderate payout ratio. This also provides the company with greater capital structure flexibility to take advantage of additional acquisitions in the future.

Future strategies are very important for any company, but management’s ability to execute those strategies and to generate consistent results over time may often define the superior investment.

Dividend investors looking for income above growth could go either way, but PEP appears to provide more of a cushion in terms of capital preservation.

