Dassault Systemes - Q4 Should Provide Some Short-Term Entry Point

Profitability should be in line with the guidance, as recent M&As and weaker license sales burden the margin.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCPK:DASTY; [ETR: DSY]) is scheduled to release its full Q4 financial figures on February 6, including Q1 and 2020 outlook. Since our first publication, the stock went up by c. 12%, reflecting favorable mid-term prospects as the company smoothly transitions into the SaaS world, which we also discussed in length in our article (“Dassault Systèmes - Go Long after Temporary Headwind after Upcoming Q4 Results”).

We expect to see mixed Q4 results, driven by strong performance in recurring revenues; however, somewhat overshadowed by weak license sales as Dassault Systemes competes with tough comparables. We reckon the overall stock reaction would be muted; however, it all depends on the 2020 outlook the company publishes and any wording on the automotive segment, which was the primary reason why license sales were so weak in Q3.

Q4 sales should pick up by 10.7% on the back of Medidata acquisition

We expect to see DASTY maintaining its double-digit growth trajectory, with sales growing at 14.3%/7% (reported/organic) to reach €1.174b in Q4. Such a high discrepancy between reported and organic figures reflects the Medidata acquisition, which should contribute to €103m in sales (for 2 months). Our estimates place us at the lower end of the guidance of between 14% and 18% and the market consensus appears to be more bullish and expects 19.6% all-in growth – way ahead of the guidance. We remain a bit cautious in terms of license sales, as the company was challenged in Q3 by the weakness in the automotive segment and large deal slippage, which is a wildcard for Q4 results - whether they will come full force in Q4 and probably what the market is betting on, given their bullish view on Q4 and full 2019.

For the full year, DASTY expects top-line growth of between 13% and 14% (15% -16% fx adj.) vs. 15.3% our estimate or 16.5% market consensus being more bullish. Adjusting for it, estimated organic growth should stand between 10.5% and 11.5% (mid-point 11%) and in the close proximity to our 10.2% forecast. The main drivers to this solid year finish are recurring revenues, for which the company raised its guidance and growing consulting business, amid increasing adoption of the 3D Experience platform.

For 2020, the full Medidata consolidation should drive its topline to 22.9% which is on par with the market consensus of 22.2% and estimated organic growth of 9.6%, which is quite solid considering strong 2019. Close attention should be paid to the topline guidance; any sizable deviation from our/consensus figures would trigger the stock price.

Chart 1 Buckle up as DASTY wrestles with tough comparables - M&A saves the day

Strong recurring sales lift software growth

The software segment, in which the company reports all of its software related revenues, accounts for the bulk of the group's sales (c. 90%) and is split into licenses with around 25% and subscription and maintenance with c. 85% of total software sales.

Q4 should be rather mixed in our view – on the one hand, we have recurring revenues (maintenance & subscriptions) with solid organic growth of 7.4% or 21.6% including Medidata contribution of an estimated €80m (share of SaaS revenue, rest are consulting services), and on the other side flat license sales. In fact, the company adopted a more cautious view and reduced its license outlook by c. €28m or roughly 8% citing “continued volatility”, implying that deal slippages in Q3 won’t fully materialize in Q4. On top of it, it competes with tough comparables, as Q4 last year delivered 11% organic growth on the back of 1) 3D Experience license revenue growth (45% y/y); 2) Enovia brand (~11% of software sales) grew by 84% y/y - the strongest growth in the history, as well as 3) Solidworks (c.25% of software sales) license sales went up 14% y/y.

Overall, we see software revenue growing at 14.2% in 2019 – ahead of the group’s guided range between 12% and 13% or 8.4% on an organic basis. The key growth driver should be recurring revenues, which we see growing at 16.8% (all-in) or 8.6% organically and slightly ahead of the group’s guidance of 15% to 16%.

In the mid-term, we expect to see softer license growth of 4.6% (CAGR 2018-23), as the company continues its smooth transition into a subscription world, with recurring revenues growing at 8.3% (organically) and ahead of its 3-year average organic growth of 6.3%.

Chart 2 Software growth is driven by strong recurring revenues amid M&A

Q4 Services growth should outstrip Software

Like any software company, DASTY runs the accompanying services business providing consultancy, deployment, and support for its clients. In total, this segment accounts for c. 13% of the total revenue and is largely margin dilutive (gross margin 11.8% vs. 94.7% in the software segment).

In Q4, we see the segment continue benefiting from the deployment of the 3D Experience platform and maintaining its double-digit organic growth, albeit at a much slower pace of 10% vs. 16% in Q3 ’19. Including consulting sales of Medidata of an estimated €20m, all-in growth should stand at 19.6%.

On the back of the strong performance throughout the year, 2019 should set a new record high year with 24.1% all-in growth or 13% organic – doubling its growth of the past 3 years (c. 5.3%). Going forward, we reckon this strong growth pattern is not sustainable and quite unusual for this segment and expect organic growth sliding to “only” 8% (28% incl. 12 months Medidata contribution) for 2020, which is still very strong for the consulting/service business.

Chart 3 Service segment is about to deliver a new record year

Tough comparables and recent M&A burden profitability

In Q4 '19, DASTY competes with some very tough comparables and guides for 33% to 33.5% non-IFRS operating margin - a decline of -335bps - explained by back-end loaded profitability last year. We reckon the Q4 margin would be somewhat higher than the company's guided range at 34.6% as Q4 tends to be the strongest quarter in a year and the management hinting at its conservative guidance in its Q3 conference call.

For the full 2019, we see its non-IFRS operating margin at 32.3% - roughly at the group’s guidance of 32% and market consensus (same level). We remind the management has revised its guidance by -50bps amid M&A dilutive impact. For 2020, we expect to see a flat margin at 32% which is mainly the result of Medidata’s dilutive margin profile and its profound impact on the group’s financial metrics. However, the current market consensus is much more cautious, implying margin contraction of 100bps falling to 31%. We would expect to see a positive market reaction after 2020 margin guidance is announced, as we believe the market is way too bearish.

We highlight DASTY's non-IFRS operating profitability excludes amortization of intangible assets, as well as stock-based compensation and acquisition and integration costs - explaining the difference between reported and adjusted margin figures. We view this approach as common among its peers; however, acquisition and integration costs, in our opinion, represent a part of operating expenses (given that M&A is an integral part of its strategy). For forecasting purposes, we will comply with the company's definitions.

Chart 4 Profitability drop is largely expected by the market

Conclusion

We expect to see an overall solid set of results as SaaS transition is ongoing with a sizable impact from Medidata acquisition – both driving group’s topline growth, which is partially offset by muted license sales in Q4. Profitability should be roughly in line with the guidance and the market as weak license sales and margin dilutive M&A weigh on profitability. We should pay close attention to the guidance, in particular after strong H1 last year and possible M&A synergies both on top and bottom lines, in particular for Medidata, which the company failed to communicate.

Overall, Dassault Systemes is a quality stock with a rising share of recurring revenues and attractive profitability, once the Medidata acquisition is digested. We would expect to see elevated valuation levels to come down a bit (average PE 58x and EV/EBITDA 29x) after Q4 making a good entry point.

