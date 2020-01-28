3 Reasons To Buy Vale

If the “double top” on Vale’s (VALE) chart foreshadowed the stock’s drop, then investors may equally anticipate when the stock will recover. Unfortunately, charts normally give a picture of the past and do not predict where stocks may head next.

Vale faces a slew of fundamental issues ranging from macroeconomic headwinds to troubling raw materials. So, after the stock backed down sharply from $13.50 and traded in the $12 range, should investors buy Vale stock today?

There are three reasons to consider Vale after the dip.

1. Dividend Yield

Vale has a dividend that yields ~5.4% yet that generous income is not enough to justify buying it. When I bought BP plc (BP) and then guessed the oil boom would start again, that call proved too early. BP is a special case: the stock often trades in a narrow range for long periods of time. So, the 6.45% dividend yield is attractive.

With Vale, the stock has favorable valuations, based on its forward price/earnings of 7.6 times. The risk is that unless the iron ore forecast improves, Vale’s profit will come under pressure. On Jan. 6, iron ore prices had reached the lows for the year. New lows may follow, although building a 1,000-bed hospital in 10 days to treat coronavirus in China may lift the metal’s demand.

Freeport-McMoRan’s (FCX) stock direction is equally dependent on metal prices. Copper prices fell to eight-week lows. Fellow DIY Value Investing contributor issued a bullish call and is alerting members on upcoming entry points. The negative impact of the coronavirus in China will hit the hotel, travel, and transportation markets. Construction activities related to much-needed hospitals to deal with the outbreak will increase. The stabilization in metal prices should also help lift my Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) ‘buy’ call posted last Oct. 2019.

As shown above, CLF stock may have traded back toward the $10 level had iron ore prices held up.

2. Mine Restarted

Vale is sustaining strong cash flow generation from operations. Encouragingly, it did not have any provision adjustments in the third quarter. Strong momentum in its nickel business and improving productivity suggests that Vale will post strong fourth quarter results. Plus, with the restart of Brucutu, which it halted in Sep. 2019, it resumed part of the dry processing at the Vargem Grande Complex. All of these examples point to improving cash flows for this quarter and beyond.

3. Valuation

Using a discounted cash flow analysis to determine the Intrinsic Value and ranking the stock against the sector, Vale is worth $15.87:

Its high value score ranks the stock ahead of the S&P 500 and the industry:

Cash flow generation in approximately the $3 billion range each quarter will give investors the confidence that the stock may have more than the 32% margin of safety as shown above. Conversely, in a dividend discount model (stable growth), Vale’s fair value is in the $30 range:

Vale paid out $500 million in compensation for material and moral damages related to the Brumadinho disaster. Once its reparation costs are finalized, Vale will be in a better position to reaffirm its dividend for the year.

Risks

According to simplywall.st, the site notes that the company has a high level of debt, an unstable dividend track record, and took a large one-off write-down recently. Still, Vale decreased its debt levels over the last few years:

As shown below, the steep earnings dip in 2020 will pressure the stock in the near term. In the long term, an earnings recovery would justify a rebound in Vale stock.

Your Takeaway

Sentiment turned negative for Value stock, creating a compelling entry point. Investors will need to wait out the latest market declines in the 1%-10% range. This selling will pull Vale stock down with it. As metal prices strengthen and the global economy rebounds, Vale stock will trend higher.

