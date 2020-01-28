Village Super Market, Inc.: Growing Through Fairway's Misfortune

Fairway was taken over by private equity which expanded its store count too much, leaving it unable to service its large debt load.

Certain retailers that had business models that were particularly vulnerable have capitulated to competition from e-commerce and filed for bankruptcy.

One of my recent portfolio additions was Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA). As I previously wrote about, VLGEA currently operates 30 ShopRite supermarkets in northern, central and southern New Jersey, Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania. Given that I have a grocery store retailer in my portfolio, I've been following the grocery market industry. Last week there was notable news in the industry: Fairway Market filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. This news was even more significant to me as a VLGEA shareholder given that it appears VLGEA may acquire several stores and a distribution center as part of Fairway's restructuring, which I'll discuss in more detail below.

Fairway Market History

Fairway Market was founded in 1933 and expanded across the tri-state area. Fairway was taken over in 2007 by private equity and was taken public and a large debt load was added to Fairway's balance sheet. Ultimately, Fairway had to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2016 as it could not keep up payments under its $279 million debt load and expanded store count.

Fairway emerged from its 2016 restructuring, but once again, a private equity company loaded up Fairway with debt and Fairway filed its most recent Chapter 11 filing with more than $227 million in debt. Moreover, fundamentally, Fairway's business was not improved. As reported in the NY Times, none of the store leases or the union contracts were renegotiated and its store footprint (which was previously expanded after it was taken public in 2007 to 14 stores) was not reduced. Thus, it appeared as it was only a matter of time before Fairway would find itself filing for bankruptcy again.

Four years after Fairway's last Chapter 11 filing, it has filed again for Chapter 11 and as part of the restructuring, has reached a deal with Village Super Market, Inc. to sell five of its Manhattan stores and a distribution center in the Bronx for $70 million.

Should the deal be approved by the bankruptcy court, VLGEA will acquire Fairway's first location on Broadway and its stores in Chelsea, Harlem, Kips Bay and the Upper East Side. It is worth noting that reports have indicated that the deal is not finalized yet (rival bidders have until February 28th to submit a competing offer) and, in any case, would require the bankruptcy court's approval.

VLGEA's Advantage Over Fairway

I believe VLGEA will have much more success than Fairway did in operating these stores. Having over double the number of stores as Fairway means VLGEA has more clout to negotiate for lower rates from suppliers. However, this clout is even more pronounced given VLGEA's structure. I covered VLGEA's structure in my prior article:

"VLGEA is a member of Wakefern Food Corporation, which is the nation's largest retailer-owned food cooperative and is the owner of the ShopRite trademark and a newly acquired trademark, Gourmet Garage. As stated in VLGEA's 10-K, '[t]his relationship provides Village many of the economies of scale in purchasing, distribution, private label products, advanced retail technology, marketing and advertising associated with chains of greater size and geographic coverage.'"

In total, Wakefern's members operate 352 supermarkets and other retail formats. With over $16.6 billion in sales in 2019, Wakefern is the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the U.S. and the 20th largest private company in the U.S. That scale means that Wakefern (and VLGEA) benefit from numerous efficiencies of scale, i.e. lower cost marketing, accounting, legal and other services as well as higher margins (due to their negotiating leverage with vendors).

By taking on five more stores, VLGEA, and Wakefern, will be able to further increase its size and have even more negotiating leverage. Furthermore, Wakefern's structure will make VLGEA more profitable with more stores added on since Wakefern distributes nearly all of its earnings each year to its members in proportion to the dollar volumes of purchases from each stockholder.

Wakefern's and VLGEA's businesses are also distinguished from Fairway's in that it has several private label brands. They previously had launched Wholesome Pantry a few years ago, representing a small number of products, but recently introduced two new brands, Bowl & Basket and Paperbird, with more than 100 items and expect to have nearly 3,500 of these products introduced in the next 18 months. Private label products provide for higher margins and also can insulate a retailer from competition since you're not able to get that specific branded product at any other retailer.

Conclusion

It's unfortunate for Fairway's equity holders, vendors, employees and lenders that Fairway had to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. However, as a VLGEA shareholder, I would be quite pleased if VLGEA ultimately is able to acquire those five stores and that distribution center. After the report of this potential deal came out, VLGEA's stock dropped a bit, but I believe that was more of a function of the general stock market selloff amid the coronavirus concerns.

I will continue to acquire shares of VLGEA and take advantage of the recent selloff.

